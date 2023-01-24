Why you might want a different credit-building card

Outside of its credit-building features and accessibility to people with bad or fair credit, the Mission Lane Visa doesn’t come with many bells and whistles. If you want extra incentives like rewards or more cardholder perks, you might want to pick another card.

Plus, if you already have fair credit, the Mission Lane card’s potential annual fee will be hard to justify since you should be able to find an unsecured card with a lower annual fee or no annual fee. Some, like the Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card, even offer cash back programs that give you a chance to offset the cost of the card with your cash back earnings.

Rewards: No rewards program or welcome offer

Unsecured cards that earn rewards and carry intro offers are hard to come by if you have a low credit score. With that in mind, the Mission Lane Visa card’s lack of a rewards program, intro APR and welcome offer might not be a deal-breaker. After all, your primary focus should be on developing good credit habits if you’re rebuilding your credit score.

However, it’s worth noting that this card’s counterpart, the Mission Lane Cash Back Visa® Credit Card, earns rewards (though you’ll need to have at least fair credit to qualify). The Mission Lane card’s lack of rewards is also disappointing since several top-notch secured cards offer rewards and are available even with no credit history. A card like the Discover it Secured® Credit Card will be a more lucrative credit-building option and also carries lower rates and fees than the Mission Lane.

Cardholder perks: Not much beyond basic Visa benefits

Since this Mission Lane card uses Visa as its network, you’ll get access to basic Visa benefits like $0 fraud liability and 24-hour customer service. However, virtually all Visa credit cards (and credit cards in general) come with perks like these, so this card doesn’t add anything extra other than the chance to see if you’re pre-approved with only a soft credit pull. This limits the card’s long-term value, but it isn’t a major issue since credit-building cards typically offer only a handful of noteworthy benefits.