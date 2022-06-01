Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Costco insurance review 2024
At a glance
Auto
0.0
Home
0.0
About Bankrate Score
BANKRATE'S TAKE
Policyholders who value unique home insurance benefits over robust car insurance policies and are also members of Costco might consider Costco insurance as their company of choice.
Purchasing Costco insurance may be a good idea for Executive Members with fairly straightforward coverage needs.
New
In early 2023, Costco stopped selling home and auto insurance policies in California, adding to the list of insurers limiting coverage in the Golden State.
Costco car insurance
Costco might not be the first company that comes to mind when you think of insurance, but the company does offer some insurance products to its members. Costco sells car and home insurance policies to customers through CONNECT, powered by American Family
Costco’s car insurance policies are relatively basic, and personalization options are sparse, so Costco car insurance may be a good fit for someone looking for a simple auto policy. In addition to the standard coverage types you would expect with a major car insurance company, Costco car policies also offer gap insurance and new car replacement on eligible vehicles. To be eligible to purchase a Costco insurance policy, you must be a Costco member. Currently, Costco coverage is available in 43 states and Washington, D.C.
In addition to exclusive discounts reserved for Costco members, Costco Executive Members may get extra peace of mind through a lifetime renewability benefit offered on eligible Costco auto policies, as well as roadside assistance.
Pros and cons of Costco car insurance
When requesting car insurance quotes, it can be hard to differentiate one company from the next. Creating a list of pros and cons for Costco auto insurance could offer a helpful visual representation of how the carrier stacks up, and it may also help you determine where your priorities lay regarding your auto policy.
-
Costco members may find it convenient to purchase their insurance where they shop for other items
-
Gap insurance is offered
-
Claims agents are available 24/7
-
Few endorsements are available
-
No mobile app
-
Higher-than-baseline amount of NAIC complaints regarding auto policies
Costco car insurance cost
Car insurance rates are individualized. Although average Costco car insurance premiums are not available, you can get a quote by talking with an agent.
Costco car insurance discounts
In addition to an exclusive discount for Costco members, CONNECT offers a few other unique discount opportunities that may help you save on your car insurance, including:
Keep in mind that discount eligibility varies depending on the state you live in. If you are concerned with price and need the cheapest car insurance company, you may want to contact Costco car insurance for a quote and to see which discounts apply to you.
Costco home insurance
Costco home insurance policies are more robust than the company’s car insurance offerings and could be a good choice for Costco members looking for customizable coverage. Costco members can choose from a variety of endorsements to personalize their policy and fill in coverage gaps. Optional add-ons include coverage for adventure equipment, personal injury, water backup, earthquake and mine subsidence.
Pros and cons of Costco homeowners insurance
If you’re shopping for the best homeowners insurance company, you may want to consider the perks and drawbacks of Costco’s offerings to get a holistic view of the insurer.
-
Unique endorsements available that may not be offered by other companies
-
Wildfire loss prevention may be included at no additional cost in certain states
-
CONNECT offers exclusive homeowners benefits for Costco executive members
-
CONNECT homeowners insurance not rated by J.D. Power
-
No live chat
-
Not as many discounts as some competitors
Costco home insurance cost
Premium data for Costco home insurance is unavailable. It is important to note, though, that insurance companies use many factors to determine the cost of home insurance. Seeing how your home insurance rate from Costco falls in line when compared to the national average could be a helpful tool when seeking the best rate for your needs.
Costco home insurance discounts
Shoppers looking for the cheapest homeowners insurance company may be interested in the following Costco home insurance discounts offered by CONNECT:
Costco life insurance
Like its auto and home insurance, Costco life insurance is not written through Costco itself. Instead, Costco has partnered with insurance company Protective to offer Member Advantage Life Term policies, at around 15 percent savings for Costco members compared to the general life insurance product market. However, only term life is available, with two term limit options (10 or 20 years). With this in mind, Costco life insurance through Protective may be best for those looking for a cheap life insurance policy with little-to-no frills.
Pros and cons of Costco life insurance
-
Costco members get exclusive access to a Protective Member Advantage Life Term policy
-
Policy may be a good choice for those new to life insurance, since few options are available
-
Some optional riders may be included at no additional cost
-
Company states that medical exams are required in most cases
-
Cannot purchase online
-
Protective Life scored below average in the 2022 J.D. Power U.S. Individual Life Insurance Study
Costco life insurance endorsements
Endorsement options can be important for those looking for the best life insurance company. Luckily, Protective Life offers a few add-ons that could be of interest, including:
Compare Costco with other insurers
Bankrate’s Costco insurance review may be your first stop in trying to determine if this company can meet your needs. Remember that you’d need to be a member of Costco to be eligible for coverage. If you are eligible, it may still be worth requesting quotes from some comparable alternatives below before settling if Costco insurance is right for you.
