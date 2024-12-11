How to choose a credit card for no credit history

Key takeaways With 21 percent of Americans never having a credit card, it is important to know how to choose one.

Before applying for your first credit card, consider the interest rate, annual fee and security deposit.

The Capital One Platinum, Discover it® Secured Credit Card and Petal® 2 “Cash Back*, No Fees” Visa® Credit Card are good options for building credit without a credit history.

Choosing the right credit card can help you build credit without falling into debt or being burdened with high fees.

Being new to credit is often seen as a struggle that only fresh college graduates face, but that is simply not the case. In fact, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta data released in May 2021 found that 21 percent of Americans have never had a credit card.

If you fall into this category, being approved for your first credit card may seem like an uphill battle. Many people applying for a first credit card can find themselves in a tricky situation where they are denied a specific card due to a lack of credit history, but they can only build that history if they are actually approved for a card.

If you are unsure about which credit card you should apply for, or your credit card application has been denied and you feel lost, know that you have options available.

What to consider before applying for your first credit card

Many entry-level cards will require a security deposit or may have additional restrictions that traditional rewards cards aren’t subject to. Before applying for your first credit card, here are a few important factors to consider.

Interest rate

Annual percentage rate (APR) refers to the amount of interest you will be charged on your balance that remains unpaid at the end of the month and is typically between 12 percent and 24 percent. Those newer to credit cards may be charged a higher APR than veteran cardholders, but if you demonstrate good credit usage over time you will likely be eligible for a lower APR.

Annual fee

As the name suggests, an annual fee is the amount of money you pay each year to have a particular credit card. Generally speaking, the higher the fee, the bigger the perks. There are many great cards with no annual fee, or a low annual fee, which is likely your best bet if you are just starting out.

Security deposit

If you have never had a credit card, you may need to apply for a secured credit card to build your credit history. Secured credit cards require a security deposit, usually a few hundred dollars or less. This deposit will act as your line of credit with the card.

Best credit cards if you have no credit history

Capital One Platinum Credit Card Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Discover it® Secured Credit Card Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Petal® 2 “Cash Back, No Fees” Visa® Credit Card Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Comparison of best credit cards if you have no credit history

Card APR Security deposit Annual fee Rewards rate Capital One Platinum Credit Card 29.99% variable APR N/A $0 No rewards but cardholders have access to a higher credit line after 6 months of on-time payments Discover it Secured Credit Card 27.74% variable APR Up to $2,500 but can be lower if desired $0 2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants (up to $1,000 in purchases per quarter)



1% cash back on other purchases



Matches all your cash back in the first year Petal 2 “Cash Back, No Fees” Visa Credit Card 18.24% – 32.24% variable APR N/A $0 1% back on eligible purchases right away



Up to 1.5% back on purchases after 12 months of on-time payments



2% – 10% back at select merchants

The bottom line

Picking your first credit card when you don’t have a credit history can feel like a daunting task. Fear of picking the wrong card or being denied a card can lead many people to decide not to apply for credit at all, but that only adds to a vicious cycle of needing access to credit but not having a sufficient credit history to be approved. If you choose carefully, there are many cards available that will help you build credit without falling into debt or being burdened with high fees.

*The information about the Petal® 2 “Cash Back, No Fees” Visa® Credit Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.