Want to score a big credit card welcome offer? Our analysis shows when you might have your best chance

Key takeaways While many rewards credit cards offer welcome bonuses, certain times of year bring better offers from issuers.

You might secure a better welcome offer by getting prequalified or asking the card issuer to honor a recent boosted offer.

No matter the welcome offer amount, have a plan to hit the minimum spending requirement and maximize the points or cash you earn.

Credit card welcome offers come and go. And if you’ve ever applied for a credit card only to see the welcome offer jump by 20,000 points a month later, you know the frustration.

Fortunately, there are some historical hints that could inform when to apply for a credit card. Depending on the season, you might be able to tap into extra points, miles or cash.

While there’s no way to know for sure when to expect a boosted welcome offer for the card you’re eyeing, here are a few trends to consider.

When to apply for a credit card based on welcome offers

Generally, a popular season for higher-than-typical welcome offers is October to December, as issuers try to capitalize on the holiday shopping season. But it can vary by card issuer.

Limited-time offers change from year to year and may not happen again. It’s a guessing game, but the history of issuer offers below contains some clues.

When to apply for a Chase card based on offer history

Chase boasts a diverse portfolio of credit cards with rewards for everyone, from travelers to cash spenders. The issuer also tends to offer more boosted welcome offers than others.

If you’re thinking of applying for any of the Chase credit cards below, take a look at when the most recent welcome offer boost was. If you wait until that season rolls around again, you might be able to cash in on another limited-time offer.

Recent boosted welcome offers for Chase personal rewards cards

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Chase Sapphire Reserve® Chase Freedom Flex®* Chase Freedom Unlimited® Current welcome offer Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening Earn an extra 1.5% on everything you buy (on up to $20,000 spent in the first year) — worth up to $300 cash back. That’s 6.5% on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 4.5% on dining and drugstores, and 3% on all other purchases. Oct 2024 – Nov 2025 Up to $300 in statement credits on Chase Travel℠ purchases in first year May 2024 75,000 points after spending $4,000 in first three months 75,000 points after spending $4,000 in first three months Oct 2023 – Jan 2024 Unlimited double cash back in first year

Recent boosted welcome offers for Chase business cards

Ink Business Cash® Credit Card Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card Current welcome offer Earn $350 when you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months and an additional $400 when you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first six months after account opening. Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Earn 90,000 bonus points after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Sep – Nov 2024 $900 after spending $6,000 within first six months July – Sep 2024 120,000 points after spending $8,000 in first three months Sep 2023 – Jan 2024 $900 after spending $6,000 in first six months

Recent boosted welcome offers for Chase Southwest personal cards

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card* Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card Current welcome offer Limited-time offer: earn Companion Pass® good through 2/28/26 plus 30,000 points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Limited-time offer: earn Companion Pass® good through 2/28/26 plus 30,000 points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Limited-time offer: earn Companion Pass® good through 2/28/26 plus 30,000 points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Jan 2025 – Feb 2025 50,000 points after spending $1,000 in the first three months 50,000 points after spending $1,000 in the first three months 50,000 points after spending $1,000 in the first three months Nov 2024 – Jan 2025 40,000 points and a $400 statement credit after spending $3,000 in first four months 40,000 points and a $400 statement credit after spending $3,000 in first four months 40,000 points and a $400 statement credit after spending $3,000 in first four months Oct 2024 – Nov 2024 50,000 points after spending $1,000 in the first three months 50,000 points after spending $1,000 in the first three months 50,000 points after spending $1,000 in the first three months Sept 2024 – Oct 2024 85,000 points after spending $3,000 in the first three months 85,000 points after spending $3,000 in the first three months 85,000 points after spending $3,000 in the first three months

When to apply for a Capital One card based on offer history

While Capital One credit cards offer fairly generous welcome bonuses year round, boosted welcome bonuses are less predictable. Some past bonuses were on the heels of a new card launch. Others only happened once.

If you want a Capital One card, you may apply based on other factors — like when you can spend enough to earn the current welcome offer.

Recent boosted welcome offers for Capital One personal rewards cards

Recent boosted welcome offers for Capital One business cards

Capital One Spark Cash Plus Capital One Spark Miles for Business Capital One Venture X Business Current welcome offer $2,000 cash back once you spend $30,000 in the first 3 months. Earn an additional $2,000 cash bonus for every $500K spent during the first year Earn a one-time bonus of 50,000 miles – equal to $500 in travel – once you spend $4,500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening 150,000 miles once you spend $30,000 in the first 3 months from account opening Jan – Mar 2024 150,000 miles after spending $20,000 in first three months, and additional 150,000 miles after spending $100,000 in first six months Oct 2019 – Jan 2020 50,000 miles after spending $5,000 in first three months, and additional 150,000 miles after spending $50,000 in first six months

When to apply for an American Express card based on offer history

American Express credit cards can come with hefty welcome bonuses, some lasting a year. It’s tricky to predict when the card you want will have a boosted welcome bonus, but here’s some history to go off of.

Note that American Express boosted welcome offers are often tailored to applicants’ browsers, hence the common disclaimer: “This offer may not be available if you leave this web page and return later.” The offers below were the official, publicly available offers at the time.

Recent boosted welcome offers for American Express personal cards

American Express Green Card®* Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express American Express® Gold Card The Platinum Card® from American Express Current welcome offer Earn 40,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your American Express Green Card® within the first 6 months of Card Membership.



