Fred Loya insurance review 2024
Bankrate's take
Policyholders who have difficulty finding coverage due to their driving record, credit score or insurance history and don’t mind some customer service pitfalls might find Fred Loya as their company of choice.
Who Fred Loya may be good for: Fred Loya Insurance car insurance could be a wise choice for drivers with less-than-spotless driving records looking for a cheap deal.
Who Fred Loya may not be good for: Fred Loya Insurance only offers car insurance and may not be the best choice for drivers looking to bundle their home and auto policies together.
Fred Loya Insurance car insurance
Drivers who struggle to find coverage due to their driving record, credit score, insurance history or other negative rating factors may find this Fred Loya Insurance insurance review helpful, as the company offers car insurance to drivers with a range of profiles. Fred Loya writes insurance through three underwriting companies: Fred Loya Insurance, Loya Insurance Company and Young America Insurance. It has over 800 local agencies, but only within Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Nevada, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas.
Fred Loya car insurance policies are relatively basic. It provides the same standard coverage you would expect from a typical carrier, including bodily injury liability, property damage liability and uninsured motorist coverage. Depending on the state, it may also offer medical payments or personal injury protection. You can also purchase comprehensive and collision with Fred Loya, with two add-ons available: roadside assistance and rental reimbursement in case of a covered claim.
Pros and cons of Fred Loya Insurance car insurance
May offer coverage for drivers who are not eligible for a policy with other carriers
SR-22 insurance available
No credit check required
Available for purchase in convenient locations, such as grocery store chains and shopping centers
Cannot file a claim 24/7
Very limited digital tools
High rate of NAIC complaints
Fred Loya Insurance car insurance cost
When comparing car insurance quotes, you will have to contact a Fred Loya agent for more information regarding their premiums. You may request a quote over the phone by dialing 1-800-444-4040 or by using the website. Although Bankrate does not have rate data available for Fred Loya Insurance, its website advertises “flexible payment options.”
Fred Loya Insurance car insurance discounts
Fred Loya discounts can vary depending on the state the policy is written. However, you could save on your car insurance if you are eligible for any of the following discounts:
Compare Fred Loya Insurance with other insurers
Every driver is looking for something different in their car insurance company. Some need the best car insurance company for robust coverage, while others are happy with a more basic policy as long as they can obtain an SR-22. If Fred Loya isn’t a good fit, you may find it beneficial to request quotes from the companies below.
Fred Loya Insurance vs. Geico
Policyholders who value cheaper car insurance and digital capabilities over bundling multiple insurance policies with the same company might consider Geico as their company of choice.
Fred Loya Insurance vs. State Farm
Policyholders who value a personalized experience through a local agent, bundling insurance policies with the same company and highly rated customer service might consider State Farm as their company of choice.
Fred Loya Insurance vs. The General
The General may be a good fit for high-risk drivers who have trouble finding coverage elsewhere.
Is Fred Loya Insurance a good insurance company?
Maybe, but it depends on your needs and where you live. If you have trouble obtaining auto insurance because your driving or credit history is less than stellar, then Fred Loya could be your company. However, you aren't eligible for a policy unless you live in one of the states Fred Loya writes insurance. Additionally, this company may not be best for policyholders who prioritize customer service or digital options. The company also receives an outsized number of complaints, which we will review in the following section.
Fred Loya Insurance customer satisfaction
To evaluate a company’s customer satisfaction, Bankrate studies third-party scores issued by J.D. Power (when available). These studies use a points-based rating system, with 1,000 being the best score possible. The higher a company’s score, the higher that company’s customer satisfaction. However, Fred Loya Insurance was excluded from the company’s three major publications: the 2023 Digital Experience Study, 2023 Auto Insurance Study and the 2022 Auto Claims Satisfaction Study. Typically, we also look at AM Best ratings to evaluate financial strength. Unfortunately, these ratings were also unavailable for Fred Loya Insurance.
The only third-party metric Bankrate’s insurance editorial team found that is most useful to our readers is the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) complaint index, which records the number of complaints lodged against an insurance company. To interpret this data, understand that the baseline (or average) number of complaints is 1.0. If a company scores above 1.0, it has more.
The results for Fred Loya Insurance were less than promising; the insurer had a sky-high complaint index of 5.83. This means that Fred Loya Insurance received almost six times the number of complaints than expected for an insurer of its size — a result that does not bode well for its quality of service.
|Study or Rating Agency
|Fred Loya Insurance
|Industry average
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|Not scored
|702/1,000
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|Not scored
|521/1,000
|AM Best rating
|Not rated
|N/A
Other Fred Loya Insurance tools and benefits
Fred Loya offers little-to-no-frills car insurance. However, some policyholders may want to opt-in for the company's Fred Loya Mobile Alerts program, which can text you important policy reminders.