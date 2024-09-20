Get ready for the playoffs with exclusive Capital One MLB perks
If you’re a big baseball fan looking for an easy way to score discounted MLB gear and tickets, as well as a chance to win tickets to the 2024 World Series, your Capital One credit card can help.
As part of Capital One’s partnership with the MLB, cardholders can redeem Capital One rewards toward tickets from all 30 MLB teams, as well as for tickets to select MiLB games. As a cardholder, you also get exclusive discounts on MLB merchandise, streaming subscriptions as well as other baseball experiences.
With the World Series fast approaching, here’s everything you need to know to make the most of your Capital One card and MLB perks.
MLB benefits offered by the Capital One partnership
Your Capital One card unlocks various MLB perks, including game tickets, VIP experiences, merchandise discounts, baseball museum discounts and more.
2024 World Series Sweepstakes
Eligible cardholders can enter the Capital One’s World Series Sweepstakes for the chance to win the following grand prize:
- 2 tickets to one World Series™ Game
- 2 passes to the batting practice pregame
- A $2,000 travel and accommodations stipend
- A $250 MLBShop.com gift card
The sweepstakes is accepting entries until September 29, 2024, and there is a limit of only one entry per person.
MLB tickets and experiences
You can also access MLB tickets through Capital One Entertainment. You can purchase tickets via Capital One or redeem rewards toward tickets to any of the MLB or select MiLB games available. After selecting a team, you are able to:
- Filter results by home games, away games, locations and dates
- View a map of the baseball stadium’s seating
- See how much rewards cash is needed to cover each ticket
- Book tickets with your card, rewards, your card, or a combination of both
As you might expect, lower- and mid-level seating, especially close to home plate or the dugout, will require more rewards than outfield seating.
Note also that for some games, you can only book tickets with your rewards — not your card.
Cardholders may also have access to VIP experiences, such as batting practices, on-field sessions and more.
MLB.TV
Cardholders get a 30 percent discount on an MLB.TV yearly subscription, which gives you access to various MLB and MiLB game streams, as well as local pregame and postgame showings live or on demand. You can also access the MLB.TV app’s pitch-by-pitch Watch Hub and check out shows like Big Inning, Baseball Zen, Carded and Inside Stitch.
Your subscription discount is applied automatically when you use your unique Capital One cardholder MLB.TV offer code. Currently, the regular all-teams MLB.TV subscription is listed for $29.99 per year, so with your discount, you’d only pay $20.99.
There is also a new $6.99 monthly subscription that gives U.S. subscribers access MLB network content and MLB’s At Bat features.
The key difference between the two subscriptions is that the All Teams yearly subscription gives you access to every out-of-market game live or on demand, while the monthly MLB Network + At Bat subscription only offers access to select out-of-market games and live audio.
MLB Shop discounts
With an eligible Capital One credit card, you can get a 20 percent discount on your MLBShop.com order by using the code CAPITALONE at checkout (though some terms apply).
The shop has authentic jerseys, caps, apparel and collectibles and allows you to shop by team, player or clothing department. You can also customize your favorite team’s jersey by adding your own name and number.
Jackie Robinson Museum discount
Capital One cardholders also get a 20 percent discount on entry to the Jackie Robinson Museum in New York City. You can visit JackieRobinsonMuseum.org and enter the code CAPITALONE when purchasing tickets (terms apply).
The museum houses a number of exhibits and memorabilia and hosts events about Jackie Robinson’s legacy and his influence on baseball and civil rights.
MLB Mondays at the Capital One Café
Even without a Capital One card, you can get a pass for a 12-ounce free drip coffee or hot tea every Monday during the 2024 MLB season until the end of the World Series.
Top Capital One rewards cards for MLB tickets
If your Capital One card earns rewards, you can still redeem toward tickets for the current MLB season or use your card’s discounts to get geared up for the 2024 World Series presented by Capital One, with the first game set for Friday, Oct. 25, 2024.
Here are some of the top Capital One cards you can use toward ticket redemptions:
Bankrate experience: Here’s what our experts say
Bankrate credit cards writer and casual baseball fan Ryan Flanigan has experience using Capital One points to attend an MLB game. His advice: Act fast to get the best deals.
Capital One points are a great way to score cheap MLB tickets — if you can get them. The catch is that they are only released around a month or two in advance, so you won't be able to plan very far ahead. Also, the best deals tend to get scooped up quickly, so you need to act fast. But it can totally be worth it. I recently paid just 4,000 points for lower-level seats and was able to plan a quick getaway to check a new stadium off my list.— Ryan Flanigan, Writer, Credit Cards
How to maximize your Capital One card for MLB perks
Now that you know which Capital One card you want to use this season, make sure you follow these tips to get the most out of your MLB perks:
- Plan your MLB game bookings well in advance of the first pitch to be sure you’ll earn enough in rewards to cover tickets.
- Be sure to act fast when you see a good deal on game bookings via Capital One Entertainment — tickets go quickly.
- Take advantage of your Capital One card to purchase discounted MLBShop.com gear, MLB.TV subscriptions or Jackie Robinson Museum tickets.
The bottom line
Capital One’s partnership with MLB means cardholders get access to a wide range of valuable perks, from the ability to book tickets with rewards to heavy discounts on MLB gear and streaming packages. The key is to plan ahead when you can and act fast when you spot a good deal.
Frequently asked questions (FAQs) about MLB perks through Capital One
