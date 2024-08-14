At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

Key takeaways The Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card and Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card offer many of the same benefits, though the best card for you comes down to what you can qualify for.

The Quicksilver card takes the edge for its welcome bonus and generous intro APR on purchases and balance transfers — though approval for the card requires good to excellent credit.

If you’re looking to rebuild your credit, look to the QuicksilverOne card, which offers easier approval and cash back on everyday spending as you grow your credit score.

With similar names and the same rewards rate, you might at first wonder what the difference is between the Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card and the Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card. In a nutshell, the Quicksilver is typically the better card overall, but the QuicksilverOne is easier to qualify for.

If you’re considering one or both of these cards based on what you believe you can qualify for, keep reading to learn how they stack up.

Main details

Features Capital One Quicksilver Capital One QuicksilverOne Welcome bonus One-time cash bonus of $200 when you spend $500 in the first 3 months after opening your account None Rewards rate Unlimited 1.5% cash back on purchases

5% back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel Unlimited 1.5% cash back on purchases

5% back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel Credit required Good to excellent Fair to good Intro APR 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 15 months, followed by a variable APR of 19.99% to 29.99%

3 percent balance transfer fee for the first 15 months, followed by a 4 percent at a promotional APR that Capital One may offer you in the future. None; 29.99% variable APR Annual fee $0 $39

Capital One QuicksilverOne vs. Quicksilver highlights

These Capital One credit cards are very similar, yet you may notice a few areas where the Quicksilver stands out. Here’s a rundown of important categories you should compare and which card comes out ahead in each.

Badge Welcome bonus winner Capital One Quicksilver Why it wins

Badge Rewards rate winner Tie Capital One Quicksilver & Capital One QuicksilverOne Why they won

Badge Intro APR winner Capital One Quicksilver Why it won

Badge Annual fee winner Capital One Quicksilver Why it won

Badge Foreign transaction fee winner Tie Capital One Quicksilver & Capital One QuicksilverOne Why they won

Which card earns the most?

Both cards offer the same unlimited 1.5 percent back on every purchase you make. However, the Quicksilver comes out ahead due to its lack of an annual fee and the welcome bonus you can earn.

Capital One QuicksilverOne vs. Quicksilver spending example

Say you charge $2,000 per month — or $24,000 a year — on your credit card to cover groceries, gas, utility bills and miscellaneous expenses. In this case, you could earn $360 in cash back rewards annually with either card. However, with the Quicksilver, you could also earn a cash bonus of $200 after spending $500 within 3 months of account opening, bringing your total first-year rewards haul to $560 with no annual fee.

With the QuicksilverOne, you’d need to subtract the $39 annual fee from your $360 in rewards, for a total savings of $321. And remember, this card doesn’t come with a welcome bonus.

If you spend only $1,000 per month — or $12,000 a year — on your credit card, then the final rewards haul works out to $180 total with the Quicksilver (or $380 if you earn the welcome bonus the first year) and $141 with the QuicksilverOne when you subtract the annual fee. So even though both cards earn rewards at the same rate, the QuicksilverOne’s annual fee will always cause you to net a little less in earnings each year.

Why should you get the Capital One Quicksilver?

The Quicksilver is the better option if you have good or excellent credit. Here are some additional factors that help make the Capital One Quicksilver worth it:

Redemption options

You can redeem your rewards for a check in the mail, a statement credit to your account or gift cards. You can also redeem points to cover recent purchases or for purchases made on Amazon.com.

Recommended credit score

You’ll typically need good to excellent credit to qualify for this rewards credit card, which means you’ll likely need a FICO score of 670 to 850 for approval.

Additional benefits

As a cardholder, you’ll enjoy extended warranties on eligible items, travel accident insurance, 24-hour travel assistance services and more. You’ll also have access to special dining and entertainment experiences through Capital One Dining and Capital One Entertainment.

Why should you get the Capital One QuicksilverOne?

The QuicksilverOne can be a better option if you have fair credit but want to earn rewards on your purchases. Here are some other benefits that come with the card.

Redemption options

This card offers the same basic redemption options as the Capital One Quicksilver, which include cash back, statement credits and gift cards.

Recommended credit score

This card requires a fair to good credit score for approval. This means you’ll likely need a FICO score of 580 to 740 to qualify.

Additional benefits

The Capital One QuicksilverOne offers automatic consideration for a credit line increase after six months of on-time payments. This is a great perk if your credit isn’t where you want it to be. After all, a boost to your credit limit can increase your score. Plus, Capital One reports your card use to all three credit bureaus, giving you the best chance at speedy credit score gains.

The bottom line

Although both of these rewards credit cards offer an unlimited 1.5 percent cash back rewards on every purchase, the Capital One Quicksilver is the clear winner for those who can qualify. Not only does this card come with a sign-up bonus and no annual fee, but you can also score an introductory APR offer on balance transfers and purchases, helping you save on interest.

That said, you can still benefit from signing up for the Capital One QuicksilverOne if your credit score needs some work. In fact, by using this card responsibly and boosting your credit score over time, you should be in a position to apply for a different credit card with more rewards and better perks — or even to upgrade credit cards to the Quicksilver.