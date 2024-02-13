Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Best cheap car insurance in Jacksonville
According to our research, State Farm offers some of the lowest average rates for car insurance in Jacksonville, Florida. Florida is typically an expensive state for auto insurance, and Jacksonville is no exception, with the average cost of car insurance in Jacksonville coming in at $2,503 annually for full coverage, or $209 per month, and $886 annually for minimum coverage. These rates are well above the 2022 national average cost of car insurance at $1,771 per year for full coverage and $545 per year for minimum coverage. Considering these relatively high costs, finding cheap car insurance companies in Jacksonville may be an important goal. Bankrate’s insurance editorial team took a closer look at car insurance in Jacksonville to help you start your search.
Best cheap car insurance companies in Jacksonville
The Florida car insurance companies in Jacksonville we found to offer the cheapest average rates are Geico, State Farm and Allstate, based on our 2022 analysis of rates from Quadrant Information Systems. In addition to reviewing rates, a Bankrate Score is calculated for each provider. Bankrate’s proprietary scoring system weighs many factors, including an insurance provider’s coverage and discount options, third-party ratings like those from J.D. Power and A.M. Best, and assigns a score out of a possible five points. This provides a well-rounded view of not only the cheapest companies, but what we deem to be the best car insurance in Jacksonville overall based on multiple objective metrics.
|Insurance company
|Bankrate Score
|J.D. Power score (Florida region)
|Average annual premium for full coverage
|Average annual premium for minimum coverage
|Geico
|4.4
|812/1,000
|$1,860
|$568
|State Farm
|4.2
|833/1,000
|$1,986
|$652
|Allstate
|3.8
|821/1,000
|$2,511
|$913
|Progressive
|4.2
|801/1,000
|$2,722
|$1,196
Geico
Geico, the second-largest U.S. auto insurer based on market share according to data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), ranks at the top of our list for cheapest average rates in Jacksonville and performs above the regional average in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study. Geico offers an impressive list of potential discounts that could lower your rate even more. The company does not offer much in the way of customization or endorsements, though, so if you’re looking for a policy with unique features and coverage options, another company may be a better choice.
Learn more: Geico Insurance review
State Farm
State Farm, the largest U.S. auto insurer by market share, ranks second for the cheapest average rates in Jacksonville of providers included on our list. In addition to some of the cheapest average rates, State Farm also tops J.D. Power’s latest ranking for customer satisfaction in the Florida region. The company offers a robust network of exclusive local agents as well as a solid ranking in the latest J.D. Power U.S. Insurance Digital Experience survey, so it seems to cater well to people who prefer to shop and service their policy both on- and offline. State Farm does not offer gap insurance or accident forgiveness, however, so if either of those features are important to you, you may want to look for a different insurer.
Learn more: State Farm Insurance review
Allstate
Allstate offers competitive average rates in Jacksonville and also ranks well above average in the J.D. Power Auto Insurance Study. While Allstate does not have the least expensive average rates among the companies included on our list, it does offer both a driver training program tailored to teens to reduce accident risk as well as Drivewise, a telematics program that could help safe drivers save. The company does not offer a lot of additional coverage options, however, so if customization is important to you, it may not be the best option.
Learn more: Allstate Insurance review
Progressive
Progressive is the third-largest U.S. auto insurance provider by market share. Although it ranks fourth on our list for the cheapest average car insurance companies in Jacksonville, Progressive is known for its budget-conscious offerings. For example, its Name Your Price tool lets you find a policy tailored to your desired budget. While Progressive has the highest average premiums of the four providers, there are many potential discounts available as well, such as policy bundling and young driver discounts. The company does not fare well in J.D. Power’s auto insurance study, however, ranking just below average and indicating that customer service may not be its top priority.
Learn more: Progressive Insurance review
How to get and keep the cheapest car insurance in Jacksonville
Finding cheap Jacksonville car insurance companies is one thing, but keeping the cheapest rates possible is another. Finding and maintaining the cheapest car insurance in Jacksonville for you is possible with a couple of key strategies in mind.
- Find the right coverage limits. Carefully review all available coverage options to determine how much and which types of coverage you may want to purchase in addition to what’s legally required. While you may not purchase all the options offered, you should make sure your coverage is adequate enough to prevent as many out-of-pocket expenses as possible in the event of a claim, as a major loss could be financially devastating.
- Review coverage after major life events. Experiencing a big life event, such as relocating, getting married, buying a new home or having a child, often presents an ideal time to either shop for new quotes or review your coverage. Your auto insurance needs will shift throughout your life, which means you may be able to find new ways to save. Even if you haven’t experienced a major life event, periodically requesting new quotes could help you save on car insurance.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze the latest rates in May 2024 for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates include the most recent approved rate changes filed by insurance companies that affect our profile. These revised rates are then weighted based on the population density in each geographic region so that policyholders can see the impact rates have in their areas. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 20-70 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.
Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16- or 18-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy.
Bankrate Score
Our 2024 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
Each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. Our scoring model provides a comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and highlighting where they fall short.
-
Cost & ratings 50%
-
Coverage & savings 30%
-
Support 20%
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, average quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best, Demotech and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.