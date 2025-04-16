 Skip to Main Content

Historical Rate Data

Credit card APR

Embed
Current observation

April 16th, 2025

Units:

APR (Annual Percentage Rate)

Frequency:

Weekly

Source:

Bankrate

Methodology

Bankrate Monitor (BRM) National Index is a weekly index that tracks interest rate trends for a range of financial products including deposit accounts, loans, mortgages and credit cards. Bankrate Monitor (BRM) National Index rates can be found in the Bankrate Data Center.

The Bankrate market analysis team conducts a weekly survey of the 50 largest credit card issuers in the US ranked by total receivables, an industry standard measure. The credit card interest rates are calculated assuming a 700 FICO score when disclosed, otherwise as the average midpoint of the APR range.

Tags

Consumer lending
Bankrate logo

The Bankrate promise

At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. Here's our terms of use and how we make money.

Related data topics

Help Icon

Questions about the data?

Contact the PR Team to speak with a Bankrate Analyst

Email Envelope IconContact our PR team