Earn a $200 statement credit after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months. Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months. Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $6,000 on eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Earn 80,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $8,000 on eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Jan – Dec 2024 90,000 points after spending $6,000 in first six months and up to $100 back on eligible restaurant purchases in first six months 125,000 points after spending $8,000 in first six months Feb – Oct 2024 $300 after spending $3,000 in first six months May – Aug 2023 60,000 points after spending $3,000 in first six months and up to $200 back on eligible travel and transit purchases in first six months

Recent boosted welcome offers for American Express business cards

American Express® Business Gold Card The Business Platinum Card® from American Express Current welcome offer Earn 100,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $15,000 on eligible purchases with the Business Gold Card within the first 3 months of Card Membership.* Earn 150,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $20,000 in eligible purchases on the Card within the first 3 months of Card Membership.

Recent boosted welcome offers for American Express Delta personal cards

Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card Current welcome offer Earn 80,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Earn 90,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $4,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Earn 100,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $6,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Offer ends 4/2/2025.

When to apply for a Wells Fargo card based on offer history

Wells Fargo credit cards have a limited history of boosted welcome offers. But the issuer’s two One Key™ cards — with rewards on Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo as well as gas stations, grocery stores and dining — just launched a new welcome bonus.

Recent boosted welcome offers for Wells Fargo One Key™ cards

One Key™ Card One Key+™ Card Current welcome offer Limited Time Offer: Earn $400 in OneKeyCash™ after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months. OneKeyCash is not redeemable for cash and can only be used on Expedia®, Hotels.com® and Vrbo®. To learn more, please refer to the One Key Terms and Conditions at www.expedia.com/one-key-terms. Limited Time Offer: Earn $600 in OneKeyCash™ after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months. OneKeyCash is not redeemable for cash and can only be used on Expedia®, Hotels.com® and Vrbo®. To learn more, please refer to the One Key Terms and Conditions at www.expedia.com/one-key-terms. Past welcome offer $300 in OneKeyCash™ after spending $1,000 in first three months $400 in OneKeyCash™ after spending $3,000 in first three months

When to apply for a Bank of America card based on offer history

Bank of America credit cards don’t have much history of boosted welcome offers. But right now, you can get a nice welcome bonus on the co-branded Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® credit card.

Recent boosted welcome offer for Bank of America Alaska Airlines card

Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® credit card Current welcome offer Get 70,000 bonus miles plus Alaska's Famous Companion Fare™ ($99 fare plus taxes and fees from $23) with this offer. To qualify, make $3,000 or more in purchases within the first 90 days of opening your account. Past welcome offer 60,000 miles plus Alaska’s Famous Companion Fare™ after spending $3,000 in first 90 days

How to get a boosted welcome offer when applying for a card

Even if the credit card you want isn’t publicly offering a boosted welcome bonus, you might still be able to tap into extra points or cash in a few ways:

Get prequalified with Bankrate’s CardMatch tool. Not only does CardMatch offer you card options based on your credit profile, you also might snag a personalized bonus. You can even get prequalified or preapproved for cards, which lets you apply with confidence.

Not only does CardMatch offer you card options based on your credit profile, you also might snag a personalized bonus. You can even get prequalified or preapproved for cards, which lets you apply with confidence. Check out the best credit card bonuses available now . A welcome offer doesn’t have to be boosted to have a lot of value. Some welcome offers already dish out hundreds of dollars in points or cash, no matter when you apply.

A welcome offer doesn’t have to be boosted to have a lot of value. Some welcome offers already dish out hundreds of dollars in points or cash, no matter when you apply. Keep an eye out for preapproval offers from issuers. You’ve probably tossed out a piece of mail or an email with a card promotion. Next time, take a peek at it first. Those offers can come with better welcome bonuses than the cards’ standard offers.

So you just missed a big welcome offer. Now what?

There’s nothing worse than getting excited about a new card in your wallet, only to see the issuer roll out a welcome bonus a week later that’s double what you got. I’ve been there. But here are a few things that might ease your pain.

First, consider asking the card issuer to honor the highest offer. By picking up the phone or visiting a branch in person, you can get generous customer service as a new cardholder. The representative might say no, but there are also stories of them granting cardholders the boosted bonus.

Second, your credit card needs may change — it’s not unheard of to close a card when it’s no longer serving you and reapply for the card later on. That’s especially true if the card charges an annual fee. When you reapply, you could time the application with the next welcome bonus. You’ll need to know the rules around the issuer’s welcome offers, like whether you can only earn it once in a lifetime or every 24 to 48 months.

Finally, focus on earning the bonus you were offered. Every decision you make has an opportunity cost. By applying for the card you wanted when you did, you inevitably missed out on other opportunities. But that’s part of life.

Instead, you can hit the spending requirement and start planning how you’ll use the points or cash you do get. There will be more welcome offers from other cards later down the road.

The bottom line

Credit card welcome bonuses are a big perk when applying for a card, and securing a boosted bonus is possible by timing your application with past welcome bonus boosts. However, those boosts can be unpredictable for some issuers.

If you’re ready for a credit card now, try getting preapproved to find a personalized bonus. Or, focus on how you’ll hit the spending requirement and make good use of the current offer. The most important rule for credit cards is to always pay your balance on time and in full if you can — rewards are just the cherry on top.

*Information about the Chase Freedom Flex®, Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card, Southwest® Rapid Rewards® Premier Business Credit Card and American Express® Green Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.