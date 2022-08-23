Good2Go insurance review 2024

Updated Dec 21, 2023

Bankrate logo The Bankrate promise Caret Down At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

Bankrate logo Editorial integrity Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy, so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. Key Principles We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers. Editorial Independence Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

Bankrate logo How we make money You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey. Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy, so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers. We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money. Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

Bankrate logo Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

At a glance

Not rated Rating: 0 stars out of 5 Bankrate Score Caret Down Auto Rating: 0 stars out of 5 0.0 Home Rating: 0 stars out of 5 0.0 About Bankrate Score Bankrate's take Good2Go insurance may be a good choice for high-risk drivers who have numerous accidents, tickets or a DUI conviction on their driving records and are looking for cheap average rates on minimum coverage policies. The policies are relatively basic, though, and coverage is only available in a handful of states. May be good for

May not be good for

Company details Drivers with poor driving records that live in states where coverage is offered may find Good2Go’s cheap average rates appealing. Drivers with a clean driving record who want to customize their car insurance policy may want to look at other companies instead. Customer service: Varies depending on your insurance carrier, but Good2Go’s general hotline is 1-877-200-9912

Varies depending on your insurance carrier, but Good2Go’s general hotline is 1-877-200-9912 Claims: 1-800-777-6664

1-800-777-6664 Claims mailing address: Good2Go Auto Insurance PO Box 1890, Blue Bell, PA 19422-0479

Good2Go Auto Insurance PO Box 1890, Blue Bell, PA 19422-0479 Availability: Good2Go car insurance is available in all states except AK, HI, KS, MA, MT and RI Compare rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers

Good2Go car insurance

Finding affordable car insurance can be challenging for high-risk drivers. Good2Go aims to help these drivers get covered by partnering with various insurance companies. When you shop for a Good2Go policy, be sure to confirm whether the coverage is coming directly from Good2Go or one of its partners. While Good2Go policies meet minimum state requirements, additional coverage options depend on which carrier is underwriting the policy. Good2Go auto insurance is not available in Alaska, Hawaii, Kansas, Massachusetts, Montana or Rhode Island. One downside of Good2Go is the insurer does not offer a mobile app. However, you can manage your policy, make payments and file claims through its online portal. 24/7 roadside assistance and towing is available by calling Good2Go's emergency or customer service numbers. Compared to other high-risk insurance companies, Good2Go provides numerous discount opportunities, including multi-car, safe driver and good student. Drivers can also get quotes online and set up SR-22 filings if required by their state after a high-risk incident such as a DUI conviction through Good2Go. Overall, the company aims to provide affordable high-risk auto insurance with more perks than typical nonstandard carriers. Pros and cons of Good2Go car insurance If you’re thinking about Good2Go car insurance, here’s a quick breakdown of our take on the company’s pros and cons that might help you compare Good2Go with other car insurance companies:

Pros Numerous discount opportunities available compared to other high-risk car insurance companies

Online quoting available

SR-22 filing may be available Cons No financial strength ratings to indicate ongoing financial health of the company

Receives significantly more complaints than industry average based on performance in National Association of Insurance Commissioners' (NAIC) Complaint Index

Not available in all states

Good2Go insurance cost The national average cost of full coverage car insurance is around $2,014 per year, while minimum coverage averages $622 annually. While we don’t have average rate data for Good2Go, the national average may give you a baseline as you start your search for car insurance. With Good2Go, your rates may also differ depending on whether it insures you directly or partners with another company to underwrite your policy. Since car insurance prices vary by driver based on multiple factors like your age (in most states), driving record, claims history and location, reaching out for a quote is the ideal first step to learn if Good2Go has competitively priced options for your situation compared to alternatives. Good2Go car insurance discounts Good2Go’s site lists several common auto insurance discounts. Any of these savings opportunities you are eligible for, if offered in your state, may help you lower your car insurance premium. As high-risk drivers tend to pay relatively high rates, Good2Go’s discounts could be especially valuable. There are 13 ways to save listed on the provider’s site, but potential policyholders should be aware that exact discount offerings may vary based on whether a partner company is writing your policy. Some of the discounts offered by the company include: Good driver discount: You might save with Good2Go if you have avoided accidents and traffic violations within a certain amount of time.

You might save with Good2Go if you have avoided accidents and traffic violations within a certain amount of time. Prior insurance discount: Showing proof that you have had car insurance for the past six months with no lapses might get you a lower rate with Good2Go.

Showing proof that you have had car insurance for the past six months with no lapses might get you a lower rate with Good2Go. Good student discount: If you have a child on your policy who goes to school full time and has at least a B grade average, you might qualify for a discount.

If you have a child on your policy who goes to school full time and has at least a B grade average, you might qualify for a discount. Homeownership discount: You might save with Good2Go if you own a house, condo or mobile home.

