Beyond building your business credit score, the Nav Prime Card may not have much to offer.

India Davis
Nouri Zarrugh
Erica Sandberg
2.7

Bottom line

The Nav Prime Card has one main mission: boost your business credit. This card, part of a business bundle solution, aims to increase your business credit score by 50 percent within three months. However, the price for this is high, and there's not much else on the card. The lack of rewards and perks could be a major drawback for some.

Nav Prime overview

Sometimes, the only thing holding a small business back is a lack of funding. And while business loans are one popular financing option, they can be tough to qualify for and generally force you to pay interest. Business credit cards can be a great alternative, allowing you to build your credit score and qualify for better loan terms in the future.

That’s where the NAV Prime Card comes in. The NAV Prime card is a charge card and is part of the NAV Prime solution — a membership program geared toward building business credit and cash management. Along with the card, NAV Prime membership costs $49.99 per month and includes a business checking account and detailed credit reports. NAV Prime membership payments and card repayments are reported to credit bureaus as two tradelines, which could help you boost your business credit score. Membership also doesn’t require a personal guarantee, security deposit or credit check. 

If you’ve had trouble qualifying for small-business loans or other business credit cards and are looking for a way to build business credit without worrying about an APR, NAV Prime may be worth a look. However, the price of NAV Prime membership can add up over time, and the program may not offer enough benefits to justify the cost.

    Rewards

    • This card does not offer rewards

    Expert Appraisal: Weak
    See our expert analysis

    Rates and fees

    • $49.99 per month
    • No interest fee
    • No foreign transaction fee
    • No late fees
    • No monthly account fees
    • No domestic transaction fees

    Expert Appraisal: Typical
    See our expert analysis

    Credit-building features

    • Access to credit reports
    • No security deposit required
    • No credit pulls

    Expert Appraisal: Good
    See our expert analysis

    Other cardholder perks

    • No minimum balance
    • No credit check pulls
    • Detailed credit reports
    • No personal guarantee required

    Expert Appraisal: Typical
    See our expert analysis

Nav Prime Card pros and cons

Pros

    Can help you build business credit

    No personal guarantee or security deposit required

    There are no extra fees attached to this card

Cons

  • The monthly fee is very expensive

  • There are no rewards attached to this card

  • Perks are mainly geared towards credit-building

How the Nav Prime Card works

The Nav Prime Card is a charge card that’s part of the Nav Prime Business membership. It’s included in a bundle along with a business checking account and detailed credit reports, with card and membership payments reported to credit bureaus as two tradelines. Unfortunately, you can only get the Nav Prime card as part of this membership, which costs $49.99. And because the Nav Prime card it’s a charge card, you have to pay off the full balance every month along with the monthly membership fee. 

Why you might want the Nav Prime Card

While the Nav Prime Card has a nontraditional setup, it can be a good option if you want a chance to improve your business credit score quickly. And though the monthly NAV Prime membership fee is pricey, your financing costs are predictable, which some may prefer to traditional credit card interest and the threat of debt. 

Credit-building features: Two tradelines speed up credit-building

If you’ve had trouble building business credit history or have experienced setbacks like bankruptcy, the Nav Prime card could help you boost your score efficiently.

Since NAV Prime reports payment activity on two tradelines (card repayments and monthly membership fee payments), you can build credit on two fronts. This means by using your card for regular expenses and keeping up with your membership fees, you’re getting double the credit reporting you would with the majority of business cards on the market.

Perks: Bundle your major finance tools in one place

This card doesn’t come with traditional perks like cash back, rewards or travel and shopping credits. Instead, it offers tools that make it easier to manage and monitor your business expenses and credit history. 

Along with the charge card, you get a no-fee business checking account and detailed reports on both your business and personal credit. Since it lets you keep tabs on your credit-building efforts and connects your Nav Prime card and checking account, this membership can act as a central hub for all your company’s finances. 

The card’s daily autopay feature can also help you stay on top of expenses since it makes it easy to pay off charges as you go, instead of in one lump sum at the end of your billing cycle. 

Why you might want a different business credit card

Beyond helping you build and track your credit score, Nav Prime doesn’t offer much in the way of perks and features. And though Nav Prime’s cost is straightforward, it may not be worth it if you can take the time to build business credit with a secured card.

Fees: Hard to justify given lackluster perks

The only major fee attached to this card is the $49.99 monthly fee for the Nav Prime membership. While this gets you two tradelines to help you build credit and comes with access to detailed credit reports, $600 per year may be tough to stomach for many small-business owners, especially since the card doesn’t offer rewards. 

Instead, it may be worth taking the time to build your credit with a lower-cost secured card first. While the Nav Prime card may be worth it if you need to build business credit quickly, its high cost means it will likely be a poor choice long term.  

Perks: No long-term advantages included

While cards geared toward people with bad to fair credit often lack rewards, the Nav Prime card’s limited perks are disappointing. 

Other than the two tradelines and access to your credit reports, the Prime Nav card and membership come with few credit-building features or money-saving perks, and the program is missing benefits like discounts on business expenses or travel and purchase protections. Outside of potentially boosting your credit score, there’s not much else this card can offer to business owners.

How the Nav Prime Card compares to other business cards

The Nav Prime Card is a decent option if you need business financing or want to build business credit and have struggled to qualify for small-business loans or business credit cards. But the card offers little beyond its credit-building ability and predictable financing charges. Depending on your credit score and business revenue, you may be able to qualify for cards that offer more benefits at a lower cost.

Who is the Nav Prime Card right for?

Bankrate’s Take — Is the Nav Prime worth it?

While the Nav Prime Card is a unique business solution, it’s not the strongest overall. The card’s main focus is increasing your business credit score. This is great for future financing but can be a limited perk long term. There are no rewards, welcome bonuses or perks like business discounts to make up for the monthly fee. Plus, it’s a charge card, meaning that the balance has to be paid every month. This can be tricky if an unexpected expense arises, possibly reversing the efforts you made to increase your score.

Frequently asked questions

Compare the best business credit cards
