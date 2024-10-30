Shop Through Chase guide

Key takeaways The Shop Through Chase program allows cardholders to earn additional Ultimate Rewards points through the portal when they shop at participating retailers.

The program offers bonuses ranging from 1X to 8X points per dollar spent, making it a valuable way to accumulate rewards.

Shop Through Chase can be used in conjunction with Chase Offers and a top Chase credit card for even more rewards and savings.

Credit card rewards are extremely valuable — from helping you book award tickets for your next trip to helping you pay off a purchase, there are a myriad of ways to leverage them.

If you’re looking to get even more out of your rewards credit card, shopping portals can offer immense value. The Shop Through Chase program allows cardholders to accrue additional points from their regular purchases when they link through the program. With an eligible Chase credit card, the Shop Through Chase program can help you to earn even more rewards and additional deals on your routine online shopping.

What is Shop Through Chase?

Shop Through Chase is the online shopping portal for Chase Ultimate Rewards. This program rewards you for shopping with hundreds of participating retailers. When you visit the program portal, you’ll find offers from hundreds of participating retailers. Deals can include discounts on your purchases as well as opportunities to earn additional Ultimate Rewards points for your order.

For example, you may receive 3X points per dollar spent on your order with a retailer such as Best Buy. The program also aggregates retailer sales, offering easy ways to see the best promo codes to use for an additional discount.

How much can you earn with Shop Through Chase?

The program’s catalog of retailers and promotional offers changes often, so exact reward rates can vary. You’ll see offers to earn anywhere from 1X to 8X Ultimate Rewards points, with most offers landing in the 1X to 4X points range. This is a solid deal since Ultimate Rewards points are among the most valuable rewards. They can be worth around 2.0 cents apiece when transferred to a high-value travel partner, according to Bankrate’s latest valuations.

The best part is that you can earn unlimited points with Shop Through Chase, as it can scale to your order total. If you choose to use your Ultimate Rewards-earning card at checkout, you can also earn your standard rewards rate on top of the Shop Through Chase bonus offer. Unless there’s a merchant-specific restriction on a deal (you might not be able to buy gift cards, for instance), no spending limit means you could earn considerably more points on a large purchase just by clicking the retailer’s Shop Through Chase link.

Shop Through Chase rewards example Using the Shop Through Chase link with a deal of 2 points per dollar spent: 3,098 Ultimate Rewards points

Using your Chase Freedom Unlimited® card to pay, which earns 1.5X points on miscellaneous purchases: 2,324 Ultimate Rewards points

Total using both Shop Through Chase and your Chase credit card: 5,422 Ultimate Rewards points You could think about those earnings as $54 or more in cash back. Plus, those points are worth even more if you redeem them for travel or pool them under one of Chase’s premium cards, like Let’s say that you’ve been in the market for a new laptop. Lenovo, a retailer in the program at the time of writing, has a 14-inch Yoga 9i 2-in-1 laptop available for $1,549.99. Here’s how many points you’d earn total by using Shop Through Chase and a Chase credit card:You could think about those earnings as $54 or more in cash back. Plus, those points are worth even more if you redeem them for travel or pool them under one of Chase’s premium cards, like Chase Sapphire Reserve®

Who is eligible to use Shop Through Chase?

You must be an active Chase credit cardholder with access to the Ultimate Rewards program to use this Chase shopping portal. To access the site, log into the Ultimate Rewards website and visit the Shop Through Chase section to see available offers. Chase co-branded cards, such as those with airline and hotel brands, are not eligible for the Shop Through Chase program.

How to use Shop Through Chase

Using Shop Through Chase is a breeze since it essentially works like a promo referral link. All you have to do is follow these steps:

Log in to your Chase Ultimate Rewards account online or via the Chase mobile app. Once logged in to your account, you’ll be asked to select the card you want to use to access the program. If you only have one card, then it’ll default to that card. Navigate to the “Shopping & Experiences” tab at the top of the screen. From there, you’ll click on the “Shop & earn bonus points” option.

Expand Icon EXPAND Browse for a retailer. You can use a search box in the upper right corner to find specific retailers, browse the featured offers under “Top stores” or click “View all stores” for a list of all the current merchants. You can also take a look at trending offers and offers from stores you’ve favorited. Expand Icon EXPAND Click on the “Shop Now” button on the offer you want. Once you find the special offer you’re looking for and click on its “Shop Now” button, you’ll be redirected to the retailer’s site to complete your purchase. Complete your transaction and wait for your points. After you’ve wrapped up your shopping, your bonus Shop Through Chase points will appear in your account by your next statement.

Which stores are on Shop Through Chase?

