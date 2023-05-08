Lifelong learning is the key to positive healthy aging. Creativity increases with age and innovation flourishes at the intersection of experience and childlike wonder.

About the author

Karen Roberts has presented at numerous HR conferences in the state of Florida on a variety of relevant and timely topics, and has prepared countless HR professionals for the SHRM certification prep course as a SHRM educational partner.

She has received multiple awards from her peers in Palm Beach County FL SHRM including the LifeTime Achievement Award and Mentor of the Year.

Karen currently serves on the Advisory Board of the College of Arts and Sciences for Stetson University (FL) as well as on the Board of Directors of EncorePBC FL.

Experience

Karen is a Senior Certified Human Resources Professional with 35 years of experience in a variety of industries in the for profit, not for profit, and public sectors.