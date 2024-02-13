Best cheap car insurance in Jacksonville

The Florida car insurance companies in Jacksonville we found to offer the cheapest average rates are Geico, State Farm and Allstate, based on our 2022 analysis of rates from Quadrant Information Systems. In addition to reviewing rates, a Bankrate Score is calculated for each provider. Bankrate’s proprietary scoring system weighs many factors, including an insurance provider’s coverage and discount options, third-party ratings like those from J.D. Power and A.M. Best, and assigns a score out of a possible five points. This provides a well-rounded view of not only the cheapest companies , but what we deem to be the best car insurance in Jacksonville overall based on multiple objective metrics.

Geico

Geico, the second-largest U.S. auto insurer based on market share according to data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), ranks at the top of our list for cheapest average rates in Jacksonville and performs above the regional average in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study. Geico offers an impressive list of potential discounts that could lower your rate even more. The company does not offer much in the way of customization or endorsements, though, so if you’re looking for a policy with unique features and coverage options, another company may be a better choice.

State Farm

State Farm, the largest U.S. auto insurer by market share, ranks second for the cheapest average rates in Jacksonville of providers included on our list. In addition to some of the cheapest average rates, State Farm also tops J.D. Power’s latest ranking for customer satisfaction in the Florida region. The company offers a robust network of exclusive local agents as well as a solid ranking in the latest J.D. Power U.S. Insurance Digital Experience survey, so it seems to cater well to people who prefer to shop and service their policy both on- and offline. State Farm does not offer gap insurance or accident forgiveness, however, so if either of those features are important to you, you may want to look for a different insurer.

Allstate

Allstate offers competitive average rates in Jacksonville and also ranks well above average in the J.D. Power Auto Insurance Study. While Allstate does not have the least expensive average rates among the companies included on our list, it does offer both a driver training program tailored to teens to reduce accident risk as well as Drivewise, a telematics program that could help safe drivers save. The company does not offer a lot of additional coverage options, however, so if customization is important to you, it may not be the best option.

Progressive

Progressive is the third-largest U.S. auto insurance provider by market share. Although it ranks fourth on our list for the cheapest average car insurance companies in Jacksonville, Progressive is known for its budget-conscious offerings. For example, its Name Your Price tool lets you find a policy tailored to your desired budget. While Progressive has the highest average premiums of the four providers, there are many potential discounts available as well, such as policy bundling and young driver discounts. The company does not fare well in J.D. Power’s auto insurance study, however, ranking just below average and indicating that customer service may not be its top priority.

