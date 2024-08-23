At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

At Bankrate, we focus on the points consumers care about most: rewards, welcome offers and bonuses, APR, and overall customer experience. Any issuers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide to consumers at each of these levels. At each step of the way, we fact-check ourselves to prioritize accuracy so we can continue to be here for your every next.

At Bankrate, we have a mission to demystify the credit cards industry — regardless or where you are in your journey — and make it one you can navigate with confidence. Our team is full of a diverse range of experts from credit card pros to data analysts and, most importantly, people who shop for credit cards just like you. With this combination of expertise and perspectives, we keep close tabs on the credit card industry year-round to:

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways A credit score of 800 or above is considered excellent and comes with the same benefits as a perfect 850 score.

Benefits of an 800 credit score include better credit offers, lower interest rates and higher credit limits.

To maintain an 800 credit score, it's important to keep credit utilization low and regularly monitor credit reports.

There are a number of perks that come with top-notch credit, and the good news is that you don’t have to hit that perfect 850 credit score to enjoy them. Just getting your credit score over 800 — officially an excellent credit score — gives you the same advantages and benefits that come with a perfect credit score.

Reaching such a credit score takes time and commitment, but it’s not as impossible as you might think. Experian reports that 22 percent of all consumers have achieved excellent credit, and even more (28 percent) are on their way, falling within the very good credit range.

When you have an 800 credit score, you’ve done everything you need to prove you are a creditworthy consumer. People with 800+ credit rarely hear the word “no,” and banks and credit card issuers will be eager to loan you money, often at favorable terms.

Let’s take a closer look at what it means to have a credit score over 800, how to get an 800 credit score and some of the perks that come with it.

What it means to have a credit score over 800

Is 800 a good credit score? According to the FICO credit scoring system, it’s exceptional. Although both the FICO and VantageScore credit scoring systems go to 850, you actually don’t need to hit 850 to reap the same benefits as those with a perfect credit score.

If you have an 800 FICO score, you have an extremely positive credit history. You’ve likely been using credit successfully for many years and probably have a healthy mix of credit accounts that includes both revolving credit (like credit cards) and installment credit (like a mortgage).

In short, you’re the ideal credit consumer — responsible, financially savvy and unlikely to default on your credit obligations.

Having a credit score over 800 means there isn’t much else you can do to make your credit score better. All you can do now is maintain the healthy credit habits that got your 800+ credit score in the first place.

How to get an 800 credit score

So what are the actual steps to reach an 800 score? First, start by learning how to build credit — but don’t stop there. In addition to practicing responsible credit habits, like making all your payments on time and paying down your balances regularly, you’ll also want to take a few extra steps to improve your chances of earning an 800 credit score:

Keep your credit utilization low

Aim to keep your credit utilization as low as possible. This means paying off your balances in full on a regular basis. According to FICO, people with credit scores of 800 have a credit utilization ratio of around 11 percent. For example, this means if your total credit limit is $10,000, you should aim to never carry a balance larger than $1,100 across all your cards.

Lightbulb Bankrate’s take: To gauge whether your card balances are dampening your credit score, check out Bankrate’s credit utilization ratio calculator and establish the next steps toward improving your financial opportunities.

Monitor your credit score

Make sure to check your credit score regularly. Many popular credit monitoring services provide you with an updated credit score every week, along with an analysis of why your score might have changed. Learn what is likely to raise your score and what is likely to lower it, and avoid anything that might bring your credit score down.

Check your credit reports

It’s also a good idea to review your credit reports with the three credit bureaus (Equifax, Experian and TransUnion). Believe it or not, millions of Americans have errors on their credit reports — and those errors could inadvertently lower your credit score.

Make sure all the information on your credit reports is accurate, and learn how to dispute credit report errors with the credit bureaus.

Add to your credit portfolio

If you feel like you’re doing everything right and your credit score hasn’t yet passed 800, you might simply have to wait. Fifteen percent of your credit score comes from the length of your credit history. Even if you’ve been practicing responsible credit habits since you opened your first credit card, building an 800 credit score might take a while.

It might also be hard to achieve an 800 credit score until you have a mix of credit under your name. This doesn’t mean you should take out a mortgage or a car loan just to get your credit score over 800, but if the only credit accounts on your file are credit cards, you might struggle to reach that 800 credit score.

If that’s the case, don’t worry. Having excellent credit is just as good, and you’ll receive nearly all of the benefits that come with a near-perfect credit score.

Perks of having an 800 credit score

In addition to receiving all of the perks that come with having good credit, there are some additional 800 credit score benefits that you should be aware of.

What to do with an 800 credit score

Once you’ve earned your 800 credit score, continue the same good credit habits that got you there:

Set up mobile alerts or sign up for autopay to stay on top of your credit card and loan payments.

Keep your credit utilization as low as possible.

Try to pay off every credit card statement balance in full before your grace period expires, if applicable.

Is there anything you shouldn’t do once you earn an 800 credit score? Don’t assume you can let things slide a little just because you’ve put in the work to earn near-perfect credit. Even a single missed payment could drop you out of the exceptional score range, along with other scenarios:

If you apply for a new credit card and generate a hard credit inquiry, your credit score might drop by a few points.

You might see your credit score dip after you make a large purchase, as it increases your credit utilization ratio.

Increasing your credit utilization over the recommended 30 percent could cause a dip in your score.

Canceling your oldest credit card will often lower your credit score, as this will reduce the length of your credit history.

The bottom line

Is 800 a good credit score? Absolutely. You can get all of the benefits of near-perfect credit once your FICO score passes 800, so there’s not much reason to put any extra effort toward earning an 850 credit score.

Instead, your goal should be to maintain your exceptional credit score by making on-time credit payments, keeping your credit utilization as low as possible and practicing the same responsible credit habits that got you an 800 credit score in the first place.