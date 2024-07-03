At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

Key takeaways The Petal® 2 “Cash Back, No Fees” Visa® Credit Card is a good option for those who want to earn cash back rewards but have a fair or limited credit history.

Cardholders earn flat-rate cash back rewards that can top out at up to 1.5 percent back on purchases after making 12 months of on-time payments.

The Petal 2 Visa also seeks to minimize fees, making it an attractive option compared to some other starter credit cards.

The Petal® 2 “Cash Back, No Fees” Visa® Credit Card* is a solid choice for those who are looking to earn rewards while minimizing fees. Not only does this card offer no annual fee, but it also comes with no foreign transaction fees, no late fees and no returned payment fees to boot.

One nice benefit of this card is that you can get preapproved prior to applying, allowing you to gauge your odds of approval without being subject to a hard inquiry on your credit report. If you learn that your credit isn’t quite good enough to qualify, you can consider applying for the Petal® 1 “No Annual Fee” Visa® Credit Card instead.

So is the Petal 2 Visa Credit Card worth it, or would you be better off with a different card? As with most cards, that depends on what your goals are, how you plan to use your card and whether you could qualify for a different rewards credit card.

When is the Petal 2 Visa Card worth it?

One benefit of the Petal 2 Visa is that it’s easier to qualify for than other rewards credit cards. In fact, you may not even need a credit score to qualify since the card’s issuer (WebBank) may be willing to approve you based on your banking history alone.

With this in mind, the Petal 2 Visa can be an exceptional option for building credit with a credit card — especially since you get the chance to earn cash back on everything you buy. And if you need to build credit fast, you could get this card and start using it to your benefit right away.

Speaking of that, this card starts you off earning 1 percent cash back on all purchases. However, you can graduate to earning 1.25 percent cash back with six months of on-time payments, then 1.5 percent back with 12 months of on-time payments. You can also earn 2 percent to 10 percent cash back at select merchants when you pay with your card through its Petal Offers program, which could help you boost your average rewards rate over time.

The Petal 2 Visa can also be worth it if you’re worried about late payment or returned payment fees. This card doesn’t charge them, so you have a little bit of breathing room if you need a few more days to get your payment together.

When is the Petal 2 Visa Card not worth it?

While getting the chance to earn rewards while you build credit is a major plus, you should know that many other rewards cards offer a higher return for your spending. This is even true for people with a fair credit score (any FICO score from 580 to 669) since several cards for fair credit offer a higher cash back rate right off the bat. An example is the Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card, which offers 1.5 percent cash back on everything you buy.

If you have a good credit score, or any FICO score over 670, the Petal 2 Visa is unlikely to be the best credit card you can qualify for. In fact, good or excellent credit is typically enough to qualify for the best cash back credit cards on the market today, or even some of the best travel credit cards.

One other downside of this card is its very obvious lack of perks (minus a few basic Visa credit card perks). Where many other rewards credit cards offer benefits like travel insurance, purchase protection or extended warranties, the Petal 2 Visa offers almost nothing in that realm.

One final reason to skip the Petal 2 Visa is if you need access to the highest credit limit you can possibly get. The minimum line of credit for this card starts at $300, so it’s worth looking at other options if you need more available credit than that.

Should you get the Petal 2 Visa Card?

At the end of the day, the Petal 2 Visa is best for people with fair credit, as well as those who want to try to get approved for a credit card based on their banking history. The fact you get to earn cash back on every purchase is a major reason to sign up, and so is this card’s lack of fees.

Before you apply, you should decide whether this card could help you meet your goals. If so, you can apply online and find out if you’re preapproved right away.

The bottom line

Still can’t decide on the Petal 2 Visa? Make sure you read over our Petal 2 “Cash Back, No Fees” Visa Credit Card review.

In the meantime, it never hurts to compare other credit cards for bad credit or fair credit, including secured credit cards and student cards (if you happen to be in school). By comparing all options that are geared to your credit rating, you’re bound to find the right fit.