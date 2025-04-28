 Skip to Main Content

GO2bankTM Secured Visa® Credit Card review: A low security deposit and no credit check — but they come at a cost

This card could be very accessible, thanks to a $100 minimum security deposit and no credit check. However, it lacks certain credit-building features, and the requirement to bank with the issuer can be a deterrent. 

Written by
Ana Staples
Edited by
Courtney Mihocik
 /  2 min
Bankrate logo

The Bankrate promise

At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for .

Snapshot

3.0

Bankrate rating
Info Icon
Rating: 3 stars out of 5

Bottom line

The GO2bank Secured card can be attractive to credit builders who want to avoid credit checks and high security deposits. However, it lacks certain features such as an automatic credit line increase or an option to upgrade to an unsecured version.
GO2bank™ Secured Visa® Credit Card

GO2bank™ Secured Visa® Credit Card

N/A

Intro offer

N/A

Rewards Rate

N/A

Annual fee

None

Regular APR

22.99%

3.0

Bankrate score

star iconstar iconstar iconstar iconstar icon
star iconstar iconstar iconstar iconstar icon
compare
Compare
On This Page

GO2bank Secured Card overview

The GO2bank™ Secured Visa® Credit Card is designed to help cardholders build credit. Unlike most credit cards, it requires no credit check, which means having no credit or bad credit won’t get in the way of qualification. Additionally, the security deposit requirement is comparatively low. Typically, you’ll need to put down at least $200 to open a secured card, but the GO2Bank card only requires a $100 deposit.

The card also charges no annual or monthly fees — something to look out for when it comes to credit cards for bad credit. 

You’ll need a GO2bank account to apply for the secured card. This can be a hurdle if you already have a checking account you’re happy with. Plus, many other issuers will let you get a secured credit card without such a requirement.

  • Credit Card With Dollar Sign Icon

    Rewards

    • This card does not offer rewards, which is typical of cards for secured credit cards

    Expert Appraisal: Typical

  • Credit Card Search Icon

    Rates and fees

    • No annual fee
    • APR: 22.99%
    • Cash advance fee: 26.99%
    • Late payment fee: Up to $39
    • Returned payment fee: Up to $20
    • Minimum security deposit: $100

    Expert Appraisal: Typical
    See our expert analysis 

  • Credit Fair Icon

    Credit-building features

    • Reports to the three credit bureaus
    • Free VantageScore from Equifax

    Expert Appraisal: Unimpressive
    See our expert analysis

GO2bank Secured pros and cons

Pros

  • Checkmark Icon

    Only requires a $100 security deposit, which is low compared to other cards in this category.

  • Checkmark Icon

    It doesn’t require a credit check, meaning your application won’t result in a hard inquiry on your credit report.

  • Checkmark Icon

    Your credit card activity will be reported to the three major credit bureaus, which can help you improve your credit.

Cons

  • To apply, you’ll need a GO2bank deposit account with direct deposits of at least $100, 30 days before your card application.

  • It doesn’t upgrade to an unsecured card — you’ll have to close your account in good standing to have your deposit refunded.

  • No automatic credit limit increase, and you’ll need to qualify to increase your limit by adding to your security deposit.

How to build credit with the GO2bank Secured card

Like with any credit card, you’ll need to make on-time payments and maintain low credit usage to improve your credit score with the GO2bank card.

Experts generally recommend to keep your credit utilization ratio under 30 percent to avoid damage to your credit score. If you only deposit $100, you’ll have to keep your balance below $30 to maintain that level of usage. It might be a good idea to put a small recurring charge on the card and set it to pay off automatically each month. This way, you won’t have to worry about using too much of your credit limit, and the issuer will still report positive activity to the bureaus. 

You can track your credit-building progress by checking your VantageScore provided by GO2bank at no charge. Note that FICO is generally considered the most widely used credit scoring model — but you can get a good idea of how your credit is faring by watching either score.

Why you might want the GO2bank Secured card

If you want a simple secured credit card that would allow you to focus on credit building, the GO2bank might be a decent choice. Here are a few reasons it’s worth considering.

Approval: Low security deposit & no credit check

If you’re looking to save on a security deposit, the GO2bank Secured is a strong contender because of its relatively low security deposit requirement. It’s more common to see secured cards requiring a security deposit of at least $200.

Plus, GO2bank doesn’t run a credit check when you apply for the secured card. That means you won’t have to worry about not being approved due to your credit history (or lack of it). Plus, your application won’t trigger a hard inquiry on your credit report. A hard inquiry could cost you a few credit score points.

Reporting: Card activity is reported to credit bureaus

The purpose of a secured card is to help you build credit — and that’s only possible when the issuer reports your card activity to Experian, Equifax and TransUnion. GO2bank reports your account standing to the credit bureaus after each billing cycle. This way, your responsible card use can positively influence your credit scores.

Why you might want a different secured card

While the GO2bank secured card has some appealing features, it also has a few that might make it less than an ideal choice.

Rates & fees: Deposit account required

Before you can apply for the GO2bank secured card, you’ll need a GO2bank deposit account. Moreover, you’ll need to receive direct deposits totaling at least $100 in the past 30 days to unlock the application.

