Best cards with no credit check

Katie Kelton, CCC Brooklyn Lowery
Katie Kelton, CCC,
Brooklyn Lowery
Published on May 15, 2025

If you have no credit history or poor credit, you may not be able to qualify for mainstream credit cards yet. Or maybe you’re ready to practice using credit but don’t want a hard inquiry on your credit report. Either way, these credit cards offer approval — sometimes instantly — without a hard credit check.

The issuer might ask for other information, like proof of income, and require you to put down a security deposit or open a checking account. Here are our picks for credit-building cards that won’t run a credit check when you apply.

Top cards for no credit check

Best for building a credit mix

The secured Self Visa&reg; Credit Card<sup>1</sup>

The secured Self Visa® Credit Card1

No Credit History
Intro offer

N/A

Rewards Rate

N/A

Annual fee

$0 annual fee first year, $25 annual fee thereafter.

Regular APR

28.24% APR Variable

Best for no interest rate

Chime Credit Builder Secured Visa&#174; Credit Card

Chime Credit Builder Secured Visa® Credit Card

No Credit History
Intro offer

N/A

Rewards Rate

N/A

Annual fee

None

Regular APR

N/A

Best for upgrading to an unsecured card

OpenSky&#174; Secured Visa&#174; Credit Card

OpenSky® Secured Visa® Credit Card

No Credit History
Intro offer

N/A

Rewards Rate

Up to 10%

Annual fee

$35

Regular APR

24.64% (variable)

Best for a low security deposit

OpenSky® Launch Secured Visa® Credit Card

OpenSky® Launch Secured Visa® Credit Card

No Credit History
Intro offer

N/A

Rewards Rate

Up to 10%

Annual fee

$24 during the first year, paid in installments of $2 per month. $36 after the first year, paid in installments of $3 per month.

Regular APR

28.99%* Variable

Best for cash back

Firstcard® Secured Credit Builder Card with Cashback

Firstcard® Secured Credit Builder Card with Cashback

Intro offer

N/A

Rewards Rate

1% – Up to 15%

Annual fee

N/A

Regular APR

0% APR

Comparing the best cards for no credit check

Card name Best for Annual fee APR
The secured Self Visa® Credit Card1 Building a credit mix $0 annual fee first year, $25 annual fee thereafter 28.24% APR Variable
Chime Credit Builder Secured Visa® Credit Card No interest rate $0 N/A
OpenSky® Secured Visa® Credit Card Upgrading to an unsecured card $35 24.64% (variable)
OpenSky® Launch Secured Visa® Credit Card A low security deposit $24 during the first year, paid in installments of $2 per month. $36 after the first year, paid in installments of $3 per month. 28.99%* Variable
Firstcard® Secured Credit Builder Card with Cashback Cash back $48 N/A
GO2bank™ Secured Visa® Credit Card Credit reporting $0 22.99%

How to choose a card with no credit check

If you’re ready to apply for a secured card with no hard credit check, here are a few considerations for choosing one.

  • Compare annual fees and APRs. Some secured cards don’t charge an annual fee, while others charge a relatively small annual fee but also offer rewards. Additionally, some credit card APRs run higher than others, but some don’t charge an interest rate if you’re not allowed to carry a balance.
  • Consider how much you can put down for a security deposit. Most of the cards above determine your credit limit based on the amount of your security deposit. If you’re only able to put down $200, that’s how much you can spend. But some cards let you put down $10,000 or more, which serves as your credit limit. Also note that you might have to open a bank account with the issuer in order to apply for the card.
  • Look at the rewards potential. While the purpose of a secured card is typically to build credit, it doesn’t hurt to also earn rewards on your spending. Some of the best secured cards offer 1 to 2 percent cash back on purchases, but those might run a hard credit check when you apply.

How to build credit with a secured card

The best way to build your credit score is to have credit and use it responsibly, but that’s tough if you don’t qualify for many types of credit.

A secured card takes a chance on applicants who have bad credit or no credit. It requires a security deposit, which protects the card issuer in case the cardholder doesn’t pay off their balance. But for a responsible cardholder, it’s an opportunity to borrow from a line of credit and make repayments on time. It can also lengthen your credit history and add to your credit mix — all of which are credit-scoring factors.

Once your credit score has improved, and you’ve proven to the issuer you’re a responsible cardholder, it’s possible to upgrade to an unsecured card. Later on, you might start earning rewards and tapping into the benefits of the best credit cards.

Learn how these cardholders used secured credit cards to rebuild their credit.

The bottom line

When you’re building credit, it can be discouraging to sustain even the minor ding of a credit pull when you’re trying to open a new line of credit. Cards that are available without a credit check can allow you to qualify for a card — that you can then use responsibly to build your credit — while avoiding that hard credit check.

Credit cards are excellent tools for building credit when used responsibly. Pay your bill in full and on-time and you could find yourself qualifying for new, better and more varied card options in the future.

Frequently asked questions

