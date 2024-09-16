Synchrony Premier World Mastercard® review: Flat-rate cash back contender?

Though it offers a competitive flat cash back rate, the card falls short with its first-year value

Written by
Brendan Dyer
Edited by
Nouri Zarrugh
 8 min
Snapshot

2.6

Bankrate rating
Info

Bottom line

This card checks as few boxes as possible to be considered in the 2 percent cash back landscape, but it lacks first-year value for big spenders and anyone hoping to reduce debt.

Image of Synchrony Premier World Mastercard&reg;

Synchrony Premier World Mastercard®
2.6
Bankrate score
Info
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Recommended Credit

2%

Rewards rate

Info

$0

Annual fee

N/A

Intro offer

Info

19.24% - 34.99% Variable APR as of April 30, 2024

Regular APR

Synchrony Premier World Mastercard overview

The Synchrony Premier World Mastercard is a flat-rate cash back card and boasts a solid rewards rate of 2 percent cash back on eligible purchases, matching the rate you’ll find on many of the best flat-rate cash back cards. And since it charges no annual fee, it could be a solid fit if you’re looking for a simple, low-maintenance way to earn cash back.

That said, the card may fall short in a few key areas, even compared to other 2 percent cash back cards. Namely, it doesn’t offer a welcome bonus or any intro APR for balance transfers or purchases. 

  • Credit Card Cash Back

    Rewards

    • 2 percent cash back on eligible purchases

    Expert Appraisal: Good
    See our expert analysis

  • None

    Welcome offer

    • None

    Expert Appraisal: Weak
    See our expert analysis

  • Credit Card Search
    Rates and fees
    • 19.24% - 34.99% Variable APR as of April 30, 2024
    • Annual fee: None
    • Balance transfer fee: 4 percent of any transferred balance ($10 minimum)
    • Cash advance fee: 5 percent of any cash advance ($10 minimum)
    • Foreign transaction fee: 3 percent

    Expert Appraisal: Typical
    See our expert analysis

  • Congrats

    Other cardholder perks

    • ID theft protection
    • Mastercard Travel and Lifestyle Services
    • Priceless® Experiences

    Expert Appraisal: Weak
    See our expert analysis

Synchrony Premier World Mastercard pros and cons

Pros

  • Checkmark

    Earns cash back at a generous flat rate for all purchases, giving it ample flexibility

  • Checkmark

    There’s no annual fee, so you won’t need to worry about offsetting costs with rewards.

Cons

  • It’s missing a welcome offer, so falls short of competitors in first-year value.

  • It offers minimal payment flexibility and interest savings since it doesn’t carry an APR on purchases or balance transfers.

  • You can qualify for more lucrative cards with an excellent credit score.

Why you might want the Synchrony Premier World Mastercard

The Synchrony Premier card offers a generous flat cash back rate without any added bells and whistles, so it can be a good card if you want a super-simple way to earn cash back without worrying about maximizing bonus categories.

Rewards: Unlimited flat cash back rate, simplified

You’ll earn an unlimited 2 percent cash back on all purchases with this card — no fussing about bonus categories, spending caps or meeting specific criteria to earn the highest rewards rate. 

This is typical of 2 percent rewards cards, so the Synchrony card isn’t breaking any new ground there, but it is arguably a slight improvement over the rewards structure on the Citi Double Cash® Card, another cash back card that offers up to 2 percent back with no rewards rate cap.

Although both the Citi Double Cash card and the Synchrony Premier earn up to 2 percent back, the Synchrony will grant your full 2 percent cash back earnings automatically as a statement credit within two billing periods of eligible purchases. The Citi Double Cash only earns the full 2 percent back when you pay your balance (you’ll earn 1 percent when you make a purchase and another 1 percent when you pay it off). 

And while Synchrony’s rewards program may be limited for cardholders who value redemption flexibility, it’s also especially simple: You won’t have to think much about your rewards at all. Simply use your card to make eligible purchases and cash back is automatically credited to your account within two billing cycles.

Annual fee: Access cash back without an ongoing annual fee

Like most 2 percent cash back cards, the Synchrony Premier does not charge an annual fee. You might see annual fees on rewards cards that are as high as $99, and it’s often the case that these rewards cards have rewards rates that are strikingly similar to what Synchrony offers with its Premier card.

The Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card, for instance, charges a $95 annual fee (See Rates & Fees)  and offers a flat rewards rate of 2X miles on all purchases. Depending on your redemption method, two Capital One Miles carry the same value as 2 percent of your dollar back — 2 cents. Granted, Capital One Miles can be worth much more with strategic redemptions, but that is anything but simple and you won’t see any real value with your credit card until you offset your annual fee with rewards earnings.

