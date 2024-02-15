At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Key takeaways The benefits of a cash-out refinance include access to money at potentially a lower interest rate, plus tax deductions if you itemize.

On the down side, a cash-out refinance increases your debt burden and depletes your equity. It could also mean you’re paying your mortgage for longer.

A cash-out refinance allows you to convert a portion of your home’s equity into ready money. Some homeowners use the funds to consolidate debt or fund home improvements or higher education costs. Others put the money towards starting a business, investing in rental properties or making other big-ticket purchases. Whatever your goals, if you’re considering a cash-out refinance, review the advantages and downsides.

What is a cash-out refinance?

In a cash-out refinance, you replace your existing mortgage with a new loan for a larger amount. This new loan pays off the original mortgage and provides additional cash you can use for any purpose. The cash comes from your home’s equity.

Many cash-out refinance lenders allow you to access up to 80 or 85 percent of your home’s value. This amount could vary, though, depending on your creditworthiness, property type and your existing mortgage. Generally, lenders require you to maintain at least 15 to 20 percent equity in your home (though there are exceptions) after a cash-out refinance, so if you bought a home recently with a low-down payment loan, you might not qualify for a cash-out.

Cash-out refinance pros and cons

As with any financial decision, there are benefits and drawbacks to a cash-out refinance. Keep them in mind as you determine if this mortgage refinancing method would work for you.

Cash-out refinance pros Access to a large sum: The biggest upside of a cash-out refinance is that you get the money you need by unlocking home equity you already have.

The biggest upside of a cash-out refinance is that you get the money you need by unlocking home equity you already have. Lower interest rate: A cash-out refinance might have a lower interest rate compared to credit cards and personal loans.

A cash-out refinance might have a lower interest rate compared to credit cards and personal loans. Predictable payments: If you refinance to a new fixed-rate loan, your monthly principal and interest payments won’t change. That’s not the case with home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), which generally carry variable rates.

If you refinance to a new fixed-rate loan, your monthly principal and interest payments won’t change. That’s not the case with home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), which generally carry variable rates. Possible tax deductions: When you file your taxes, you can deduct the interest you pay on the cash you took out so long as you use the funds to make eligible home improvements.

When you file your taxes, you can deduct the interest you pay on the cash you took out so long as you use the funds to make eligible home improvements. Potential to boost your credit score: If you use a cash-out refi to consolidate higher-interest debt, your credit score could improve. Cash-out refinance cons You owe more: Because you’re taking out a larger loan amount, your overall debt load increases. No matter how close you were to paying off your original mortgage, the cash out raises your debt level.

Because you’re taking out a larger loan amount, your overall debt load increases. No matter how close you were to paying off your original mortgage, the cash out raises your debt level. You might be kicking your debt down the road: If you’re cashing out to pay off high-interest debt, take a long pause. Make sure you’ve addressed whatever spending issues led you to run up the debt in the first place. Otherwise, you might find yourself in a debt spiral.

If you’re cashing out to pay off high-interest debt, take a long pause. Make sure you’ve addressed whatever spending issues led you to run up the debt in the first place. Otherwise, you might find yourself in a debt spiral. Closing costs: Just as you paid closing costs on your original mortgage, you’ll pay similar expenses when you refinance. (The good news: Refinance fees aren’t nearly as expensive as the closing costs on a home purchase.)

Just as you paid closing costs on your original mortgage, you’ll pay similar expenses when you refinance. (The good news: Refinance fees aren’t nearly as expensive as the closing costs on a home purchase.) Foreclosure risk: Your home is the collateral for the cash-out refinance, so if you don’t repay the loan, you could lose your home.

Should I get a cash-out refinance?

A cash-out refinance could be ideal if you qualify for a better interest rate than you currently have and plan to use the funds to improve your finances or your property. This could include upgrading your home to boost its value or consolidating high-interest debt to free up room in your budget.

If you can’t get a lower interest rate, however, a cash-out refinance might not be the best move, especially if you refinance to a new 30-year loan.

In addition, if you expect to sell your home in the short term, it might not make sense to do a cash-out refinance; you’ll have to repay the larger balance at closing.

Alternatives to a cash-out refinance

Home equity loans and HELOCs also allow you to borrow against your home’s equity, offering the same tax break on the interest if the money’s spent on eligible renovations. Home equity loans provide a lump sum payment similar to a cash-out refinance, while a HELOC is a revolving credit line.

Both are often quicker and less expensive to get than a cash-out refi. However, they also use your home as collateral, and could come with higher interest rates compared to refinancing.

