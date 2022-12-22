Nina Semczuk is a wealth editor on the Bankrate team. In previous roles, she’s worked on content for SmartAsset, MagnifyMoney, LendingTree, Money, Fairygodboss and The Muse. Her writing in the personal finance and career space has been syndicated by numerous outlets and she has been featured in webinars and newsletters.

Nina started her path toward financial literacy at fourteen after filling out her first W-4 and earning her first paycheck. Since then, she's navigated the world of investing, mortgages, VA loans, Roth IRAs and the tax consequences of changing cities, states or countries at least once a year. She served in the U.S. Army for five years before moving to New York City and later, the Hudson Valley.

Nina wants you to know

A coworker early in my career advised me to save early and often for retirement. While saving for retirement in your early twenties isn’t sexy, it sets you up for future stability.

Nina's recommended readings