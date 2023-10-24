How the Citi Secured Mastercard compares to other secured cards

Unless you’re already a loyal Citi customer, you might want to consider one of these alternatives.

Though the Citi Secured Mastercard may be a good choice thanks to its bare-bones structure, some other secured credit cards carry fewer fees and more benefits — even rewards, in some cases.

A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.

Earn 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, automatically. Earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.

Intro Offer: Unlimited Cashback Match - only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year! There's no minimum spending or maximum rewards. Just a dollar-for-dollar match.

Citi Secured Mastercard vs. Discover it® Secured Credit Card

If you must carry a balance from one month to the next, the Citi Secured barely edges out the Discover it® Secured Credit Card, making these two cards close contenders.

Where these two credit-building secured cards differ is in the perks. While the Citi Secured card has benefits standard for most secured credit cards, the Discover it® Secured Credit Card comes with cash back and a valuable welcome offer. Discover will match all the cash back you earn at the end of your first year with the account and you get one-time late payment forgiveness (no late payment fee the first time you pay late; after that, up to $41). The Citi Secured is the best card if you have no credit history, are loyal to Citibank and plan to use a secured credit card only for building credit instead of earning rewards.

If you want to earn modest cash back on the side while you build credit, the Discover it® Secured Credit Card outshines the Citi Secured Mastercard.

Citi Secured Mastercard vs. Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card

Again, the Citi Secured Mastercard is a middle-of-the-road secured credit card option, just like the Capital One Platinum Secured. Both cards have no annual fee, no rewards and no introductory APR benefits (Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card - (See Rates & Fees)). However, the Capital One Platinum Secured has a slightly higher variable APR, so if you’re someone who tends to carry a balance, the Citi Secured is the better option here.

That said, the Capital One Platinum Secured is more lenient with its credit limits. Applicants can put down a deposit as low as $49 to access a $200 credit limit with the opportunity for a credit limit increase after the six-month automatic account review. To serious credit-builders, this credit limit increase is a boon for keeping your credit utilization ratio under control without expensive deposits. For that reason, the Capital One Platinum Secured is a slightly better option, despite its slightly higher APR.

Best cards to pair with this card

Using more than one card when you’re building or rebuilding credit is generally not recommended. In this case, there is no best card to pair with the Citi Secured Mastercard. If you choose the Citi Secured card as your first credit card, you should pair it with a free credit-monitoring tool, like Experian, and connect your non-traditional accounts for reporting. Using Experian Boost or UltraFICO will link utility, subscription and certain rent payment accounts and report positive payments to aid you in improving your credit.