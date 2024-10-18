It doesn’t matter whether you live in a tiny apartment or a mansion, or whether you’ve bought a new house or are moving from one rental to another. The thought of moving all your belongings to a new address can be daunting — not to mention the cost to pack and transport them. If you’re considering a relocation, or preparing for one, here’s what you can expect to pay in moving costs.

How much does it cost to move, on average?

Assuming you’re hiring a professional moving service, the typical cost for two pro movers and a truck for a local move ranges between $883 and $2,556, according to data from HomeAdvisor, with the average being $1,711.

$1,711 The average cost of a local move in the U.S., per HomeAdvisor.

Keep in mind, though, that every company has its own pricing model, and the more stuff you have, the more hauling it all is likely to cost. Moving costs are generally based on the size of your home and the distance you’re moving, as well as the weight of your furnishings and whether you’ll need them stored for a time while you relocate. Packing and unpacking services may cost more.

“Most clients I work with don’t think about moving costs,” says Lutalo McGee, owner and managing broker of Ani Real Estate in Chicago. “They don’t think about the transition costs into their new place, such as buying a lawnmower if they are coming from an apartment to a house.”

Long-distance moves

If you’re moving far away, things get much more expensive quickly. The average cost for cross-country move, HomeAdvisor says, is $4,579 — though the price can range from $2,404 to $6,862. It’s smart to plan for extra expenses, too, like gas and lodging for the movers or replacing items damaged during the long-distance trek.

Tax implications

Unfortunately, most folks who move won’t be able to take advantage of the moving expenses tax deduction, which was pared down significantly in 2017 by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The deduction may still be available for active-duty military service members who’ve been transferred, though. If you’re not sure of your eligibility, the IRS has a helpful tool for determining whether you qualify.

Moving costs to budget for

Beyond the price of the moving company itself, here are some other costs to consider ahead of a move:

Packing supplies: Be sure to budget for the overall cost of things like boxes, packing tape, bubble wrap, markers for labeling, moving blankets and mattress bags. These small expenses can add up, and you’d be surprised how many boxes you can go through when stowing your belongings away.

Be sure to budget for the overall cost of things like boxes, packing tape, bubble wrap, markers for labeling, moving blankets and mattress bags. These small expenses can add up, and you’d be surprised how many boxes you can go through when stowing your belongings away. Additional fees: If the homes you’re moving between are only accessible via a tight road, for example, you might have to pay the movers to transfer your stuff from a big truck to a smaller one. That could cost between $250 to $500 more to get everything reloaded.

If the homes you’re moving between are only accessible via a tight road, for example, you might have to pay the movers to transfer your stuff from a big truck to a smaller one. That could cost between $250 to $500 more to get everything reloaded. Insurance increases: Your auto insurance might change with a new address, which could impact your overall budget. Moving can affect your car insurance rate even if you’re relocating within the same city but to a different ZIP code.

Your auto insurance might change with a new address, which could impact your overall budget. Moving can affect your car insurance rate even if you’re relocating within the same city but to a different ZIP code. Surprise costs: Even with the best planning, best movers and best intentions, the unexpected can still happen. You never know what might come up, so it’s best to leave room in your budget in case hidden moving costs you didn’t plan for arise.

Money-saving moving tips

Did you know the timing of your move can affect the overall cost? For instance, summer months are a popular moving window because kids are out of school, so your costs could be higher then due to increased demand. Moving anytime between October and April, especially from November through the New Year’s holiday, can be less expensive. Moving mid-month and mid-week can also get you a deal, because it’s often much more convenient for folks to move on a weekend or at the end of the month.

Here are a few other ways to keep costs down:

As you pack up, donate or give away items you no longer need. The less stuff you have, the less your mover will charge to take it all to your new place.

If you’re relocating for work, ask your employer if they’ll reimburse you for some or all of your moving costs.

Check your homeowners insurance policy to see if it covers a move. This can save you from paying for coverage you already have.

Ask for boxes from anyone you might know who has recently moved.

Enlist your family and friends to pitch in. “Get a couple cases of beer and some Uber Eats and be cool with your family members,” McGee says.

Preparing for your move

If you’re contemplating a move to a new city, start by determining the cost of living in the area. Bankrate’s cost of living calculator can help you determine how much more expensive one area is than another.

Once you know where and when you’re going, do your research and look up moving company profiles through the Better Business Bureau. Be sure to check how long they’ve actually been in the industry — you don’t want a fly-by-night company. Your real estate agent might be able to recommend a reputable local company.

After choosing a mover, get a quote for how much it’ll cost — and get it in writing. Be sure to also find out when the company expects payments. You may be on the hook for a significant deposit to hold your moving date, for example, and then have to pay for at least part of the remainder before the company completes the move.

Lastly, during the time leading up to moving day, get everything as organized as possible. Moving can be tumultuous, and reining in the chaos as much as you can goes a long way. “Remember to make sure your boxes are labeled for what rooms they go in,” McGee offers as an example. “That will make everything better for everyone.”