Shop Through Chase merchants and offers change frequently, but the store list contains hundreds of top retailers. Some examples of the types of retailers in the program include:

Department stores, such as Macy’s, Kohl’s and Sears

such as Macy’s, Kohl’s and Sears Clothing and apparel, such as Nike, Adidas, L.L. Bean and Lululemon

such as Nike, Adidas, L.L. Bean and Lululemon Beauty and accessories, such as Ulta, Ray-Ban and Sephora

such as Ulta, Ray-Ban and Sephora Electronics, such as Microsoft, Apple and Lenovo

such as Microsoft, Apple and Lenovo Home improvement, such as Ace Hardware, Home Depot and Lowe’s

such as Ace Hardware, Home Depot and Lowe’s Services and subscriptions, such as Verizon and BlueApron

such as Verizon and BlueApron Business expenses, such as FedEx, VistaPrint and Staples

Star Icon Keep in mind Deals and retailers in the program can change at any time. If you see a deal you like, it’s wise to use it sooner rather than later, especially in the case of discounts.

Shop Through Chase vs. Chase Offers

In addition to the Shop Through Chase program, Chase also runs a program called Chase Offers. Instead of getting bonus points on virtual purchases like you do with Shop Through Chase, you’ll get a limited-time cash back rate on each offer from Chase Offers you activate for select physical and online merchants. Here’s a more detailed breakdown between the two:

Shop Through Chase Chase Offers Who’s eligible? Those who own Chase credit cards that have Chase Ultimate Rewards access All Chase credit cardholders, including those that don’t have access to Chase Ultimate Rewards What kinds of offers are in the program? Offers that reward shoppers in Chase Ultimate Rewards points Offers that reward shoppers with cash back How can you take advantage of the deal? Use the redirect link provided in the offer tile to complete your purchase Activate the deal, which will allow you to get your cash back automatically once you complete your purchase with the card and meet the terms of the offer

Chase Offers routinely offers deals like a 5 percent cash back offer on Lyft rides or even a $10 cash back offer from TurboTax. Past offers have also included ones for Amazon, Panera and Disney Plus.

You can use both Shop Through Chase and Chase Offers to maximize your shopping rewards across a wider range of spending categories.

Tips for earning the most from Shop Through Chase

When used effectively, Shop Through Chase can be a helpful tool for accumulating points more quickly. Here are a few tips to get you started:

Check regularly. Shop Through Chase promotions are always changing, so keep your eyes peeled for an opportunity worth pairing with a planned purchase.

Shop Through Chase promotions are always changing, so keep your eyes peeled for an opportunity worth pairing with a planned purchase. Read the offer terms carefully. Although the bonus points earned from Shop Through Chase are unlimited, each merchant may apply restrictions to their bonus offers, such as how many points you can earn or what you can purchase.

Although the bonus points earned from Shop Through Chase are unlimited, each merchant may apply restrictions to their bonus offers, such as how many points you can earn or what you can purchase. Look for an offer before a large purchase. If you have sizable purchases coming up that can be made online — like your holiday shopping — check Shop Through Chase first to rack up easy points.

If you have sizable purchases coming up that can be made online — like your holiday shopping — check Shop Through Chase first to rack up easy points. Stack other rewards opportunities. When using Shop Through Chase, check if you can maximize your reward by pairing it with a Chase Offers deal, if available.

When using Shop Through Chase, check if you can maximize your reward by pairing it with a Chase Offers deal, if available. Boost your rewards for travel. If you hold one of the Chase Sapphire credit cards or the Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card, you can bump up the value of your points by 25 percent to 50 percent when you redeem them for travel through the Ultimate Rewards portal.

Best credit cards to use with Shop Through Chase

Determining the best Chase credit cards for your Shop Through Chase rewards boils down to which cards fit your spending habits and preferred redemption options. After all, a shopping portal is useless if there’s nothing you want to buy.

Here are some example Chase cards that you can use to earn and maximize rewards points on your Chase shopping portal purchases:

Chase Freedom Unlimited® Rewards rate Caret Down Icon

Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Chase Freedom Flex® Rewards rate Caret Down Icon

Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Chase Sapphire Reserve® Rewards rate Caret Down Icon

Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

The bottom line

Shop Through Chase can be a valuable program to gain additional Ultimate Rewards points for your planned purchases. While it does require purchasing via specific links, it can be well worth the time to search the portal before making a purchase. The rewards aren’t always on par with your credit card’s rewards rates, but unlimited 1X to 10X points back on a large purchase can make a difference when redeemed for cash back or travel.

*The information about the Chase Freedom Flex® has been collected independently by Bankrate. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.