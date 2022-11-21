Mastercard® Titanium Card™

On This Page

Mastercard® Titanium Card™ Overview

This metal card may look good when you plonk it down to pay the bill, but it’s vastly inferior to other rewards cards that offer more value for the price. And the price on the Mastercard Titanium Card is mighty steep.

For $195 a year ($95 for each Authorized User), you’ll pay for a card that fails to deliver more than you can get with some rewards cards that charge no annual fee. There isn’t even a sign-up bonus, which is pretty much a given for a card trying to play in the luxury space.

What are the pros and cons?

Pros

  • Checkmark

    Points double in value when redeemed for airfare through the MyLuxuryCard.com travel portal. So, you can redeem 50,000 points for a $1,000 airline ticket.

  • Checkmark

    Get a subscription to the quarterly Luxury Magazine, exclusively for Mastercard Luxury cardholders.

  • Checkmark

    There are no foreign transaction fees.

Cons

  • No airport lounge access, a perk that comes with many other premium cards.

  • No introductory purchase APR offer or sign-up bonus with this card.

  • Most of the perks offered with this card can be found on other cards with lower or no annual fees.

A deeper look at the current card offer

Quick highlights

  • Rewards rate: 2% value for airfare redemption and 1% value for cash back redemptions earn one point for every one dollar spent
  • Welcome offer: N/A
  • Annual fee: $195 ($95 for each additional authorized user added to the account)
  • Purchase intro APR: None
  • Balance transfer intro APR: 0% APR for the first 15 billing cycles for transfer made within 45 days of opening account,
  • Regular APR: 21.24%, 25.43% or 28.24% Variable

If a plain old plastic credit card isn’t good enough for you, you might be tempted by the Mastercard Titanium. Made of carbon and brushed stainless steel, it could be good for anyone who wants impress when it’s time to pay the bill.

Rewards rate

The Titanium card is the most affordable option in the Luxury Card brand issued by Barclaycard. For a $195 annual fee, you’ll earn 1 point for every $1 spent. Airfare redemptions are worth 2% per $1 spent when you use the Luxury Card travel portal.

You’ll also gain access to a luxury concierge who can help you avoid the drudgery of booking your own private yacht or jet.

The card comes with the enviable perk of 24-hour access to a dedicated concierge team that claims will fulfill any request — big or small. The service can reserve for you a chauffeured limousine, arrange for global luggage delivery, or take care of booking your travel plans.

You’ll also receive free upgrades, services and amenities at participating cruise lines and hotels, as well as travel, and auto rental protections. And, it’s got a decent introductory balance transfer offer of 0% interest for the first 15 billing cycles if you shift your debt to this card within 45 days of opening the account. After that it’s a variable 21.24%, 25.43% or 28.24% APR.

Other cardholder perks

This card offers benefits like upgrades, concierge service and protections. Here’s an overview of everything you can get with the Mastercard Titanium.

Rates and fees

  • This card charges a $195 annual fee.
  • There’s a 0% APR offer for 15 billing cycles on balance transfers made within the first 45 days of opening the account. After that it’s a variable 21.24%, 25.43% or 28.24% APR.
  • The purchase APR on this card is a variable 21.24%, 25.43% or 28.24%.

How the Mastercard Titanium Card compares to other flat-rate luxury cards

But for a card that bills itself as a luxury card, the Titanium falls short of other premium cards that offer more bang for the buck, and at a better price, too. There are plenty of cards out there that, for less than the Titanium’s $195 price tag, will pile on the perks and give greater rewards.

If have your heart set on getting a fancy card, go for the $495 Mastercard® Black Card™ or the $995 Mastercard® Gold Card™ — each with increasingly upscale perks and benefits.

Bankrate’s Take—Is the Mastercard Titanium Card worth it?

If you aspire to own a Black or Gold-branded Mastercard or another luxury card, but don’t want to pay the price, this card might give you enough to keep you happy. But it really shouldn’t.

Terms and conditions apply

