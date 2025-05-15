Best cards with no credit check

If you have no credit history or poor credit, you may not be able to qualify for mainstream credit cards yet. Or maybe you’re ready to practice using credit but don’t want a hard inquiry on your credit report. Either way, these credit cards offer approval — sometimes instantly — without a hard credit check.

The issuer might ask for other information, like proof of income, and require you to put down a security deposit or open a checking account. Here are our picks for credit-building cards that won’t run a credit check when you apply.

Top cards for no credit check

Best for credit reporting GO2bank™ Secured Visa® Credit Card Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros and cons Caret Down Icon Pros The issuer won’t check your credit but looks at your monthly income and expenses instead. If you’re in good standing, you’ll likely be approved. The minimum security deposit is low at $100. Cons You have to open and use an account with the issuer. There’s no option to upgrade the card or earn rewards.



Comparing the best cards for no credit check

How to choose a card with no credit check

If you’re ready to apply for a secured card with no hard credit check, here are a few considerations for choosing one.

Compare annual fees and APRs. Some secured cards don’t charge an annual fee, while others charge a relatively small annual fee but also offer rewards. Additionally, some credit card APRs run higher than others, but some don’t charge an interest rate if you’re not allowed to carry a balance.

Some secured cards don’t charge an annual fee, while others charge a relatively small annual fee but also offer rewards. Additionally, some credit card APRs run higher than others, but some don’t charge an interest rate if you’re not allowed to carry a balance. Consider how much you can put down for a security deposit. Most of the cards above determine your credit limit based on the amount of your security deposit. If you’re only able to put down $200, that’s how much you can spend. But some cards let you put down $10,000 or more, which serves as your credit limit. Also note that you might have to open a bank account with the issuer in order to apply for the card.

Most of the cards above determine your credit limit based on the amount of your security deposit. If you’re only able to put down $200, that’s how much you can spend. But some cards let you put down $10,000 or more, which serves as your credit limit. Also note that you might have to open a bank account with the issuer in order to apply for the card. Look at the rewards potential. While the purpose of a secured card is typically to build credit, it doesn’t hurt to also earn rewards on your spending. Some of the best secured cards offer 1 to 2 percent cash back on purchases, but those might run a hard credit check when you apply.

How to build credit with a secured card

The best way to build your credit score is to have credit and use it responsibly, but that’s tough if you don’t qualify for many types of credit.

A secured card takes a chance on applicants who have bad credit or no credit. It requires a security deposit, which protects the card issuer in case the cardholder doesn’t pay off their balance. But for a responsible cardholder, it’s an opportunity to borrow from a line of credit and make repayments on time. It can also lengthen your credit history and add to your credit mix — all of which are credit-scoring factors.

Once your credit score has improved, and you’ve proven to the issuer you’re a responsible cardholder, it’s possible to upgrade to an unsecured card. Later on, you might start earning rewards and tapping into the benefits of the best credit cards.

Learn how these cardholders used secured credit cards to rebuild their credit.

What’s next?

The bottom line

When you’re building credit, it can be discouraging to sustain even the minor ding of a credit pull when you’re trying to open a new line of credit. Cards that are available without a credit check can allow you to qualify for a card — that you can then use responsibly to build your credit — while avoiding that hard credit check.

Credit cards are excellent tools for building credit when used responsibly. Pay your bill in full and on-time and you could find yourself qualifying for new, better and more varied card options in the future.

Frequently asked questions