Good2Go insurance review 2024
Bankrate's take
Good2Go insurance may be a good choice for high-risk drivers who have numerous accidents, tickets or a DUI conviction on their driving records and are looking for cheap average rates on minimum coverage policies. The policies are relatively basic, though, and coverage is only available in a handful of states.
Drivers with poor driving records that live in states where coverage is offered may find Good2Go’s cheap average rates appealing.
Good2Go car insurance
Finding affordable car insurance can be challenging for high-risk drivers. Good2Go aims to help these drivers get covered by partnering with various insurance companies. When you shop for a Good2Go policy, be sure to confirm whether the coverage is coming directly from Good2Go or one of its partners. While Good2Go policies meet minimum state requirements, additional coverage options depend on which carrier is underwriting the policy. Good2Go auto insurance is not available in Alaska, Hawaii, Kansas, Massachusetts, Montana or Rhode Island.
One downside of Good2Go is the insurer does not offer a mobile app. However, you can manage your policy, make payments and file claims through its online portal. 24/7 roadside assistance and towing is available by calling Good2Go's emergency or customer service numbers.
Compared to other high-risk insurance companies, Good2Go provides numerous discount opportunities, including multi-car, safe driver and good student. Drivers can also get quotes online and set up SR-22 filings if required by their state after a high-risk incident such as a DUI conviction through Good2Go. Overall, the company aims to provide affordable high-risk auto insurance with more perks than typical nonstandard carriers.
Pros and cons of Good2Go car insurance
If you’re thinking about Good2Go car insurance, here’s a quick breakdown of our take on the company’s pros and cons that might help you compare Good2Go with other car insurance companies:
-
Numerous discount opportunities available compared to other high-risk car insurance companies
-
Online quoting available
-
SR-22 filing may be available
-
No financial strength ratings to indicate ongoing financial health of the company
-
Receives significantly more complaints than industry average based on performance in National Association of Insurance Commissioners' (NAIC) Complaint Index
-
Not available in all states
Good2Go insurance cost
The national average cost of full coverage car insurance is around $2,014 per year, while minimum coverage averages $622 annually. While we don’t have average rate data for Good2Go, the national average may give you a baseline as you start your search for car insurance. With Good2Go, your rates may also differ depending on whether it insures you directly or partners with another company to underwrite your policy. Since car insurance prices vary by driver based on multiple factors like your age (in most states), driving record, claims history and location, reaching out for a quote is the ideal first step to learn if Good2Go has competitively priced options for your situation compared to alternatives.
Good2Go car insurance discounts
Good2Go’s site lists several common auto insurance discounts. Any of these savings opportunities you are eligible for, if offered in your state, may help you lower your car insurance premium. As high-risk drivers tend to pay relatively high rates, Good2Go’s discounts could be especially valuable. There are 13 ways to save listed on the provider’s site, but potential policyholders should be aware that exact discount offerings may vary based on whether a partner company is writing your policy. Some of the discounts offered by the company include:
- Good driver discount: You might save with Good2Go if you have avoided accidents and traffic violations within a certain amount of time.
- Prior insurance discount: Showing proof that you have had car insurance for the past six months with no lapses might get you a lower rate with Good2Go.
- Good student discount: If you have a child on your policy who goes to school full time and has at least a B grade average, you might qualify for a discount.
- Homeownership discount: You might save with Good2Go if you own a house, condo or mobile home.
Compare Good2Go with other insurers
Car insurance is a personalized purchase. The best car insurance company for you will likely vary based on your wants and needs. Even high-risk drivers usually have more than one option for coverage, depending on which state they live in.
If you aren’t sure if Good2Go is the right fit for you, you might consider exploring these other carriers.
Good2Go vs. The General
The General is another company that may work for high-risk drivers. Good2Go is not available in all states, but The General offers coverage in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., so it could be a good option if Good2Go isn’t offered in your area.
Good2Go vs. SafeAuto
Utilizing digital tools could make managing your car insurance a breeze, but Good2Go doesn’t offer a mobile app. SafeAuto, which also specializes in coverage for high-risk drivers, does offer a digital app, which may be particularly appealing if you want to manage your policy on the go.
Good2Go vs. Direct Auto
Car insurance for high-risk drivers is typically more expensive compared to drivers with a clean driving record. If you’re looking for an extensive discount list similar to Good2Go’s, Direct Auto offers numerous savings opportunities for its customers to save on insurance costs.
Is Good2Go a good insurance company?
For high-risk drivers seeking budget-friendly coverage, Good2Go is one option to explore. However, it's important to note that with Good2Go, minimum liability limits may be the only coverage available depending on your state and which insurance company ultimately underwrites your policy. Good2Go also offers limited ways to customize your policy beyond state minimums, so if full coverage and customization is your priority, you may want to look elsewhere.
Its reduced customer service hours could also make filing a claim difficult if an accident occurs outside regular business times. If obtaining a car insurance quote through Good2Go, be sure to double check if Good2Go or a partner carrier is providing coverage so you know who to contact for any questions or claims issues.
Good2Go customer satisfaction
Studying third-party customer satisfaction ratings about a car insurance company from a trusted organization like J.D. Power could provide insight about how much the insurer values customer experience. Unfortunately, Good2Go is not scored or ranked in any of J.D. Power’s current studies. The best way to determine what working with Good2Go is like may be by talking with family or friends who are policyholders.
Similarly, financial strength ratings from AM Best can help customers understand whether an insurance company is considered financially sound and has been able to previously meet its claims obligations; Good2Go is not rated by AM Best, so it's hard to say whether it regularly meets its financial obligations.
Good2Go customer complaints
Another measure of the customer experience an insurance company offers can be taken by looking at the amount of complaints received about it. The NAIC oversees the regulatory framework for insurance companies in the United States. As part of its role, the NAIC analyzes customer complaints and service for insurers. These findings are quantified in its complaint index, which measures the ratio of complaints against a company's size. The baseline index is 1.00, so any score above that indicates more complaints than expected based on the insurer's market share.
Good2Go auto complaints
Since Good2Go is underwritten by nine companies depending on which state you live in, it’s hard to get a handle on its overall complaint index. One of the companies that underwrites auto insurance for Good2Go, Personal Service Insurance Co., has a relatively high complaint index with the NAIC of 2.4 for 2022, indicating that the company receives more than double the amount of complaints expected for a company of its size. Its historical complaint index doesn’t help provide much context, showing a below-average index in 2021 preceded by an extremely high index in 2020.
The best way to determine if Good2Go is right for you may be by talking with friends and family who are policyholders.
Other Good2Go tools and benefits
Since Good2Go is aimed at providing cheap car insurance to high-risk drivers, its operations are pretty bare-bones and there are no other services or products listed on its website. If you want to learn more about any additional services offered by the company, you may want to contact it directly.