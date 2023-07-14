At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our banking reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the best banks, latest rates, different types of accounts, money-saving tips and more — so you can feel confident as you’re managing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and, services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

When shopping for Miami home insurance, residents may find that rates can be expensive. The average home insurance cost in Miami is $3,090 — more than double the national average of $1,428. The city faces risks such as hurricanes and flooding, as well as high rates of property crime. However, it’s still possible to save money on homeowners insurance. Bankrate identified Chubb, Allstate and State Farm as the best cheap home insurance companies in Miami.

Savings Compare rates and save on home insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Mortgage Compare home insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. ZIP Code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure What brings you to Bankrate? Caret Down Caret Up Do you own or rent this home? Own Rent Square Footage Caret Down Caret Up Field is required Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. Quick Facts Moneybag $382/year average savings through Bankrate Two Thirds 2 out of 3 homes are underinsured Insurance Home 1 out of every 20 insured homes makes a claim each year Circle Check 100% of homes need insurance before getting a mortgage Mortgage Leaving so soon? Your custom quotes are just minutes away. Return to form

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Mortgage Compare home insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. ZIP Code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure What brings you to Bankrate? Caret Down Caret Up Do you own or rent this home? Own Rent Square Footage Caret Down Caret Up Field is required Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. Quick Facts Moneybag $382/year average savings through Bankrate Two Thirds 2 out of 3 homes are underinsured Insurance Home 1 out of every 20 insured homes makes a claim each year Circle Check 100% of homes need insurance before getting a mortgage Mortgage Leaving so soon? Your custom quotes are just minutes away. Return to form

Best cheap home insurance companies in Miami

To find the best cheap home insurance in Miami, Florida, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed dozens of Florida home insurance companies. We analyzed a range of factors, including average premium data from Quadrant Information Services, coverage options and availability, digital tools and third-party ratings from J.D. Power and AM Best. Our research indicates that Chubb, Allstate and State Farm offer some of the cheapest home insurance in Miami.

We assigned each provider a Bankrate Score on a five-point scale to help simplify the insurance shopping process. The higher the Bankrate Score, the better the company ranked in the aforementioned key areas. However, note that your home insurance rate may vary based on a range of personal rating factors and ongoing challenges within the Florida home insurance market.

Home insurance company Bankrate Score Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage in Miami J.D. Power score Chubb 3.5 $1,440 809/1,000 Allstate 3.5 $2,167 815/1,000 State Farm 3.2 $2,486 829/1,000

Chubb

For cheap home insurance, Miami residents may want to consider Chubb, which offers some of the most affordable average home insurance rates based on Quadrant Information Services data. Chubb may be particularly worth considering if you own a luxury home, as the carrier won our 2023 Bankrate Award for best home insurance company for high-value homes. Chubb’s standard home insurance policy typically includes a wide variety of benefits, including extended replacement cost coverage, free risk consulting, a cash settlement claim option and more. However, the company’s J.D. Power customer satisfaction score for home insurance is below the segment average, and the carrier does not offer online quoting.

Learn more: Chubb Insurance review

Allstate

As one of the largest home insurance providers in the U.S., Allstate offers a full range of policy options, discount opportunities and digital assets for policy management. The company’s highly-rated app allows policyholders to file claims and manage their policies at the touch of a button. You can even store a list of personal belongings in the app, which may make claim filing easier. Allstate offers an extensive list of add-on coverage options but endorsements may not be available in all states, and the carrier offers fewer discounts than some of its competitors.

Learn more: Allstate Insurance review

State Farm

State Farm — the largest home insurance provider in the U.S. — uses a large network of agents to help achieve its strong customer service ratings, which are reflected by the company’s high J.D. Power score. However, you can also start a quote, purchase a policy and manage it either online or via the popular mobile app. Despite these resources, note that customer service is not available 24/7. Additionally, the company has the highest average rates on our list.

