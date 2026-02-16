Chase Slate® Card review: A highly competitive intro APR offer
This card provides an excellent 0% intro APR offer but little ongoing value thereafter.
Snapshot
4.7
Bottom line
Balance transfer intro APR
0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers for 21 Months
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.24% Variable
Rewards rate
N/A
Annual fee
$0
4.7
Bankrate score
Introductory offer
Fees
Features
APR
Card Details
Chase Slate® Card overview
The Chase Slate® features an excellent intro APR offer: Cardholders get close to two years of no interest on both balance transfers and new purchases. Plus, the card doesn’t charge an annual fee.
That said, you’re not likely to find much value in this card after the promotional offer expires. For that reason, it’s more suitable for people who prioritize finding the longest 0% APR period available regardless of the card’s long-term value.
Rewards
- This card does not offer rewards
Expert Appraisal: Unimpressive
0% intro APR offer
- 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers for 21 Months
- 0% Intro APR on Purchases for 21 Months
18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR thereafter
Expert Appraisal: Exceptional
See our expert analysis
Rates and fees
- Annual fee: $0
- Balance transfer fee: Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
- Foreign transaction fee: 3% of each transaction in U.S. dollars
- Late payment fee: Up to $40
Expert Appraisal: Typical
See our expert analysis
Credit-building features
- Automatic reviews for a credit limit increase every six months
- Zero liability protection
- Free credit monitoring from Experian
- Six months of complimentary access to DashPass (if activated before Dec. 31, 2027)
Expert Appraisal: Unimpressive
See our expert analysis
Chase Slate Card pros and cons
Pros
The card offers a long no-interest period on both balance transfers and new purchases.
Eligible cardholders can receive an automatic credit limit increase every six months.
Cons
The balance transfer fee is on the higher side, compared to other cards.
-
The card offers little ongoing value.
Why you might want the Chase Slate Card
If you’re looking to pay off existing credit card debt, this card’s long intro offer can help you save on interest charges and allow you plenty of time to pay down the balance. It’s also an excellent choice for large purchases since the promotional APR extends to purchases as well.
Intro APR: One of the longest offers available
The Chase Slate offers 0% intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers. After that, a 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR kicks in.
This is a generous promo offer that competes with some of the best APR offers on the market. If you have a high credit card balance, having the extra time to pay it off without accumulating interest can help you do so without overstretching your monthly budget. Similarly, the card is one of the best options for financing large purchases. In either case, the key is to pay off the entire balance before the offer expires to avoid any remaining APR charges.
Rates and fees: In line with competition
To complete a transfer, cardholders need to pay a fee of $5 or 5% of the transfer amount, whichever is greater. This is typical but also on the higher end of the average range of balance transfer fees. You can find several of the best balance transfer cards that only charge 3%. For higher balances, the difference can be significant.
As for the ongoing APR, it’s also in line with what other similar credit cards charge. Plus, cardholders with excellent credit might receive a lower than average interest rate, which can come in handy if you do end up carrying a balance.
Why you might want a different balance transfer card
The Chase Slate can serve you well when you’re dealing with a high balance, but there’s little it can offer once the intro period expires.
Perks: Little ongoing value
With this card, you’ll be automatically considered for a credit limit increase every six months. This might be helpful as a higher credit line can ease the pressure of a high balance on your credit score by lowering your credit utilization — provided you don’t add new charges. The card also comes with DashPass access (activation required by Dec. 31, 2027).
Sadly, those are the only notable perks, outside of a few credit-building features like free credit monitoring through Experian. The Chase Slate doesn’t offer any rewards or attractive benefits. If that’s an important factor for you, consider cards with shorter intro offers as they’re more likely to provide value beyond the promotional period.
How the Chase Slate compares to other balance transfer cards
The Chase Slate can be an excellent tool for paying down existing card debt or financing new purchases. However, other cards provide similar offers — and some options come with higher long-term value potential if you’re willing to sacrifice a few months of 0% APR.
Annual fee
Intro offer
Rewards rate
Recommended Credit Score
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.
Annual fee
Intro offer
Rewards rate
Recommended Credit Score
Annual fee
Intro offer
Intro Offer: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards.
Rewards rate
Earn 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, automatically. Earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
Recommended Credit Score
Frequently asked questions
How we rated this card
Our proprietary card rating system takes into account a mix of factors when scoring balance transfer and low-interest cards, including each card’s introductory APR, intro APR period length, ongoing APR, balance transfer fee, perks and more.
While balance transfer and general low-interest cards share a similar ratings rubric, we weigh features differently based on how a card is categorized. We categorize cards that carry an especially long intro APR offer on balance transfers as dedicated balance transfer cards, while cards that offer an especially low ongoing APR are considered general low-interest cards.
Based on its features, we assigned this card a primary category of balance transfer and tailored our ratings accordingly.
We analyzed over 100 of the most popular balance transfer and low-interest cards and scored each based on where its key features stood in relation to others in its category.
Here’s a breakdown of what gave this card its score:
