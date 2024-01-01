Traditional 401(K) Or Roth 401(K) Calculator

Calculate your earnings and more

A 401(k) can be an effective retirement tool. As of January 2006, there is a new type of 401(k) -- the Roth 401(k). The Roth 401(k) allows contributions to a 401(k) account on an after-tax basis -- with no taxes on qualifying distributions when the money is withdrawn. For some investors, this could prove to be a better option than the traditional 401(k), where deposits are made on a pre-tax basis but are subject to taxes when the money is withdrawn. Use this 401(k) or Roth calculator to help determine the best option for retirement.

Compare Investments and Savings Accounts

INVESTMENTS

Arrow Right Icon

SAVINGS AND CD RATES

Arrow Right Icon