Best American Express credit cards for January 2024

Brendan Dyer
Nouri Zarrugh
Stephanie Zito
Nouri Zarrugh
Stephanie Zito
Updated January 09, 2024

American Express credit cards offer high-value rewards programs and some of the most generous perks in the industry. The Amex lineup has options for everyday shoppers, luxury travelers, small business owners and more. Check out the best cards offered by our partner American Express to see which Amex credit card is the best for you.

American Express® Gold Card
2024 Bankrate Awards Winner
Best for restaurant and U.S. supermarket spending
American Express® Gold Card
5.0
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit
Intro offer

$1200

Offer valuation

3X - 4X

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for large welcome bonus
The Platinum Card® from American Express
4.8
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit
Intro offer

$1600

Offer valuation

5X - 5X

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

2024 Bankrate Awards Winner
Best for cash back and no annual fee
Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express
4.6
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit
Intro offer

1% - 3%

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

2024 Bankrate Awards Winner
Best cash back card for families
Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
4.4
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit
Intro offer

1% - 6%

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Annual Fee Increasing Soon
Best general business card
American Express® Business Gold Card
5.0
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

Info

$1400

Offer valuation

Info

1X - 4X

Rewards Rate

Info

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best business card for travel
The Business Platinum Card® from American Express
4.8
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

Info

$2400

Offer valuation

Info

1X - 5X

Rewards Rate

Info

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best Delta card for value travelers
Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card
4.0
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit
Info

Intro offer

Info

$480

Offer valuation

Info

1X - 2X

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best Hilton card with no annual fee
Hilton Honors American Express Card
4.3
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

Info

$600

Offer valuation

Info

3X - 7X

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for annual bonuses
Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card
4.5
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

Info

$665

Offer valuation

Info

2X - 6X

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for Delta Medallion members
Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card
4.3
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit
Info

Intro offer

Info

$720

Offer valuation

Info

1X - 3X

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

Regular APR

Compare Bankrate’s top picks for best American Express credit cards

Card Name Best For Annual Fee Bankrate Review Score

Restaurant and U.S. supermarket spending
$250

5.0 / 5
Large welcome bonus
$695

4.8 / 5
Cash back and no annual fee
$0

4.6 / 5
Cash back for families
$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.

4.4 / 5
General business rewards
$295 ($375 if application is received on or after 2/1/24)

5.0 / 5
Business card for travel
$695

4.8 / 5
Delta card for value travelers
$0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99

4.0 / 5
Hilton card with no annual fee

$0

4.3 / 5
Annual bonuses
$650

4.5 / 5
Delta Medallion members
$550

4.3 / 5
On This Page

A closer look at Bankrate’s top American Express cards

American Express Gold Card: Best for restaurants and U.S. supermarket rewards

  • What we love about the American Express Gold: This card has stellar cash back rates on both restaurant and U.S. supermarket purchases.
  • Who this card is good for: Foodies who want to turn meal purchases into travel rewards.
  • Alternatives: A $250 annual fee is steep for some. If you’re looking for a card with a similar emphasis on dining and grocery store purchases (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), a no-annual-fee option is the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card (See Rates & Fees). This alternative adds in a high cash back rate on certain entertainment purchases while forgoing the focus on travel-related rewards.

Read our American Express® Gold Card review.
The Platinum Card from American Express: Best for large welcome offer

  • What we love about the Platinum Card: Its lucrative travel benefits and rewards rates, premium lounge access across the world and high-dollar annual credits will ensure cardholders have the most luxe travel experience.
  • Who this card is good for: International travelers looking for a top-of-the-line travel experience.
  • Alternatives: The annual credits on this card can get very niche, making the inflated annual fee questionable. The Chase Sapphire Reserve and the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card are the two strongest competitors alongside the Platinum card. Both cards have lower annual fees and lounge access, though not as extensive as the Platinum, and skip out on some of the extra specific benefits in favor of flexibility and affordability.