|
Featured
Costco
Read review Read Bankrate's full Costco Insurance review
|
Travelers
Read review Read Bankrate's full Travelers Insurance review
|
Nationwide
Read review Read Bankrate's full Nationwide Insurance review
|
Farmers
Read review Read Bankrate's full Farmers Insurance review
|
Overview
|
Overview
|
Overview
|
Overview
|
Policyholders who value unique home insurance benefits over robust car insurance policies and are also members of Costco might consider Costco insurance as their company of choice.
|
If you are looking for a company that offers highly personalized coverage, Travelers could be a good choice. The carrier has numerous auto and home endorsements to help you build a policy that fits your unique needs.
|
Nationwide could be a good option if you want to bundle multiple insurance and financial products with one carrier. Nationwide does not have membership limitations and offers a suite of insurance products as well as investment, retirement and banking products.
|
In contrast to Costco’s relatively basic car insurance coverage options, Farmers has many endorsements available to help you build an extra robust auto insurance policy. It offers homeowners insurance as well as term, whole and universal life policies.
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
No rates available
|
$1,551
|
$1,422
|
$1,598
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
No rates available
|
$1,249
|
$1,153
|
$1,664
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
Not rated
|
694/1,000
|
713/1,000
|
689/1,000
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
Not rated
|
517/1,000
|
519/1,000
|
547/1,000
|
AM Best rating
|
AM Best rating
|
AM Best rating
|
AM Best rating
|
A (Excellent)
|
A (Excellent)
|
A+ (Superior)
|
A (Excellent)
Is Costco a good insurance company?
Bankrate’s insurance editorial team includes licensed agents with real-world agency experience. We understand the research required to find the best insurance company that ticks your boxes. Our goal is to give you relevant information to help you feel empowered during your insurance shopping journey.
Whether or not Costco insurance is a good company depends on your needs. If you aren’t already a member of Costco (or don’t plan on becoming a member soon), Costco insurance might not be a viable option. However, if you are a Costco member — as well as an Executive member (as you get extra perks) — it could be worth exploring Costco insurance, especially if you’re looking for unique homeowners insurance benefits.
Costco Insurance customer satisfaction
For many people, customer satisfaction is just as important as cheap insurance rates. To evaluate this metric, Bankrate reviews several third-party scores, including J.D. Power scores. Costco insurance is offered through CONNECT, powered by American Family. American Family's AM Best financial strength rating indicates a positive history of delivering on claim payouts.
CONNECT was not scored in the 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Survey, so we cannot definitively evaluate the online quotes or claims filing processes. CONNECT was only included in one region (California) of the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study. It earned second place in California for overall customer satisfaction, scoring 839 out of 1,000. However, Costco Insurance does not sell home or auto policies in California. CONNECT was not scored in the most recent Auto Claims Satisfaction Study. CONNECT was not included in J.D Power's most recent home or auto claims satisfaction surveys.
|Study or Rating Agency
|CONNECT
|Industry average
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|Not scored
|702/1,000
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|Not scored
|521/1,000
|AM Best rating
|A (Excellent)
|N/A
Costco customer complains
In addition to J.D. Power scores, we also analyzed where insurance companies fall on the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Complaint Index. The NAIC keeps track of how many complaints it receives about a company and separates these complaints by insurance policy type. It then issues an index score to help consumers visualize how many complaints a company gets compared to other companies of similar size. The average (or baseline) amount of complaints is 1.00. A score higher than that means that the company receives more complaints than average and vice versa.
In contrast to its high J.D. Power score, according to the NAIC, CONNECT receives more complaints than baseline about its private passenger auto insurance. In light of this, drivers who prioritize customer service may want to do further research before switching to Costco car insurance.
CONNECT's NAIC complaint index data for its home insurance product is slightly better than for its auto product. The insurer received fewer complaints than expected against its home insurance in the past two years, although it did receive slightly more complaints than expected in 2020.
Other Costco tools and benefits
While you search for the best car insurance company, you may want to consider the following products and perks that CONNECT offers to Costco members:
- Specialty insurance: CONNECT offers specialty insurance for motorcycles, classic cars, ATVS, RVs and boats is available for Costco members.
- Commercial insurance: CONNECT offers Costco members insurance that is tailored for business use, such as commercial auto policies and business owner policies.
- Umbrella insurance: Umbrella insurance provides extra liability protection above what you carry on your homeowners and auto policy.
- Customer portal: Policyholders can make changes to their policy, pay bills, request ID cards and more with CONNECT’s full-service full-service online customer portal.
- Glass deductible waiver: Your car insurance deductible may be waived if you get a chip in your windshield that can be repaired without replacing the entire windshield.
- Accident Travel Expense coverage: This one may be particularly helpful to frequent road trippers. If you get into an accident that renders your car undrivable and you are more than 100 miles from home, this coverage can help with your out-of-pocket accommodation or travel expenses.