Best cards with no credit check

Katie Kelton is a senior writer on Bankrate's credit cards team and Certified Credit Counselor™, bringing eight years of experience writing creative and financial content to help cardholders get savvy with their credit.
Brooklyn Lowery is a Senior Editor on the Bankrate credit cards education team where she focuses on helping everyday consumers leverage credit cards as powerful tools in their personal finance toolbox.
If you have no credit history or poor credit, you may not be able to qualify for mainstream credit cards yet. Or maybe you’re ready to practice using credit but don’t want a hard inquiry on your credit report. Either way, these credit cards offer approval — sometimes instantly — without a hard credit check.
The issuer might ask for other information, like proof of income, and require you to put down a security deposit or open a checking account. Here are our picks for credit-building cards that won’t run a credit check when you apply.
Bankrate score
3.1
Intro offer is not available for this Self credit card.
N/A
Rewards Rate
N/A
Annual fee
$0 annual fee first year, $25 annual fee thereafter.
Regular APR
28.24% APR Variable
Bankrate’s view
In order to qualify for the The secured Self Visa® Credit Card1, you either put down a security deposit or open a Credit Builder Account — essentially a loan from Self that you repay in installments. Having both a credit card and a loan diversifies your credit mix, which is a credit-scoring factor. Your card’s credit limit is based on how much is in your Self account.
Pros
There’s no credit check when you apply for the card.
Build your credit by making on-time repayments to both the Self Credit Builder account and the secured card.
Cons
The card charges an annual fee ($0 annual fee first year, $25 annual fee thereafter.) while many other secured cards don’t.
There’s no option to upgrade to an unsecured or rewards card.
Card Details
*$0 annual fee for the first year only, $25 annual fee thereafter. Variable APR of 28.24%. Limited-time offer for new accounts opened during the promotional period.
With no credit check or prior credit required, anyone can start building credit. Fund your card with a minimum security deposit of $100 and use it anywhere Visa® is accepted in the U.S. Build credit by making on-time payments and maintaining a low credit utilization ratio. Every on-time payment helps build credit history.
If you don’t have the $100 security deposit today, consider a Credit Builder Account2 starting at $25 a month4. Consistent, on-time payments help you build credit and build savings to secure the Self Visa® Credit Card3.
1The secured Self Visa® Credit Card is issued by Lead Bank or First Century Bank, N.A., each Member FDIC.
2Credit Builder Accounts & Certificates of Deposit made/held by Lead Bank, Sunrise Banks, N.A., First Century Bank, N.A., each Member FDIC. Subject to credit approval.
3Qualification for the secured Self Visa® Credit Card is based on meeting eligibility requirements, including income and expense requirements and establishment of security interest. Criteria Subject to change.
Bankrate score
4.2
Intro offer is not available for this Chime credit card.
N/A
Rewards Rate
N/A
Annual fee
None
Regular APR
N/A
Bankrate’s view
To get the Chime Credit Builder Secured Visa® Credit Card, you’ll have to open a Chime Checking Account. While there isn’t a traditional security deposit, the money you add to the checking account becomes your credit limit. You can’t carry a balance or charge more than what you have in the account, so there’s no interest rate or risk of accruing interest charges.
Pros
Get approved with no credit history or hard inquiry.
Depending on how much cash you have available, you could access a higher credit limit than with other secured cards.
Cons
With no rewards or upgrade options, the card offers limited long-term value.
Chime doesn’t report your credit utilization, which could be a positive credit-scoring factor.
Card Details
To apply for Credit Builder, you must have an active Chime® Checking Account.
The qualifying direct deposit must be from your employer, payroll provider, gig economy payer, or benefits payer by Automated Clearing House (ACH) deposit OR Original Credit Transaction (OCT).
The Chime Credit Builder Card is a secured credit card that can help consumers build credit history. It has no interest*, no annual fees, no credit check to apply, and no minimum security deposit required**
Help build your credit history with your own money. The money you move into the Credit Builder secured account is the amount you can spend on your card (no minimum deposit required**). Turn on Safer Credit Building** and have your monthly balance automatically paid on time. Chime will report your activities to Transunion®. Experian®. and Equifax®.
Use your secured Credit Builder card everywhere VISA is accepted, including on everyday purchases, such as gas and groceries.
**No Minimum Security Deposit: Money added to Credit Builder will be held in a secured account as collateral for your Credit Builder Visa card, which means you can spend up to this amount on your card. This is money you can use to pay off your charges at the end of every month.
The secured Chime Credit Builder Visa® Credit Card is issued by The Bancorp Bank, N.A. or Stride Bank, N.A., pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. and may be used everywhere Visa credit cards are accepted. Please see the back of your card for its issuing bank.
**Safer Credit Building – On-time payment history may have a positive impact on your credit score. Late payment may negatively impact your credit score. Chime will report your activities to Transunion®, Experian®, and Equifax®. Impact on your credit may vary, as Credit scores are independently determined by credit bureaus based on a number of factors including the financial decisions you make with other financial services organizations.