Read our The Platinum Card® from American Express review.
Blue Cash Everyday Card from American Express: Best for cash back and no annual fee

  • What we love about the Blue Cash Everyday: This card is a well-rounded and affordable option for those with high spending in the gas and groceries budget categories. There’s also a unique rewards tier for department store purchases to appeal to those who need a little extra retail therapy.
  • Who this card is good for: Frugal homemakers who may not want to pay an annual fee, but will still benefit from the decent rewards rates on gas, groceries, clothes and other home needs.
  • Alternatives: For anyone who wants to cast a wider net on what purchases earn the most cash back, the Citi Custom Cash® Card offers high rates of cash back for your top eligible spending category each billing cycle.

Read our Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express review.
Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express: Best cash back card for families

  • What we love about the Blue Cash Preferred: This card boasts one of the best cash back rewards rates on U.S supermarket purchases and a similarly lucrative rate on U.S. streaming services.
  • Who this card is good for: Big families with hefty grocery bills, subscriptions to multiple streaming services and high gas budgets.
  • Alternatives: The Blue Cash Preferred has an annual fee of $95 ($0 intro annual fee for the first year). If you’re searching for a no-annual-fee card that provides a solid cash back rate consider an alternative. The Blue Cash Everyday Card from American Express is a no-annual-fee option in exchange for a slightly lower cash back rate.

Read our Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express review.
American Express Business Gold Card: Best general business card

  • What we love about the Amex Business Gold: It automatically adjusts to your top two eligible spending categories for the elevated rewards rate each billing cycle. Business owners can spend as they need with this card without the added task of setting their eligible categories.
  • Who this card is good for: Busy business owners with modest-to-high spending budgets that may change. Its eligible categories cover airfare, advertising, shipping costs, technology, and more.
  • Alternatives: For a much lower annual fee, the Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card also offers elevated rates for shipping and advertising. Additionally, the Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card offers higher cash back rates in adjustable business-oriented categories for no annual fee.

Read our full American Express Business Gold Card review
The Business Platinum Card from American Express: Best business card for travel

  • What we love about the Business Platinum card: It’s chock full of valuable annual credits and opens access to some of the best luxury travel lounges around, all while rewarding top business expenses like electronic goods and hardware supplies. This card is built for established businesses, whether online, brick and mortar or both.
  • Who this card is good for: Frequent business travelers who want the height of luxury and comfort on their trips.
  • Alternatives: The Capital One Spark Miles for Business is a cost-effective alternative. Your highest reward tiers cover hotel and rental car purchases made through Capital One Travel instead of flights, but you’ll still get a competitive and unlimited base rewards rate of 2X miles on all other purchases — including airfare.

Read our full The Business Platinum Card® from American Express review.
Delta SkyMiles Gold American Express Card: Best Delta card for value travelers

  • What we love about the Delta SkyMiles Gold: The travel benefits, like a first checked bag free on Delta flights, and the easily recouped annual fee of $99 ($0 intro annual fee for the first year) are just a few things to write home about.
  • Who this card is good for: Infrequent Delta travelers who spend handsomely on food and gas.
  • Alternatives: If you’re not a Delta loyalist, the Citi Premier® Card offers competitive rewards rates on non-travel purchases that can fuel travel rewards and give you the freedom to choose where and how you redeem.

Read our Delta SkyMiles Gold American Express Card review.
Hilton Honors American Express Card: Best Hilton card with no annual fee

  • What we love about the Hilton Honors card: This Hilton hotel card has a variety of eligible spending categories that earn rewards, making it easy to run up points for hotel stays with purchases that fit easily into your daily budget.
  • Who this card is good for: Hilton hotel loyalists who want to rack up hotel rewards with everyday spending.
  • Alternatives: Not everyone’s hotel of choice is a Hilton, and you may want more rewards redemption flexibility. For anyone who wants more redemption options and a decent rewards rate on travel purchases (including hotel purchases) without sticking to one hotel brand, the Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card is one such card that still skips the annual fee (See Rates & Fees.)

