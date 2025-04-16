Historical Rate Data
Certificates of Deposit APY
April 16th, 2025
APY (Annual Percentage Yield)
Weekly
Bankrate
Methodology
Bankrate Monitor (BRM) National Index is a weekly index that tracks interest rate trends for a range of financial products including deposit accounts, loans, mortgages and credit cards. The interest rates that comprise the index are collected by Bankrate’s market analysis team each week, using a consistent methodology as far back as the early 1980s. The index is intended to offer consumers an apples to apples view of interest rate trends over time. Bankrate Monitor (BRM) National Index rates can be found in the Bankrate Data Center.
The Bankrate market analysis team conducts a weekly survey of the 10 largest institutions (a combination of banks and thrifts) in the same 10 large US markets each week. The rates are calculated as an average, with bank and thrift rates weighted equally to account for the difference between bank and thrift rates for the same financial products, in the same markets.
For Bankrate’s BRM CD rates and money market account averages, APYs are gathered as defined above assuming the consumer is a new customer to the bank, and is opening a stand-alone account at the minimum to open and earn interest.