Bankrate score
3.1
Intro offer is not available for this OpenSky credit card.
N/A
Rewards Rate
Up to 10% cash back rewards on purchases at over 40,000 retailers
Up to 10%
Annual fee
$35
Regular APR
24.64% (variable)
Reward Details
Up to 10%Up to 10% cash back rewards on purchases at over 40,000 retailers
Bankrate’s view
For a low annual fee and security deposit, you can start using the OpenSky® Secured Visa® Credit Card to build credit. After six months of responsible use, you could be reviewed for a credit limit increase or upgrade to OpenSky’s unsecured card. The card also offers up to 10 percent cash back through certain merchant offers.
Pros
You don’t need a credit score or checking account with the bank to get approved for the card.
Tap into rewards potential, which is uncommon for secured cards with no credit check.
Cons
There’s an annual fee ($35), which many other secured cards don’t charge.
Although there’s no credit check, you may be denied the card if your income doesn’t indicate you’ll be able to pay your bills.
Card Details
New feature! Earn up to 10% cash back on everyday purchases
No credit check to apply. Zero credit risk to apply!
Looking to build or rebuild your credit? 2 out of 3 OpenSky cardholders increase their credit score by an average of 41 points in just 3 months
Get free monthly access to your FICO score in our mobile application
Build your credit history across 3 major credit reporting agencies: Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion
Add to your mobile wallet and make purchases using Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Google Pay
Fund your card with a low $200 refundable security deposit to get a $200 credit line
Apply in less than 5 minutes with our mobile first application
Choose the due date that fits your schedule with flexible payment dates
Fund your security deposit over 60 days with the option to make partial payments
Over 1.4 Million Cardholders Have Used OpenSky Secured Credit Card To Improve Their Credit
Intro offer is not available for this OpenSky credit card.
N/A
Rewards Rate
Earn up to 10% cash back on everyday purchases
Up to 10%
Annual fee
$24 during the first year, paid in installments of $2 per month. $36 after the first year, paid in installments of $3 per month.
Regular APR
28.99%* Variable
Reward Details
Up to 10%Earn up to 10% cash back on everyday purchases
Bankrate’s view
Although the annual fee after the first year is high compared to other secured cards, the OpenSky® Launch Secured Visa® Credit Card only requires a $100 security deposit and lets you pay the annual fee in monthly installments for less than the price of a coffee: $24 during the first year, paid in installments of $2 per month. $36 after the first year, paid in installments of $3 per month.. And you can tap into cash back on merchant offers by viewing them in your account.
Pros
Get approved with no credit check and start building your credit score, as OpenSky reports to all three credit bureaus.
Earn cash back rewards by using your card at participating merchants.
Cons
The annual fee is low, but paying one at all is uncommon for secured cards.
While the minimum security deposit is low, so is the maximum, capping your credit limit potential at $1,000.
Card Details
Excellent option for a low fully refundable security deposit, get started with just $100
Earn up to 10% cash back on everyday purchases
Minimum payment as low as $10
Annual fee billed in monthly installments of $2 per month in year 1 and $3 per month thereafter
No credit check to apply. Find out instantly if you are approved – Zero credit risk to apply!
Looking to build or rebuild your credit? 2 out of 3 OpenSky cardholders increase their credit score by an average of 41 points in just 3 months
Over 1.4 million cardholders have used OpenSky Secured Credit Card to improve their credit
Intro offer is not available for this Firstcard credit card.
N/A
Rewards Rate
Get up to 15% Merchant Cashback at 29,000 partner merchants, Get up to 10% Random Cashback on all qualifying transactions, Earn an additional 1% Unlimited Cashback with Firstcard Premium on all qualifying transactions on top of the two cashback offerings (Merchant Cashback and Random Cashback)
1% – Up to 15%
Annual fee
N/A
Regular APR
0% APR
Reward Details
Up to 15%Get up to 15% Merchant Cashback at 29,000 partner merchants
Up to 10%Get up to 10% Random Cashback on all qualifying transactions
1%Earn an additional 1% Unlimited Cashback with Firstcard Premium on all qualifying transactions on top of the two cashback offerings (Merchant Cashback and Random Cashback)
Bankrate’s view
The Firstcard® Secured Credit Builder Card with Cashback is accessible to most people, even those without a Social Security number, meaning immigrants and international residents can also apply. There’s a relatively high annual fee, but there’s no APR or minimum security deposit. Instead, you have to open a Firstcard bank account, and the amount of money in the account is your credit limit. Plus, the card has rewards potential.
Pros
There’s no credit check, and applicants over 18 are considered pre-approved.
Earn up to 15 percent cash back with partner merchants and up to 10 percent with random cash back. You’ll also earn a small APY on the money in your account.
Cons
You have to create a deposit account with the issuer, which funds your credit limit.
The annual fee is higher than with other secured cards.
