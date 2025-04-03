Just in time for summer travel, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card has a new elevated limited-time welcome offer to help you earn and redeem more Chase Ultimate Rewards points when booking your next trip. Here are the details.

Limited-time Chase Sapphire Preferred welcome offer

For a limited time, the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card is offering an increased welcome bonus for new cardholders. Eligible cardholders who apply now can earn 100,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in qualifying purchases in the first three months from account opening.

This matches the card’s previous highest offer — last seen in 2021 — making now the perfect time to apply for the card to help with summer travel costs. This offer is significantly higher than the card’s previous bonus of 60,000 points after spending $4,000 in the first three months. Although the spending requirement is $1,000 higher with the new offer, getting an extra 40,000 points provides a much more substantial return.

According to Bankrate’s valuations , Chase Ultimate Rewards points are worth around 2.0 cents cents per point, giving this offer an outstanding value of around $2,000. You’ll also get a 25 percent boost to your points when booking through Chase Travel℠ and even better value when transferring to Chase’s travel partners through an eligible card.

Who should get the Chase Sapphire Preferred?

This offer makes a lot of sense for anyone with upcoming travel needs looking for ways to lower their costs. The Chase Sapphire Preferred consistently ranks as one of our top travel cards , and its welcome offer and bonus categories provide exceptional value. While the card does have a $95 annual fee, you should be able to easily offset that cost many times over.

The card also offers excellent everyday earning opportunities for those looking to enter the world of travel rewards with substantial savings and value.

“I am the champion of online grocery orders — my favorite feature is the Chase Sapphire Preferred’s 3X rewards rate on online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target and wholesale clubs),” says Courtney Mihocik, Bankrate senior credit cards editor. “I’m a busy mom and have it linked to my Kroger and Instacart accounts so when I don’t have time to run out to the store I can put in an order and get extra points. I’ve accumulated a little chunk of points so far and I’m excited to redeem them for free flights this summer to help us save money on our trips.”

Learn more: How to redeem Chase points

Who should skip this offer?

While the Chase Sapphire Preferred is a great rewards card for travel amateurs and enthusiasts alike, be aware that Chase has strict approval rules. Take the time to make sure you’re eligible before applying for the card.

For instance:

The Sapphire Preferred card falls under Chase’s “5/24 rule” , meaning that if you’ve applied for or opened five or more cards in the past 24 months from any issuer, you likely won’t be eligible for the Sapphire Preferred.

, meaning that if you’ve applied for or opened five or more cards in the past 24 months from any issuer, you likely won’t be eligible for the Sapphire Preferred. You also won’t be eligible to receive the card if you currently hold a Chase Sapphire Reserve® , as Chase only allows cardholders to carry one Sapphire product at a time.

, as Chase only allows cardholders to carry one Sapphire product at a time. Finally, you won’t be able to claim the elevated bonus if you’ve received a new cardholder offer on any Sapphire card in the last 48 months.

The bottom line

The current welcome offer on the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card has reached an all-time high and provides an outstanding combination of value for your upcoming travel needs. With this offer, you can stack an outstanding welcome bonus with bonus points and elevated category earnings — but only for a limited time. Now is an ideal time to pick up one of the best travel cards on the market.