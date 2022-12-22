Nina Semczuk

Senior Editor, Wealth
  • Personal finance
  • Financial planning
  • Investing
  • Retirement planning
  • Bachelor of Science, TV and Film, Boston University
  • Master of Fine Arts, Creative Writing, St. Joseph’s University

 

Nina Semczuk is a wealth editor on the Bankrate team. In previous roles, she’s worked on content for SmartAsset, MagnifyMoney, LendingTree, Money, Fairygodboss and The Muse. Her writing in the personal finance and career space has been syndicated by numerous outlets and she has been featured in webinars and newsletters.

Nina started her path toward financial literacy at fourteen after filling out her first W-4 and earning her first paycheck. Since then, she's navigated the world of investing, mortgages, VA loans, Roth IRAs and the tax consequences of changing cities, states or countries at least once a year. She served in the U.S. Army for five years before moving to New York City and later, the Hudson Valley.

Nina wants you to know

A coworker early in my career advised me to save early and often for retirement. While saving for retirement in your early twenties isn’t sexy, it sets you up for future stability.

Nina's recommended readings

Financial literacy is a crucial part of owning your life.

— Nina Semczuk

Nina's latest articles

  • Business people looking at growth chart

    What is the SPY ETF?

    Learn more about this popular exchange-traded fund and how to invest in it.

    2 min read Jan 11, 2024
  • Man looking at currency trading app on his smart phone from his home office

    What is short interest?

    Short interest can reflect general market sentiment toward a stock by indicating the number of shares sold short that remain outstanding. When measured it can be a useful but imperfect indicator of bullishness [...]

    3 min read Jan 04, 2024
  • Happy guy looking at watch talking on phon

    What is the time value of money?

    The time value of money concept is all about how money is worth more now than in the future because of its potential growth and earning power.

    5 min read Jan 04, 2024
  • Man hard at work taking inventory in a warehouse

    What is contribution margin?

    Contribution margin is used to help measure product profitability. Business owners generally use the contribution margin ratio on a per-product basis to determine the portion of sales generated that can [...]

    3 min read Jan 03, 2024
  • A businessman doing financial planning on a laptop

    What is private equity?

    This type of alternative investment is typically limited to accredited investors and institutions.

    5 min read Dec 14, 2023