Card Details
Build credit faster, cheaper, and safer
No credit checks and no credit history are required to open a credit card
Accepts immigrants and internationals without an SSN – apply with a passport and visa.
0% APR. Don’t worry about overspending. What you deposit is what you can spend.
No account minimum, no interest, and no overdraft fee
Get up to 15% Merchant Cashback at 29,000 partner merchants
Get up to 10% Random Cashback on all qualifying transactions
Earn 4.00% APY with Firstcard Premium, 2.00% APY with Firstcard+, or 0.75% APY with Firstcard Standard on the money in your Firstcard
Earn an additional 1% Unlimited Cashback with Firstcard Premium on all qualifying transactions on top of the two cashback offerings (Merchant Cashback and Random Cashback)
Monitor your credit score right in the app
Get an in-depth monthly credit report with Firstcard+ and Firstcard Premium
Instant access to your virtual card once your account is approved and you add your virtual card to your phone’s digital wallet
Your money is protected with Firstcard — automatically insured up to $250,000 by FDIC (backed by the U.S. government)
This secured card is as simple as it gets — no credit check, no annual fee and a credit limit based on the amount of your security deposit. You must also have an account with the bank, with direct deposits of at least $100 total in the past 30 days. Your activity with the GO2bank™ Secured Visa® Credit Card*, like on-time payments and current balance, will be reported to the three credit bureaus to help — or hurt — your score.
Pros
The issuer won’t check your credit but looks at your monthly income and expenses instead. If you’re in good standing, you’ll likely be approved.
The minimum security deposit is low at $100.
Cons
You have to open and use an account with the issuer.
There’s no option to upgrade the card or earn rewards.
If you’re ready to apply for a secured card with no hard credit check, here are a few considerations for choosing one.
Compare annual fees and APRs. Some secured cards don’t charge an annual fee, while others charge a relatively small annual fee but also offer rewards. Additionally, some credit card APRs run higher than others, but some don’t charge an interest rate if you’re not allowed to carry a balance.
Consider how much you can put down for a security deposit. Most of the cards above determine your credit limit based on the amount of your security deposit. If you’re only able to put down $200, that’s how much you can spend. But some cards let you put down $10,000 or more, which serves as your credit limit. Also note that you might have to open a bank account with the issuer in order to apply for the card.
Look at the rewards potential. While the purpose of a secured card is typically to build credit, it doesn’t hurt to also earn rewards on your spending. Some of the best secured cards offer 1 to 2 percent cash back on purchases, but those might run a hard credit check when you apply.
How to build credit with a secured card
The best way to build your credit score is to have credit and use it responsibly, but that’s tough if you don’t qualify for many types of credit.
A secured card takes a chance on applicants who have bad credit or no credit. It requires a security deposit, which protects the card issuer in case the cardholder doesn’t pay off their balance. But for a responsible cardholder, it’s an opportunity to borrow from a line of credit and make repayments on time. It can also lengthen your credit history and add to your credit mix — all of which are credit-scoring factors.
Once your credit score has improved, and you’ve proven to the issuer you’re a responsible cardholder, it’s possible to upgrade to an unsecured card. Later on, you might start earning rewards and tapping into the benefits of the best credit cards.
When you’re building credit, it can be discouraging to sustain even the minor ding of a credit pull when you’re trying to open a new line of credit. Cards that are available without a credit check can allow you to qualify for a card — that you can then use responsibly to build your credit — while avoiding that hard credit check.
Credit cards are excellent tools for building credit when used responsibly. Pay your bill in full and on-time and you could find yourself qualifying for new, better and more varied card options in the future.
Frequently asked questions
A hard credit check — also known as an inquiry or pull — typically shows up on your credit report when a lender checks your information to approve or deny a credit application. It looks at factors like your credit score, whether you pay your bills on time and any derogatory marks. A hard credit check may slightly ding your credit score, but multiple hard checks in a row have more of an impact. It can show up on your credit report for up to two years, but the effect on your credit score doesn’t usually last that long.
A hard credit check is different from a soft credit check, which may not require your permission and doesn’t hurt your credit score. These include checking your own credit report, getting preapproved for a credit card and an employer screening you for a job application.
A secured card requires a security deposit to establish your line of credit. Often your approved credit limit will be equal to your security deposit. The deposit doesn’t count toward any balance repayment, and it is refundable if you close the account in good standing. Secured cards tend to be easier to get approved for and allow the cardholder to practice responsible credit use.
Secured cards look like typical credit cards and can be used to make purchases in-person and online. They don’t often offer rewards, but they usually have free credit-building perks like access to your credit score and automatic reviews for a higher credit limit.
There are a number of ways you can check your credit score and credit report for free. Your card issuer may offer a free credit monitoring program, showing you an estimated credit score. Experian, one of the major credit bureaus, lets you check your FICO score for free. And you can get a free copy of your credit report from each of the three major bureaus every week at AnnualCreditReport.com.