The Synchrony Premier gives you a chance to start accumulating value without an annual fee to offset your hard-won earnings.

Perks: Better than nothing?

You wouldn’t expect a broad perks portfolio on a card like this, but what it does offer is enough to bring peace of mind and some added savings. Mastercard’s ID theft protection could safeguard you from the worrisome scenario that your personal information is stolen, while its Priceless® Experiences, Travel and Lifestyle services can bring some exciting opportunities to take advantage of.

Why you might want a different cash back card

You might want another 2 percent cash back card if you want the first-year value that has become a novel fixture on some of the best rewards cards available. Welcome offers and intro APR periods are some of the most sought-after perks on a new credit card, and the Synchrony Premier misses the mark on both of them.

Intro APR: Skips intro rates

Introductory APR periods can help current cardholders with debt to transfer several hundreds of dollars worth of interest. They can also help new cardholders with a flurry of purchases manage mounting debt for a little over one year. A card that lacks either of these offers is already at a comparative disadvantage to other cards, but a card that lacks both is a lackluster financial product for cardholders who need debt management options.

If you’re interested in a card like this one, be sure that you don’t have any current card debt and you won’t be making any purchases that will make your expenses more hefty than your income. Otherwise, consider some of the best intro APR cards to help make 2025 the year you cut back on interest charges.

Welcome offer: Lacks first year value

You are missing out on at least $200 worth of first-year value with the Synchrony Premier card because it doesn’t have a welcome offer. You can find welcome offers on other cash back credit cards that only require you to spend $500 in your first three months, which puts the Synchrony card at a huge competitive disadvantage.

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card and the Chase Freedom Flex®  are among some of the best credit cards with affordable welcome offer spending requirements. One of them is a top competitor in the 2 percent cash back card space. If you’re hoping to make the most of your credit card, skipping a welcome offer is not a good idea. You’ll need to spend about $835 each month for one year to earn the value of these other cards’ welcome offers with cash back earnings.

How the Synchrony Premier World Mastercard compares to other cash back cards

The Synchrony Premier card isn’t much different than other 2 percent cash back cards, but there’s plenty of room for improvement. The following cards are currently much better offers than the Synchrony card; you should consider both of them as you narrow in on your cash back card decision.

Image of Synchrony Premier World Mastercard&reg;
Bankrate Score
2.6
Annual fee

$0

Intro offer

N/A

Rewards rate

2%
Info

Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Image of Wells Fargo Active Cash&#174; Card
Bankrate Score
4.3
Annual fee

$0

Intro offer

$200 cash rewards
Info

Rewards rate

2%
Info

Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Image of Citi Double Cash&reg; Card
Bankrate Score
4.1
Annual fee

$0

Intro offer

$200 cash back
Info

Rewards rate

1% - 5%
Info

Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info

Best cards to pair with the Synchrony Premier World Mastercard

Like with any 2 percent cash back card, you’re likely to miss out on the boosted rewards rates for purchases in key spending categories like groceries, gas, dining and travel. Pairing the Synchrony card with a tiered rewards credit card can be a great way to maximize your credit card rewards strategy. 

Who is the Synchrony Premier World Mastercard right for?

Anyone can make a 2 percent card work in their wallet, but here are the people most likely to make this card a worthwhile addition to their card strategy.

Bankrate’s Take — Is the Synchrony Premier World Mastercard worth it?

The Synchrony Premier World Mastercard may be a good fit for people who want a simple cash back program that makes it easy to earn rewards without worrying about tiered bonus categories. Although the card lacks a welcome offer and intro APR, it can be a good addition to your wallet if you don't spend much and would not otherwise meet the spending requirement for a credit card bonus.

However, if you’re likely to spend $500 in your first three months with this card, a card like the Wells Fargo Active Cash will reward you with a $200 cash rewards bonus. You would need to spend $10,000 to earn the same amount of value with the ongoing rewards of any 2 percent cash back card, which gives any card with a welcome offer a clear advantage over the Synchrony Premier World Mastercard.

Compare the best cash back credit cards
Written by
Brendan Dyer
Associate Editor, Credit Cards
Brendan Dyer holds a Master of Fine Arts in Journalism from Western Connecticut State University and worked previously as a content editor for Regional News Network, a hyper-local TV news station contracted by Verizon FiOS1 News. As a national service volunteer, Brendan exercised a passion for helping underserved communities and demographics through direct, community service. He constantly seeks to apply his expertise as a journalist to the field of personal finance with the goal of helping people navigate the complexities of the credit card industry.
Edited by
Nouri Zarrugh
Senior Editor, Credit Cards

