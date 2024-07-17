— Madison Hoehn

It’s never too late to start learning how to use credit cards the right way. Credit card anxiety is understandable but conquerable. No matter your history, you can always start finding confidence in your financial decisions.

Being an adult can be scary. Being a first-time homeowner, taking out a loan or starting new credit lines can be intimidating in today’s world. It can feel like you have a million different sources and “experts” telling you how to handle your finances and you don’t know how to cut through the noise.

The key to finding confidence in credit card usage is getting back to the basics. There’s a plethora of options to choose from, but determining who you are and what you value most in your life is a sure way to determine which card will work best for you. In a world with advice coming at you from all sides, it’s important for you to become an expert on you.