Learn more: State Farm Insurance review

Home insurance coverage options in Miami

A standard home insurance policy typically provides coverage for many common perils you might face as a homeowner. But you may be surprised to learn that some perils, like flooding, are not covered under a standard HO-3 policy. As such, you might want to consider adding optional policies or endorsements to fill in the coverage gaps in your homeowners insurance policy.

The endorsements available will vary by company, but some additional coverage options that may be available to homeowners in Miami include:

Flood insurance: Homeowners with a mortgage may be required to carry flood insurance by their lenders. Even if you’re not, due to the inherent risk of living in coastal Florida, you may want to consider purchasing a separate flood insurance policy to cover your home and belongings.

Homeowners with a mortgage may be required to carry flood insurance by their lenders. Even if you’re not, due to the inherent risk of living in coastal Florida, you may want to consider purchasing a separate flood insurance policy to cover your home and belongings. Identity theft coverage: Adding this endorsement may help protect you financially if you are the victim of identity theft. Depending on the insurer, an identity theft endorsement may help you recoup losses or may only cover the cost of other identity protection and reclamation services.

Adding this endorsement may help protect you financially if you are the victim of identity theft. Depending on the insurer, an identity theft endorsement may help you recoup losses or may only cover the cost of other identity protection and reclamation services. Extended replacement cost coverage: Local material and labor costs could make the price of rebuilding your home after a covered incident higher than your standard dwelling policy limit. Purchasing extended replacement cost coverage could help reduce the financial burden associated with restoring your home to its original condition.

Home insurance discounts in Miami

One of the best ways to save on premiums may be exploring discount opportunities. Available discounts will vary by insurer, as will eligibility requirements. Below are some common home insurance discounts you may be able to take advantage of in Miami:

Multi-policy/bundling: You may be able to save money by purchasing multiple insurance products from the same carrier, such as home and auto insurance.

You may be able to save money by purchasing multiple insurance products from the same carrier, such as home and auto insurance. Protective devices: Installing protective devices like monitored home security systems, smoke alarms and sprinklers may help you earn a discounted rate.

Installing protective devices like monitored home security systems, smoke alarms and sprinklers may help you earn a discounted rate. New homebuyers: If you purchase a newly constructed home, ask your licensed insurance agent about possible new home savings. For instance, some carriers offer a discount if your home is less than 12 months old.

The Florida home insurance market is complex, so finding cheap homeowners insurance in Miami may require some legwork. When researching different companies, asking about specific discount opportunities may help you secure lower-than-average rates. Bundling policies could net the most significant savings. Experts recommend shopping around to find the best quote.

Frequently asked questions

What is the best home insurance company? Caret Down The best home insurance company for you is likely one that offers the coverage types you need at a rate you can afford. For some homeowners, the best company may be the one with the lowest rates; others may prioritize companies with outstanding customer service ratings. Most insurance professionals recommend researching different companies and comparing quotes from your top choices. How much does home insurance in Miami cost? Caret Down For homeowners insurance, Miami residents pay an average of $3,090 per year for a policy with $250K in dwelling coverage. However, your insurance rates are established based on personal inputs, including your ZIP code, home features and selected coverage options. It may be helpful to get multiple personalized insurance quotes to determine which carrier offers the lowest rates for your situation and coverage needs. Is homeowners insurance required in Miami? Caret Down No, home insurance is not a legal requirement in Miami. However, if you have a mortgage, your lender probably requires home insurance as a condition of your loan. Depending on your home’s specific location, some mortgage lenders may also require homeowners to carry flood insurance How much home insurance do I need in Miami? Caret Down Unless your mortgage lender requires a minimum amount of homeowners insurance, how much home insurance you buy is completely up to you. The amount of home insurance you need will likely depend on factors like the value of your home, any additional structures on the property and the prevalence of home perils in your area. Consulting with a licensed insurance agent may be the best way to determine how much coverage you should buy.

