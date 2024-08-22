At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

At Bankrate, we focus on the points consumers care about most: rewards, welcome offers and bonuses, APR, and overall customer experience. Any issuers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide to consumers at each of these levels. At each step of the way, we fact-check ourselves to prioritize accuracy so we can continue to be here for your every next.

At Bankrate, we have a mission to demystify the credit cards industry — regardless or where you are in your journey — and make it one you can navigate with confidence. Our team is full of a diverse range of experts from credit card pros to data analysts and, most importantly, people who shop for credit cards just like you. With this combination of expertise and perspectives, we keep close tabs on the credit card industry year-round to:

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways You may not qualify for the most rewarding credit cards without a good credit score, which is why you should be flexible about your choices.

Start by being strategic and applying for a credit card that is likely to approve you, since too many credit inquiries in a short span of time can cause your credit score to drop.

Once you get a credit card, use it responsibly and build up your credit so you will eventually score a rewards card that gives you more.

Rewards credit cards can help you save money with cash back, points or miles on every purchase. But they can also be among the most difficult cards to qualify for. This is because the best rewards credit cards are geared toward consumers with good to excellent credit, or a FICO score of 670 or higher. If your credit score isn’t that great, you may have difficulty getting approved.

Ideally, you’ll want to be strategic before you apply, which means choosing cards you believe you can qualify for with your credit. Each new credit application will trigger a hard inquiry on your credit report, so it’s best to minimize rejected applications and focus on cards within your reach.

Fortunately, there are credit card options with rewards you can access if you’re still working toward great credit, and ways you can start boosting your score today to more easily qualify for high-value cards in the future. Read on to learn what you can do to begin earning rewards on your credit card purchases, even if you don’t have great credit right now.

Know what credit score you need for a rewards card

Before you apply for any new card, it’s important to check your credit score to see where you stand and which type of credit cards you may be able to qualify for. When you take this step, you can get a better idea of your options.

With the FICO score, the most popular type of consumer credit score, the ranges look like this:

Excellent credit : 800+

: 800+ Very good credit : 740 to 799

: 740 to 799 Good credit : 670 to 739

: 670 to 739 Fair credit : 580 to 669

: 580 to 669 Poor credit: 579 and below

While checking your credit score can be a reality check if it’s lower than you thought, you can rest assured that rewards credit cards are available for all credit levels.

That doesn’t mean you will get the exact card you want, and it’s likely you won’t qualify for the best rewards cards without good or excellent credit. You can, however, qualify for some lower-tier rewards credit cards that will let you earn something on your spending. They’ll likely offer fewer perks and cardholder benefits. But they’re a good starting point and you can use a card you qualify for today to build a great score that will make you eligible for more rewarding cards in the future.

Choose a card you can qualify for

Your credit score can tell you a lot about the types of cards you may be able to access.

If you have fair credit

If you have a fair credit score (any FICO score from 580 to 669), there are several rewards cards you may be able to get approved for right away. You may even be able to find a decent travel rewards card with only fair credit.

The Capital One QuicksilverOne Rewards Credit Card is a good option in this realm since it comes with 1.5 percent cash back on all purchases. A $39 annual fee applies as well, which is reasonable when you factor in rewards and the fact the card doesn’t require excellent credit.

If you have poor credit

If your credit score could use some work, you may need to consider alternative card types, like secured credit cards that require a cash deposit as collateral or store credit cards that let you rack up rewards with a specific retailer. Both secured credit cards and store credit cards tend to be considerably easier to qualify for when compared to traditional unsecured credit cards from issuers like Chase or American Express.

If you have no credit

Even if you have no credit at all, there are some rewards credit card options that can help you learn responsible credit use while getting rewarded for your spending. With these cards, you can begin building the credit foundation you’ll need to move on to more rewarding credit cards. In fact, rewards cards for people with no credit history often build rewards structures around on-time payments and other good practices.

For example, the Discover it® Secured Credit Card markets itself as an option for consumers who have not taken any steps to build credit so far, thus it could be available to almost anyone. This card also comes with a $0 annual fee, and users earn cash back for each dollar they spend. However, this is a secured credit card, meaning it requires a refundable cash deposit as collateral to begin using it.

Star Keep in mind: If you choose any of these card types, make sure you practice good credit habits that will help you build your score and stay out of debt. Cards for imperfect credit generally charge very high interest rates that can result in quickly mounting debt balances (and easily outpace rewards value) if you’re not careful.

Be flexible about rewards type

If your credit is fair or poor especially, you need to be flexible in terms of the type of rewards you earn. You may not earn airline miles in the exact frequent flier program you want, or earn points in a top flexible rewards program like Chase Ultimate Rewards or American Express Membership Rewards.

Rewards credit cards for fair credit or bad credit may only let you earn cash back, which is certainly better than nothing.

See if you can get prequalified

Some credit cards for fair credit and poor credit let you gauge your ability to qualify before you fill out a full application. This lets you see if you have a chance at a card without any impact to your credit, which helps prevent extra inquiries that drag down your score.

Most cards that have this option let you check your approval odds by supplying your name, address, email address and the last four digits of your Social Security number (SSN). While prequalification doesn’t guarantee you’ll get approved if you apply, it does help you check whether you meet basic qualification requirements.

Build your credit to earn better rewards

If you want access to the top rewards credit cards, it’s worth spending some time building your credit score before you apply. Some steps you can take to build credit include:

Look into authorized user status . Become an authorized user on a trusted friend or family member’s credit card — as long as they practice good credit habits and have a strong credit history already.

. Become an authorized user on a trusted friend or family member’s credit card — as long as they practice good credit habits and have a strong credit history already. Explore credit-building apps . Use credit-building tools like Experian Boost to build credit using rent and utility payments.

. Use credit-building tools like Experian Boost to build credit using rent and utility payments. Never miss a payment . Make sure all your bills are paid on time or early to improve your payment history.

. Make sure all your bills are paid on time or early to improve your payment history. Pay off revolving debt . Pay down any existing debt to lower your credit utilization rate, which can help boost your score.

. Pay down any existing debt to lower your credit utilization rate, which can help boost your score. Keep an eye on your credit reports. Monitor your credit reports from all three bureaus for errors, which you can do for free using AnnualCreditReport.com.

The bottom line

You can earn credit card rewards even if your credit score needs some work. Just be prepared to be flexible in terms of the type of rewards you earn and the card you apply for. While you may not qualify for the most premium rewards cards, you can find a card you like and use it responsibly to build great credit over time.

After taking some time to practice responsible spending and build a history of on-time credit card payments, you may be able to qualify for the best rewards cards available today and start maximizing points and cash back.