Read our Hilton Honors American Express Card review.
Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card: Best for annual bonuses

  • What we love about the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant: This Marriott hotel card lets you earn big — not only with eligible hotel purchases, but also on restaurants worldwide and flights booked directly with your airline of choice. You can also redeem your rewards for travel expenses outside of your hotel stays, including flights and rental cars.
  • Who this card is good for: Marriott loyalists committed to making the most out of annual bonuses and the Bonvoy loyalty program.
  • Alternatives: A general-purpose travel card with no or a low annual fee could give you much more flexibility and affordability when redeeming Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant rewards. The Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card offers comparable rewards rates on hotel and car rental purchases made through Capital One Travel with a much more palatable $95 annual fee (See Rates & Fees).

Read our Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card review.
Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express Card: Best for Delta Medallion members

  • What we love about the Delta SkyMiles Reserve: One of the best parts about this card is its expedited pathway to elite Medallion Status, which can earn you the highest level of Delta travel rewards perks like unlimited complimentary upgrades and priority boarding.
  • Who this card is good for: Luxury Delta loyalists who don’t mind a big price tag or high spending requirements to earn maximum benefits.
  • Alternatives: The Platinum Card from American Express offers similar high-dollar rewards and benefits for a slightly higher annual fee. The main difference comes with the fact that you won’t be confined to Delta airlines with the Platinum card.

Read our Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express Card review.
American Express Green Card: Best for everyday travel + transit 

  • What we love about the Amex Green: Its expanded travel categories include more than just airfare, hotels, and rental cars. Cardholders can earn 3X points on transit, cruises, campgrounds, and rideshares. Plus, it also earns 3X points on eligible restaurants worldwide and U.S. takeout and delivery.
  • Who this card is good for: People who frequently travel at all — whether on flights, cruises, public transportation, or in Ubers and Lyfts. The boosted points on these categories can handsomely reward cardholders.
  • Alternatives: The Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card may be better suited for everyday commuting as it covers transit, as well as gas stations and electric vehicle charging, in its 3X points category.
Read our full Amex Green Card review.

What to know about American Express credit cards

American Express began as a freight-forwarding business in 1850 and has since grown to be one of the largest credit card issuers in the world. The J.D. Power 2023 Credit Card Satisfaction Study ranked American Express first in customer satisfaction among credit card issuers.

American Express, also known as Amex, is both a payment processing network and a credit card issuer, meaning that Amex issues credit cards to consumers and facilitates transactions with merchants through its network. Networks, which include Visa, Mastercard and Discover as well as American Express, make money by taking a cut of each transaction they process. Many, but not all, American Express credit cards are both issued by American Express and part of the American Express payment network.

The company offers cards for consumers, travelers, small businesses and corporations. American Express also offers other financial products and services including savings accounts and certificates of deposit (CDs).

Types of American Express credit cards

American Express cards run the gamut of both business- and consumer-class cards, so it’s extremely possible to find one of the best Amex cards to add to your wallet. Here are some of the credit cards American Express offers:

Bankrate Insight

Through AmexTravel.com, cardholders can book travel with points earned through the Membership Rewards program and even take advantage of some added benefits. You can earn a percentage of your points back when redeeming on the website or earn at boosted rates when using the Amex travel portal with select cards like The Platinum Card, Gold Card and more.

Pros and cons of American Express credit cards

Pros

    Wide consumer base: With cards for cash back, airlines, hotels, general travel, supermarkets, businesses and more, American Express provides a variety of options for nearly all types of consumers.

    Loyalty perks: American Express has connections with some of the top hotel and airline brands in the world, giving the opportunity for loyal customers to get extra rewards through their credit card.

    Affordable options available: American Express offers multiple no-annual-fee options that still provide rewards and welcome offers.

Cons

  • High annual fees: Some of Amex’s best credit cards come with steep annual fees. Although the rewards available with these cards can make these fees worthwhile, sticker shock may turn away potential cardholders.

