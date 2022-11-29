Capital One Spark Classic for Business
*The information about the Capital One Spark Classic for Business has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.
N/A
Intro offer
N/A
Offer valuation
Offer valuation is not available for this credit card.
1% - 5%
Rewards Rate
Earn unlimited 1% cash back for your business on every purchase, everywhere, no limits or category restrictions. Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
Annual fee
Regular APR