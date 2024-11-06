7 top reasons to save your money

Key takeaways Saving money can give you peace of mind by providing work flexibility and preparing you for emergencies.

Setting aside cash can also help set you up to meet your long-term goals.

Creating a budget and opening a high-yield savings account are just two of the ways you can start saving money today.

Most people know they should be saving a portion of their income, but they might not grasp all of the benefits of doing so. Saving is an important habit to get into for a number of reasons — it helps you cover future expenses, manage financial stress and plan for vacations, just to name a few.

Understanding the different merits of saving might motivate you to save more. So, here are seven significant ways saving money can help you thrive.

1. Have a safety net during unexpected emergencies

One of the most important savings goals everyone should have is building an emergency fund. The purpose of an emergency fund is to ensure that you can afford various expenses caused by sudden and unexpected life events, including medical costs, sudden unemployment, natural disasters, home repairs and family emergencies.

It can also give you peace of mind to know that if such an emergency were to arise, you wouldn’t have to struggle to cover the costs of living.

According to Bankrate’s recent Annual Emergency Savings report, 56 percent of Americans surveyed said they wouldn’t pay for an emergency expense of $1,000 or more from their savings. Saving at least a few months’ worth of expenses can help you avoid building up greater debt in the future.

2. Accomplish life goals

Let’s face it, many of our life goals aren’t free. Anything from pursuing higher education to buying a home requires a certain amount of funding, which you’ll need to plan ahead for.

If you have future goals — a big vacation, a child’s education, upgrading your home or vehicle — it can be important to begin saving now so you have the funds available when you are ready to achieve those goals. — David Edmisten, Founder of Next Phase Financial Planning, a firm based in Prescott, Arizona

The sooner you start saving for your goals, the more likely you’ll achieve them faster. It’s important to list your various goals and develop savings strategies for both short-term goals (such as a vacation or down payment on a house) and long-term goals (such as opening a business or retirement).

3. Work flexibility

Saving your money allows you to have a cushion of support during gaps in employment or a switch in jobs.

“A huge benefit to saving is the flexibility it provides,” says Alex Crouch, founder of Tech Financial Planning based in Nashville. “If you have a nice nest egg it opens up a world of possibilities.”

“Maybe there’s a job you’re eyeing that would be great for your career growth, but you’d have to take a pay cut,” Crouch says. “Maybe you want to start your own business and need a runway to get it off the ground. Maybe you’re burnt out and need to take a sabbatical,” he says.

Not only does money you’ve saved give you the support to take time off for mental and physical health, it also gives you leverage in realizing broader career goals. Those savings might allow you to move into a career field that aligns more closely with your goals, or they might be used to fund starting your own business.

4. Reduced tax liability

When you save money in a retirement plan, you get different tax advantages, depending on the plan. With a traditional 401(k), for example, you can reduce your taxable income by making savings contributions to the tax-deductible plan.

In 2024, you can contribute up to $23,000 tax-deferred to a 401(k) plan, if your employer offers it. For those 50 years or older, the limit is $30,500.

A Roth 401(k), on the other hand, doesn’t allow tax-deferred contributions, but it also comes with a unique tax benefit: You don’t have to pay taxes when the funds are eventually distributed. That means the money in a Roth 401(k) grows tax-free.

Although a Roth IRA comes with lower contribution limits, those who don’t have the employer-sponsored 401(k) plan can still get tax benefits. Roth IRA contributions also grow tax-free, and you won’t have to pay taxes on the funds when they’re withdrawn or passed down to heirs.

5. More travel opportunities

Getting to travel is one of the great rewards of life. It can offer a chance to decompress, explore the world and expose yourself to exciting new experiences.

While traveling can be expensive, that doesn’t mean you should write it off. Instead, consider travel to be an opportunity that’s opened up to you by committing to a savings plan — especially if you start saving early.

If you set aside a predetermined amount each month for a vacation fund, you can avoid having to deal with long-term credit card debt. Since you have the cash ready, you can pay for the trip with the credit card, receive the points/miles/etc. and then pay off the credit card charge in full with the cash you saved throughout the year. — Kiersten Peshek, CFP, Lead Wealth Advisor at Citrine Capital based in San Francisco

6. Relieve financial stress

Financial uncertainty and unexpected expenses can take a significant toll on your mental wellbeing. Bankrate’s financial wellness survey found that 52 percent of Americans say money has a negative impact on their mental health.

However, establishing consistent savings habits is one way to counteract financial stress.

The psychological benefit of saving can be the sensation of having control. Specifically, having more control over one’s future through the prospect of having more options to choose from as a result of one’s saving. — Josh Gallogly, CFP, Founder of Milestones Financial in Grandview Heights, Ohio

The act of saving goes beyond simply accumulating money — it fosters a sense of agency over one’s financial future. You can create a buffer against unforeseen expenses, while also limiting the likelihood of entering into debt during challenging times.

When people feel secure in their financial standing, they’re better equipped to manage external pressures and have money be less of a constant worry.

7. Help others

Once you get to a point in saving where you feel comfortable with your various savings funds and have grown your wealth, you’re also able to support causes that go beyond individual goals. That could mean helping out a friend or family member in need or donating to a charity that you care about.

You may want to keep your savings in a high-yield savings account, where they can grow over time. As your savings build, you can contribute more to important causes and gain fulfillment from helping others in their own financial journeys.

8. Build your retirement

With costs of living and health care on the rise, pensions going the wayside and people living longer, it’s more important than ever to start saving for retirement early. The exact amount that you need saved for your golden years will depend on such factors as your goals, lifestyle and other income options. But one thing is clear: The earlier you save, the better off you’ll be.

Employer-sponsored retirement accounts such as 401(k)s, individual retirement accounts (IRAs) and Roth IRAs are some of the best retirement plans and come with tax benefits. Be sure to account for unexpected costs, like surprise medical issues that may arise as you age.

How to start saving money

It’s never too late to start saving because every dollar you put away could grow — depending on how you save or invest the money — and provide your wallet a bit of relief down the line.

Some strategies to get started include:

Creating a budget . Determining exactly how much you spent each month and on what can not only help you stay on track, but also see where you may be spending more than you need to. Are you wasting money on subscription services you don’t use? Are you spending a ton of cash on groceries despite eating out regularly? A budget will be able to help you pinpoint these problem areas.

. Determining exactly how much you spent each month and on what can not only help you stay on track, but also see where you may be spending more than you need to. Are you wasting money on subscription services you don’t use? Are you spending a ton of cash on groceries despite eating out regularly? A budget will be able to help you pinpoint these problem areas. Open a savings account . Having somewhere that you keep your savings separate from everyday spending money can help you stay organized. Plus, high-yield savings accounts can put your money to work, allowing it to grow instead of sitting idly.

. Having somewhere that you keep your savings separate from everyday spending money can help you stay organized. Plus, high-yield savings accounts can put your money to work, allowing it to grow instead of sitting idly. Grow your income. Saving money becomes easier when you have a bit of extra income coming in. Consider a side hustle, or allocating money you get during your birthday or holidays for saving.

Bottom line

Saving money is important for both establishing a baseline of financial stability and getting to explore opportunities beyond just meeting necessities. It gives you more flexibility in your career, more opportunities to travel and the capacity to support causes you care about.

You may want to create separate funds for different savings goals, including an emergency fund, so it’s easier to track how much you’re saving for each. Compare various savings accounts to find the best rate and features and let your savings grow.

–Freelance writer Mallika Mitra contributed to updating this article.