  • Limited redemption opportunity: Some Amex cards only offer statement credits, which can restrict how you choose to receive and spend your rewards or cash back.

  • High approval threshold: The majority of Amex’s options require a good-to-excellent credit score to be approved.

Tips on choosing the best American Express card

Any of the Amex cards on the page can add value to your wallet, but deciding on the very best American Express card for you requires understanding your unique financial situation and needs. Here is some insight on which types of cardholders may get the most out of American Express cards. 

Choosing just one card can be difficult, especially if you align with more than of the above cardholder profiles. It’s a good idea to research all of the cards Amex is offering and to thoroughly evaluate your own circumstances to determine which particular card aligns with your financial goals. Here are some tips to keep in mind:

  • Evaluate your personal or business spending: Consider how much you spend annually, where you spend and whether that same spending pattern will continue into the next year. This will help you get a better idea of which spending categories you can make the most of and whether an annual fee is worth it or not.
  • Choose between cash back and rewards: If you want to keep things simple, go with cash back. If you don’t mind doing a little extra leg work to maximize your card’s value, choose a rewards card. Amex points can be incredibly valuable if you don’t mind strategizing your redemptions.
  • Identify any preferred Amex travel partners: If you choose a rewards card you’ll earn American Express Membership Rewards points. You can transfer these points to several different Amex Travel Partners. Make sure your preferred travel brands are on the list so you can use your credit card rewards to offset some of your travel spending.
  • Calculate potential rewards: Before you apply for any rewards card, whether it’s cash back or rewards, you should calculate how much you would earn in a normal year from your regular spending. This can give you an idea of how much value a card will bring to your wallet, enabling you to compare your options with a more informed perspective.

Expert advice for American Express cards

American Express cards won’t be for everyone, and just because they top the lists as some of the best cards around doesn’t mean they’re a good fit for you. However, if you find an Amex card that matches your credit card needs then you’ll want to make the most of it, especially if you have a hefty annual fee. Here are some ways to capitalize on a new American Express card:

  • Earn your welcome offer: Amex welcome offers can be very generous. Since Membership Rewards points are so flexible, you have the opportunity to make a new welcome offer worth much more than its upfront, base value. For instance, the American Express Gold Card has a welcome offer of 60,000 points for spending $6,000 in your first six months with the card. The base value of this offer is $600, but it can be worth up to $1,200 with the right transfer.
  • Learn about Membership Rewards: The more you understand Amex Membership Rewards and the perks that come with your card the more prepared you’ll be to maximize your card’s value.
  • Use perks and credits: Several Amex cards carry valuable perks that can nearly offset any annual fee you might be paying. Lean into these perks to get the full value of your Amex card.

American Express cards are worth it as long as you make the most of every perk, feature, boosted rewards rate and bonus. The stakes for making your Amex card worth it are especially high if you have a high annual fee, like on the Platinum Card from American Express or the American Express Gold card. However, if you don’t want to fork out hundreds or more for an annual fee, there are still a couple of American Express credit cards with no annual fee that still earn respectable rates on purchases.

How we asses the best American Express credit cards

When evaluating the best American Express cards, we consider a mix of factors, including how cards score in our proprietary card rating system and whether cards offer features that fit the priorities of a diverse group of cardholders, from earning rewards in popular categories to scoring a large welcome offeror high-value perks. Whenever possible, we also feature cards that are available at various credit levels and price points. 

We analyzed over 150 of the most popular cards and scored each based on its rewards rate, estimated annual earnings, welcome offer value, APR, fees, perks and more to determine whether it belonged in this month’s roundup of the best American Express cards.

Here are some of the key factors that we considered:

Frequently asked questions about American Express credit cards

* See the online application for details about terms and conditions for these offers. Every reasonable effort has been made to maintain accurate information. However all credit card information is presented without warranty. After you click on the offer you desire you will be directed to the credit card issuer's web site where you can review the terms and conditions for your selected offer.

Editorial Disclosure: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including card rates and fees, is accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information.