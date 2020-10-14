Lee Nelson

Contributing writer

Lee Nelson is an Illinois-based, award-winning writer. She specializes in mortgages, home improvement, financing and budgeting, and real estate. Lee began her career as a newspaper journalist in Iowa and has since built a strong freelance business with steady clients such as The National Association of The National Association of REALTORS®, many state REALTOR® association magazines, MyMortgageInsider.com, and Yahoo.

Lee's latest articles