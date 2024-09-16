Synchrony Premier World Mastercard® review: Flat-rate cash back contender?

Why you might want the Synchrony Premier World Mastercard

The Synchrony Premier card offers a generous flat cash back rate without any added bells and whistles, so it can be a good card if you want a super-simple way to earn cash back without worrying about maximizing bonus categories.

Rewards: Unlimited flat cash back rate, simplified

You’ll earn an unlimited 2 percent cash back on all purchases with this card — no fussing about bonus categories, spending caps or meeting specific criteria to earn the highest rewards rate.

This is typical of 2 percent rewards cards, so the Synchrony card isn’t breaking any new ground there, but it is arguably a slight improvement over the rewards structure on the Citi Double Cash® Card, another cash back card that offers up to 2 percent back with no rewards rate cap.

Although both the Citi Double Cash card and the Synchrony Premier earn up to 2 percent back, the Synchrony will grant your full 2 percent cash back earnings automatically as a statement credit within two billing periods of eligible purchases. The Citi Double Cash only earns the full 2 percent back when you pay your balance (you’ll earn 1 percent when you make a purchase and another 1 percent when you pay it off).

And while Synchrony’s rewards program may be limited for cardholders who value redemption flexibility, it’s also especially simple: You won’t have to think much about your rewards at all. Simply use your card to make eligible purchases and cash back is automatically credited to your account within two billing cycles.

Annual fee: Access cash back without an ongoing annual fee

Like most 2 percent cash back cards, the Synchrony Premier does not charge an annual fee. You might see annual fees on rewards cards that are as high as $99, and it’s often the case that these rewards cards have rewards rates that are strikingly similar to what Synchrony offers with its Premier card.

The Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card, for instance, charges a $95 annual fee (See Rates & Fees) and offers a flat rewards rate of 2X miles on all purchases. Depending on your redemption method, two Capital One Miles carry the same value as 2 percent of your dollar back — 2 cents. Granted, Capital One Miles can be worth much more with strategic redemptions, but that is anything but simple and you won’t see any real value with your credit card until you offset your annual fee with rewards earnings.

The Synchrony Premier gives you a chance to start accumulating value without an annual fee to offset your hard-won earnings.

Perks: Better than nothing?

You wouldn’t expect a broad perks portfolio on a card like this, but what it does offer is enough to bring peace of mind and some added savings. Mastercard’s ID theft protection could safeguard you from the worrisome scenario that your personal information is stolen, while its Priceless® Experiences, Travel and Lifestyle services can bring some exciting opportunities to take advantage of.