It’s not a good idea to choose a deposit product solely to apply for a credit card from the same issuer. Plus, plenty of issuers don’t have such a requirement. For instance, the Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card and the Discover it® Secured Credit Card are both highly competitive secured card products that you can get without opening a bank account.

On the bright side, the GO2bank Secured doesn’t charge annual fees, which aren’t uncommon in this card category. The interest rate on purchases (22.99 percent) is also lower than what most secured cards charge. Note that it’s still a high APR, so it’s best to avoid carrying a balance. If you worry that you might need to carry a balance, consider a secured credit card from a credit union. By law, federal credit unions can’t charge cardholders an APR higher than 18 percent.

Credit-building features: No increases or upgrades

You’re probably not going to want to carry a secured card for a long time. Its goal is to improve your credit so you can qualify for better card offers. Once that happens, ideally you should be able to upgrade your card to an unsecured version and get your deposit back. This will allow you to let the account continue to age, positively impacting the length of your credit history — and your scores.

Unfortunately, the GO2bank card doesn’t offer such an option. You’ll have to close the account in good standing to get your security deposit refunded.

Speaking of your security deposit, it’s tied to your credit limit. For example, if you put down $200, you’ll have access to a $200 credit line. After that, you can add more money to increase the limit. Or, some issuers will review your account to see if you qualify for a higher credit line without a higher deposit.

With the GO2bank Secured card, it’s a little more complicated. You can initiate the process through your online account by requesting to adjust your credit limit. The bank will ask for your monthly income and expenses to determine the maximum allowable increase. After that, you’ll be able to increase your deposit accordingly.

How the GO2bank compares to other secured cards

The main two advantages of this card is the low security deposit requirement and no credit check. However, other cards might offer the same — and more.

Image of GO2bank™ Secured Visa® Credit Card

Annual fee

None

Intro offer

N/A

Rewards rate

N/A

Recommended Credit Score

N/A
Info Icon
Image of Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card

Annual fee

$0

Intro offer

N/A

Rewards rate

N/A

Recommended Credit Score

No Credit History
Info Icon
Image of Chime Credit Builder Secured Visa&#174; Credit Card
Bankrate Score
Rating: 4.2 stars out of 5
4.2
Apply now Lock Icon
on Chime's secure site

Annual fee

None

Intro offer

N/A

Rewards rate

N/A

Recommended Credit Score

No Credit History
Info Icon

Is the GO2bank Secured card right for me?

With a modest security deposit requirement and no credit check, this card could be appealing to credit builders. It could be a solid choice for you if:

  • You already have a GO2bank deposit account or you’re interested in opening one

  • You’re determined to avoid a hard credit pull

  • You want to only put small charges on the card while building your credit

Alternative picks

Before you apply for the GO2bank Secured card, consider other secured cards to see if they better suit your needs.

Discover it® Secured Credit Card

Discover it® Secured Credit Card

Best for a welcome offer

Caret Right Icon
Capital One Quicksilver Secured Cash Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Quicksilver Secured Cash Rewards Credit Card

Best for rewards

Caret Right Icon

Frequently asked questions

How we rated this card

Debt Icon
50+
Cards rated
Search Icon
500+
Data points analyzed
Debt Icon
250+
Fees tracked
Credit Card Reviews Icon
40+
Perks evaluated

Our proprietary card rating system takes into account a mix of factors when scoring credit cards for students and people building credit, including each card’s cost, APR, credit-building tools and more.

We analyzed over 50 of the most popular cards designed for students and people with no credit history, bad credit or a fair credit score and scored each based on where its key features stood in relation to others in its category. 

Here are some of the key factors that gave this card its score:

Compare the best bad credit cards
Written by
Ana Staples
Writer and Credit Cards Expert
Ana Staples is a principal writer, credit cards for Bankrate and an expert on all things credit basics and personal finance for the younger generation.
Edited by
Courtney Mihocik
Senior editor, credit cards

* See the online application for details about terms and conditions for these offers. Every reasonable effort has been made to maintain accurate information. However all credit card information is presented without warranty. After you click on the offer you desire you will be directed to the credit card issuer's web site where you can review the terms and conditions for your selected offer.

Editorial Disclosure: Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including card rates and fees, is accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information.

Up next

Read more No Credit History

Discover it® Secured Credit Card Review

Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5.0 Bankrate Score

Capital One Quicksilver Secured Cash Rewards Credit Card Review

Rating: 4.2 stars out of 5
4.2 Bankrate Score

Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card Review

Rating: 4.1 stars out of 5
4.1 Bankrate Score

Avant Credit Card Review

Rating: 2.7 stars out of 5
2.7 Bankrate Score

Merrick Bank Secured Credit Card Review

Rating: 2.7 stars out of 5
2.7 Bankrate Score

Total Visa® Card Review

Rating: 2.7 stars out of 5
2.7 Bankrate Score

First Progress Platinum Prestige Mastercard® Secured Credit Card Review

Rating: 2.6 stars out of 5
2.6 Bankrate Score

Milestone® Mastercard® - $1,000 Credit Limit Review

Rating: 2.5 stars out of 5
2.5 Bankrate Score

Surge® Platinum Mastercard® Review

Rating: 2.5 stars out of 5
2.5 Bankrate Score

First Progress Platinum Select Mastercard® Secured Credit Card Review

Rating: 1 stars out of 5
1.0 Bankrate Score