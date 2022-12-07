How the OpenSky Secured Card compares to other secured cards

Despite the fact that there are other cards that are less expensive and more rewarding, the OpenSky Visa is a solid, cost-effective option for credit-building. That said, it may not suit everyone. You may find that one of its rival cards is a better match for your financial circumstances.

A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.

OpenSky Secured Visa Credit Card vs. Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card

The Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card requires a credit check for approval, so it’s a bit less accessible for people with limited credit histories and damaged credit. It’s also the less expensive option. The Platinum secured has no annual fee, whereas the OpenSky carries a $35 annual fee. Carrying a balance on the Capital One Platinum Secured, on the other hand, will be more expensive. OpenSky cardholders get an APR of 25.64% (variable). Capital One Platinum Secured cardholders are saddled with a regular APR of 30.74% (Variable). Capital One Platinum Secured - (See Rates & Fees).

The Capital One Platinum Secured is the more flexible choice for someone with fewer funds to work with. Depending on your creditworthiness, you can get an initial credit limit of $200 for a security deposit as small as $49 (it’s one of the few secured cards that do this). On the other hand, if you know you’ll need a larger credit limit to work with — to keep your credit utilization ratio low while still having the ability to spend — the OpenSky's higher potential credit limit ($3,000 maximum) may be your best bet.

The OpenSky does carry a 3 percent foreign transaction fee, so if you find yourself overseas often, the Capital One Platinum Secured with no foreign transaction fee will be the least costly (See Rates & Fees).

OpenSky Secured Visa Credit Card vs. Discover it® Secured Credit Card

The Discover it® Secured Credit Card is a great choice if you’re looking to earn rewards on your spending and build your credit at the same time. Unlike the OpenSky, it earns rewards — 2 percent cash back at gas stations and restaurants (on up to $1,000 in combined purchases per quarter and 1 percent thereafter). If you believe you’ll carry a balance from month to month, you’ll do better with the OpenSky card. The APR on the Discover it® Secured Credit Card does carry a middle-of-the-road variable APR at 28.24 percent, but there are certainly other secured cards with lower APRs, and the OpenSky’s APR is significantly lower at 25.64% (variable).

The Discover it® Secured Credit Card also comes out ahead with its welcome offer. Discover it® Secured Credit Card will provide cardholders with an unlimited dollar-for-dollar match of their cash back earned at the end of your first year. The OpenSky could be the easier card to get approved for, as the Discover it® Secured Credit Card requires a credit check as a part of its approval process.

Best card to pair with this card

The best card to pair with the OpenSky Secured Visa is one that would earn rewards while helping you to rebuild your credit. The Petal 2® “Cash Back, No Fees” Visa® Credit Card, issued by WebBank, for example, earns 1 percent cash back on all purchases. It incentivizes good credit behaviors by boosting to a 1.5 percent cash back rate with 12 months of on-time payments.

The Petal 2, combined with the OpenSky will also provide cardholders with flexibility due to its higher potential credit limit. Between the OpenSky and the Petal 2, cardholders can have access to at least $500 in available credit, helping to keep utilization low.