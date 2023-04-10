Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Do I need New Jersey flood insurance?
Since 1980, the tidal flood risk in New Jersey has increased by about 110 percent, putting around 23,000 more homes and other buildings at risk of being flooded. A flood can be one of the most financially devastating things that can happen to your home — and this common peril is not covered by standard home insurance policies. In order to be financially protected from flood damage, you will need a flood insurance policy. Bankrate's insurance experts walk through what you need to know about New Jersey flood insurance, from what it costs to where to buy it.
Do you need flood insurance in New Jersey?
Many homeowners need flood insurance in New Jersey, even if you're not near the shore. Flood insurance, like home insurance, is not legally required. However, if you have a mortgage on your home, your financial lender may require you to purchase both home and flood insurance as a condition of your loan.
Even if you own your home outright, flood insurance can be valuable. Historical data from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the organization that helms the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), shows that every single county in New Jersey experiences upwards of 50 flood events in any given year. Flood damage can add up quickly, too; data from FEMA also suggests that a single inch of floodwater can cause $25,000 worth of damage to your home. Importantly, flood damage is almost never covered by your home insurance policy; in order to be financially protected from a flood, you'll need a separate flood insurance policy.
If you are unsure about your home's flood risk, you can look at FEMA's flood mapping tool to determine your home's flood zone. Your flood zone, usually expressed as a combination of numbers and letters, can provide helpful insight into your community's flood history. Other online tools, like FloodFactor can also help you determine how at risk your home is for flooding.
Cost of flood insurance in New Jersey
Flood insurance costs in New Jersey will largely depend on your home's flood risk and how much coverage you need. FEMA uses its Risk Rating 2.0 system to assess homeowners’ risk and calculate flood insurance premiums. Under the Risk Rating 2.0 system, the national average cost of a flood insurance policy in the United States is $888 per year, while the average annual cost in New Jersey is $1,081. However, your premium will vary depending on key factors, such as:
- Location
- Flood risk
- Coverage options selected
- Age and design of the home
- Deductible amount
- Amount of building/contents coverage
- Home value
What is the Community Rating System (CRS) in New Jersey and how does it work?
The Community Rating System (CRS) is an optional program offered by the NFIP. Under the CRS, communities that take efforts to mitigate flood damage and actively manage floodplains can be rewarded with a discount on NFIP flood insurance premiums. Currently, 108 communities in New Jersey participate in the CRS and are eligible for a discount. You can check FEMA's website for a comprehensive list of participating communities, their discount eligibilities and potential savings.
When to purchase New Jersey flood insurance
When it comes to purchasing New Jersey flood insurance, the sooner you purchase your policy, the better off you will likely be. Before major storms, many insurers issue a moratorium on flood policies, which prevents homeowners from buying policies in the days leading up to a severe weather event. Additionally, most flood insurance providers have a waiting period between when the policy is purchased and when coverage becomes effective. For example, NFIP policies have a 30-day waiting period. Many insurance experts recommend purchasing your home and flood insurance policies as soon as your purchase your home.
How to purchase flood insurance in New Jersey
You can obtain a New Jersey flood insurance quote one of two ways: through the NFIP or through a private insurer. Both are effective ways of purchasing a flood policy. It is possible that your insurance provider either partners with the NFIP to sell policies or underwrites its own private ones. In that case, you can reach out to a licensed company representative to request a quote. If your home insurer does not offer flood insurance, you can look at the list of NFIP-affiliated flood insurance providers or seek out a private provider.
NFIP-underwritten policies generally provide two types of coverage:
- Building coverage: Building coverage offers financial protection for structural damage to your home for things like the foundation, permanent carpets, appliances, permanent cabinetry and more.
- Contents coverage: Contents coverage applies to personal property like art, jewelry, rugs, microwaves, washers, dryers and more.
Building coverage through the NFIP is capped at $250,000, while contents coverage is limited to $100,000. If you need higher coverage limits, a private flood insurance policy may be a better fit. Experts recommend reviewing your flood insurance policy with your provider to ensure your coverage needs are met.
Flood insurance is expensive and can often be more expensive than the cost of your home insurance. If you want to save money on flood insurance, there are a few tips that may help per FEMA and NFIP experts:
- Retrofit your home to mitigate flood damage
- Raise your flood deductible
- Lower your policy limits
- Send an annual elevation certificate to your flood insurance provider