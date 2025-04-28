Why you might want a different secured card

While the GO2bank secured card has some appealing features, it also has a few that might make it less than an ideal choice.

Rates & fees: Deposit account required

Before you can apply for the GO2bank secured card, you’ll need a GO2bank deposit account. Moreover, you’ll need to receive direct deposits totaling at least $100 in the past 30 days to unlock the application.

It’s not a good idea to choose a deposit product solely to apply for a credit card from the same issuer. Plus, plenty of issuers don’t have such a requirement. For instance, the Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card and the Discover it® Secured Credit Card are both highly competitive secured card products that you can get without opening a bank account.

On the bright side, the GO2bank Secured doesn’t charge annual fees, which aren’t uncommon in this card category. The interest rate on purchases (22.99 percent) is also lower than what most secured cards charge. Note that it’s still a high APR, so it’s best to avoid carrying a balance. If you worry that you might need to carry a balance, consider a secured credit card from a credit union. By law, federal credit unions can’t charge cardholders an APR higher than 18 percent.

Credit-building features: No increases or upgrades

You’re probably not going to want to carry a secured card for a long time. Its goal is to improve your credit so you can qualify for better card offers. Once that happens, ideally you should be able to upgrade your card to an unsecured version and get your deposit back. This will allow you to let the account continue to age, positively impacting the length of your credit history — and your scores.

Unfortunately, the GO2bank card doesn’t offer such an option. You’ll have to close the account in good standing to get your security deposit refunded.

Speaking of your security deposit, it’s tied to your credit limit. For example, if you put down $200, you’ll have access to a $200 credit line. After that, you can add more money to increase the limit . Or, some issuers will review your account to see if you qualify for a higher credit line without a higher deposit.

With the GO2bank Secured card, it’s a little more complicated. You can initiate the process through your online account by requesting to adjust your credit limit. The bank will ask for your monthly income and expenses to determine the maximum allowable increase. After that, you’ll be able to increase your deposit accordingly.