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Get personalized auto insurance quotes Answering a few quick questions to check your availability with Good2Go Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Zip code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

Compare Good2Go with other insurers

Car insurance is a personalized purchase. The best car insurance company for you will likely vary based on your wants and needs. Even high-risk drivers usually have more than one option for coverage, depending on which state they live in. If you aren’t sure if Good2Go is the right fit for you, you might consider exploring these other carriers. Good2Go vs. The General The General is another company that may work for high-risk drivers. Good2Go is not available in all states, but The General offers coverage in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., so it could be a good option if Good2Go isn’t offered in your area. Learn more: The General Insurance review Good2Go vs. SafeAuto Utilizing digital tools could make managing your car insurance a breeze, but Good2Go doesn’t offer a mobile app. SafeAuto, which also specializes in coverage for high-risk drivers, does offer a digital app, which may be particularly appealing if you want to manage your policy on the go. Learn more: SafeAuto Insurance review Good2Go vs. Direct Auto Car insurance for high-risk drivers is typically more expensive compared to drivers with a clean driving record. If you’re looking for an extensive discount list similar to Good2Go’s, Direct Auto offers numerous savings opportunities for its customers to save on insurance costs. Learn more: Direct Auto Insurance review

Is Good2Go a good insurance company?

For high-risk drivers seeking budget-friendly coverage, Good2Go is one option to explore. However, it's important to note that with Good2Go, minimum liability limits may be the only coverage available depending on your state and which insurance company ultimately underwrites your policy. Good2Go also offers limited ways to customize your policy beyond state minimums, so if full coverage and customization is your priority, you may want to look elsewhere. Its reduced customer service hours could also make filing a claim difficult if an accident occurs outside regular business times. If obtaining a car insurance quote through Good2Go, be sure to double check if Good2Go or a partner carrier is providing coverage so you know who to contact for any questions or claims issues. Good2Go customer satisfaction Studying third-party customer satisfaction ratings about a car insurance company from a trusted organization like J.D. Power could provide insight about how much the insurer values customer experience. Unfortunately, Good2Go is not scored or ranked in any of J.D. Power’s current studies. The best way to determine what working with Good2Go is like may be by talking with family or friends who are policyholders. Similarly, financial strength ratings from AM Best can help customers understand whether an insurance company is considered financially sound and has been able to previously meet its claims obligations; Good2Go is not rated by AM Best, so it's hard to say whether it regularly meets its financial obligations. Good2Go customer complaints Another measure of the customer experience an insurance company offers can be taken by looking at the amount of complaints received about it. The NAIC oversees the regulatory framework for insurance companies in the United States. As part of its role, the NAIC analyzes customer complaints and service for insurers. These findings are quantified in its complaint index, which measures the ratio of complaints against a company's size. The baseline index is 1.00, so any score above that indicates more complaints than expected based on the insurer's market share.

Good2Go auto complaints Since Good2Go is underwritten by nine companies depending on which state you live in, it’s hard to get a handle on its overall complaint index. One of the companies that underwrites auto insurance for Good2Go, Personal Service Insurance Co., has a relatively high complaint index with the NAIC of 2.4 for 2022, indicating that the company receives more than double the amount of complaints expected for a company of its size. Its historical complaint index doesn’t help provide much context, showing a below-average index in 2021 preceded by an extremely high index in 2020. The best way to determine if Good2Go is right for you may be by talking with friends and family who are policyholders.

Other Good2Go tools and benefits Since Good2Go is aimed at providing cheap car insurance to high-risk drivers, its operations are pretty bare-bones and there are no other services or products listed on its website. If you want to learn more about any additional services offered by the company, you may want to contact it directly.

Frequently asked questions about Good2Go

Does Good2Go have any corporate sustainability initiatives? Caret Down Good2Go doesn’t seem to have a specific corporate sustainability program, but it does support several initiatives to encourage safety for its policyholders and others on the road. The company partners with the LifeSaver app, which blocks incoming texts while on the road, to help promote safe driving habits. Additionally, the company’s CEO Joe DeLago, has also challenged major automakers to innovate and create safer vehicles.

Which companies underwrite Good2Go insurance? Caret Down Good2Go insurance currently has nine underwriting partners depending on your state and coverage options. These include: American Independent Insurance Company Titan Insurance The General Progressive Infinity Auto Insurance Bankers Independent Insurance Company Omni Insurance Company Omni Indemnity Company Personal Service Insurance Company

How do I file a claim with Good2Go? Caret Down To file a claim with Good2Go, the company suggests first checking which insurance company provides your car insurance coverage. If your policy is with Good2Go, you can call its hotline at 1-800-777-6664 between the hours of 8 AM and 7:30 PM EST, Monday to Friday, or 9AM to 5PM EST on Saturday. Spanish-speaking service is available from 9AM to 5:30PM EST, Monday to Friday. The claims office is closed on Sundays. If your policy is with a partner company, Good2Go provides contact numbers for those carriers on its website.

Clock Wait 46 years of industry expertise Search 122 carriers reviewed Location 20.7K ZIP codes examined Dollar Coin 1.2M quotes analyzed