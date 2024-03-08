At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our banking reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the best banks, latest rates, different types of accounts, money-saving tips and more — so you can feel confident as you’re managing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and, services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

You may know that homeowners insurance is highly recommended by most financial experts for those who own their own homes, but what if you’re a renter? Although your home’s structure is likely covered by your landlord’s insurance, you may need a renters policy, or HO-4 insurance, to cover your personal belongings, liability and additional living expenses. Bankrate’s insurance editorial team covers what HO-4 insurance is and who may benefit from it.

Savings Compare rates and save on home insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Mortgage Compare home insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. ZIP Code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure What brings you to Bankrate? Caret Down Caret Up Do you own or rent this home? Own Rent Square Footage Caret Down Caret Up Field is required Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. Quick Facts Moneybag $382/year average savings through Bankrate Two Thirds 2 out of 3 homes are underinsured Insurance Home 1 out of every 20 insured homes makes a claim each year Circle Check 100% of homes need insurance before getting a mortgage Mortgage Leaving so soon? Your custom quotes are just minutes away. Return to form

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Mortgage Compare home insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. ZIP Code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure What brings you to Bankrate? Caret Down Caret Up Do you own or rent this home? Own Rent Square Footage Caret Down Caret Up Field is required Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. Quick Facts Moneybag $382/year average savings through Bankrate Two Thirds 2 out of 3 homes are underinsured Insurance Home 1 out of every 20 insured homes makes a claim each year Circle Check 100% of homes need insurance before getting a mortgage Mortgage Leaving so soon? Your custom quotes are just minutes away. Return to form

What is HO-4 insurance?

HO-4 insurance is the technical term for renters insurance. While your landlord likely insures the physical structure of the building you live in, an HO-4 policy provides coverage for your personal possessions if they were to be damaged by a covered peril.

On top of that, HO-4 policies provide liability insurance. If someone is injured on or in your rental property and you are found negligent for their injuries, your policy helps cover your legal expenses and any medical expenses you may be held responsible for. Liability coverage may also cover reimbursement for any visitor’s property that is damaged while at your residence.

Lastly, standard HO-4 policies also include additional living expenses (ALE) coverage. If your rental is uninhabitable while repairs are made after a covered loss, your insurance policy may pay for extra living expenses you incur. These might include hotel charges, restaurant meals and pet boarding costs.

What does an HO-4 policy cover?

A standard HO-4 policy covers 16 specific perils. That means if your personal property is damaged due to one of these events, your insurance company should reimburse you up to your coverage limits. Generally, damage caused by the following perils is covered by an HO-4 policy:

Fire or lightning

Windstorm or hail

Explosion

Riot / civil commotion

Damage from aircraft

Damage from vehicles

Smoke

Vandalism / malicious mischief

Theft

Volcanic eruption

Falling object

Weight of snow, ice or sleet

Overflow of water or steam from plumbing, HVAC, etc.

Sudden breakage of a hot water heater, etc.

Frozen pipes

Electrical currents

How an HO-4 policy works

If a covered peril occurs and your belongings are damaged, you can file a claim with your insurance company. Note that most HO-4 policies include a deductible. So, your insurance company will help pay to replace or repair any damaged items up to your coverage limits, minus your deductible amount.

What an HO-4 policy excludes

In general, HO-4 insurance policies do not cover damage caused by certain perils, including:

Flood

Earthquake

War

Nuclear accident

Mudslide

Sinkhole

Your policy may include additional exclusions, so you’ll likely want to read the paperwork carefully or speak with your insurance agent to review your policy. If you live in an area that’s prone to an excluded peril, you may want to consider adding an endorsement to your policy or getting a standalone insurance policy. For example, you may benefit from earthquake or flood insurance depending on where you live.

Who needs HO-4 coverage?

HO-4 coverage is designed for renters in a variety of home types. These policies may apply if you rent an apartment, condominium or house. While renters insurance is not a legal requirement, many landlords will require you to carry a policy and could mandate a minimum limit of liability coverage. You’ll likely want to read your rental agreement carefully to make sure you’re fulfilling your legal responsibility with the right amount of coverage. Even if an HO-4 policy isn’t required, it still may be smart to have one in place to financially protect yourself.

To determine how much rental coverage you need, it may be helpful to determine the value of your personal property and your relative level of liability risk. You may want to start by creating a home inventory to estimate the value of your possessions. You also may want to consider your liability exposure. Do you have a pet that could potentially hurt someone? Do you host guests often? Working with a licensed agent may help you decide how much coverage is appropriate for your needs.

HO-4 vs. HO-6 insurance

HO-4 and HO-6 policies both relate to multi-unit dwellings, but they are offered to two different types of residents. While HO-4 is a type of insurance designed for renters, HO-6 policies are written for people who own a condo. Like a rental apartment, a condo is a part of a larger building that carries its own policy. In the case of a condo, building insurance is usually managed by the homeowners association (HOA).

In terms of coverage, the primary difference between HO-4 and HO-6 insurance is that HO-6 insurance includes interior finishings and HO-4 policies don’t. If a covered event ruins your countertops or crown molding, for instance, HO-6 policies would typically cover the damage. An HO-4 policy would not. In short, renters insurance is exclusively for your personal belongings, while HO-6 coverage has a bit more reach.

Perils covered by HO-6 typically include dwelling coverage for materials like flooring, personal liability coverage, personal property coverage and loss of use coverage.

Where can I get HO-4 insurance?

HO-4 renters insurance is widely available through many insurance companies, including national, regional and local carriers. Many carriers offer online quoting for HO-4 coverage. Comparing multiple carriers before choosing a policy may help you find the coverage you need at a competitive price.

During the shopping process, you may also want to look for relevant coverage options and discounts. One easy way to potentially save is by asking if your auto insurance company offers a bundling discount for HO-4 policyholders. You may also save by paying your premium in full, installing protective devices or looking for affiliation discounts.

How much does HO-4 insurance cost?

The average annual premium for renters insurance in the U.S. is $173 per year. That means, on average, it could cost just about $14.50 per month for a standard HO-4 policy.

The price of your renters insurance policy depends on certain contributing factors. Your state plays a large role in your premium. For example, renters in South Dakota pay an average of $118 per year for renters insurance, while renters in Mississippi pay $256 per year, per the Insurance Information Institute. Additional factors that influence your premium include your claims history, how much coverage you purchase and your deductible level.

Frequently asked questions