Skyla Visa Platinum Card review: A rare balance transfer find
Snapshot
2.8
Bottom line
Skyla Visa Platinum credit card
Balance transfer intro APR
Introductory Rate of 0% APR on balance transfers for 12 months
Regular APR
15.65% (Variable)
Rewards rate
N/A
Annual fee
$0
2.8
Bankrate score
Skyla Visa Platinum overview
Finding a balance transfer card that doesn’t charge a balance transfer fee is rare, even among credit unions. So it’s easy to see why the Skyla Visa Platinum would be attractive to people who have a solid plan to pay off debt and want to save money. While it doesn’t earn rewards on purchases, that’s likely not the focus for someone transferring a balance anyway. Instead, it offers a low variable APR that takes some of the sting out of carrying a balance. However, this card has limited long-term use, which may have it collecting dust after you’ve finished paying off debt.
Rewards
- This card does not offer rewards, which is common with some balance transfer cards.
0% intro APR offer
- Introductory Rate of 0% APR on balance transfers for 12 months
- 15.65% (Variable) ongoing APR
Rates and fees
- Variable purchase APR 15.65% (Variable)
- Penalty APR of 17.95 percent (activated if you make a late payment)
- Cash advance APR of 17.95 percent
- No annual fee
- No balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee of 1 percent
- Cash advance fee of 3 percent
- Late payment fee of up to $25
- Returned payment fee of up to $25
Other cardholder perks
- Cellphone protection of up to $250 per claim for up to $500 per 12 month period
- Auto rental collision insurance
Skyla Visa Platinum pros and cons
Pros
This card has no balance transfer fee, which is rare.
The ongoing variable APR for this card is well below the current average credit card APR.
There’s no annual fee to throw your balance transfer off track.
Cons
There’s limited long-term value in keeping this card since it doesn’t have rewards.
You have to be a Skyla Credit Union member to apply for this card (but membership requirements aren’t strict).
Its cellphone protection plan — although handy — covers less than other cards’ protection plans.
How to save money with a Skyla Visa Platinum balance transfer
To save money with the Skyla Platinum, you’ll want to transfer any balances as soon as you open the account because that’s when the clock starts ticking on the intro APR offer. Once you’ve submitted the balance transfer, follow Bankrate’s balance transfer steps to stay on track.
To demonstrate how much you could save with this card compared to keeping your current card, let’s say you’re planning to transfer the average U.S. credit card balance of $6,730 with the current average credit card interest rate of 20.12 percent. You’re planning to pay off the balance within 12 months, so you’re paying more than the minimum payment in both scenarios to reach your goal.
Compared to making large payments on a card without a balance transfer offer over 12 months, someone with an average amount of debt could save about $755 with the Skyla Visa Platinum. Typically, other balance transfer cards charge a balance transfer fee of 3 to 5 percent. With a 3 percent balance transfer fee, you’d add $202 to your balance while a 5 percent balance transfer fee would add $336 to the original balance in this scenario.
|Current credit card
|Skyla Visa Platinum
|Starting balance
|$6,730
|$6,730
|Monthly payment
|$623
|$561
|Balance transfer fee
|—
|$0
|Interest charges
|$755
|$0
|Total repaid
|$7,485
|$6,730
Why you might want the Skyla Visa Platinum
The primary draw of the Skyla Visa Platinum are the low fees and reasonable rates that are uncommon at major banks. The trade off for these is not earning rewards on purchases which might not be your priority if you’re paying off debt.
Intro APR offer: Low-cost, but shorter than expected
Balance transfers can be expensive with fees typically ranging from 3 to 5 percent of the balance you’re transferring. But the Skyla Visa Platinum is one of the few cards without a balance transfer fee. There’s also no annual fee which makes this one of the most cost-effective cards available for balance transfers.
However, what you save in fees you lose in time; the balance transfer period only lasts for 12 months which is short for a pure balance transfer card with no rewards. In comparison, the U.S. Bank Shield card has a balance transfer period that’s twice as long, has cash back rewards and no annual fee. But it does charge a balance transfer fee of 5 percent.
Rates and fees: Low interest and favorable fees
Compared to major banks, credit unions often charge fewer fees and have lower interest rates which is helpful when transferring your balance. Skyla Credit Union is no exception to that.
Even if you pass the end of the introductory period with a remaining balance, the ongoing interest rate for the Skyla Platinum is lower compared to larger banks. Skyla’s current variable APR is well below the average credit card interest rate which could still give you a break if you transferred your balance from a high-interest card. Even the penalty rate that takes effect if you make a late payment is lower than the standard APR for many major banks.
Why you might want a different balance transfer card
When you want to save money on balance transfers, the Skyla Visa Platinum is a solid choice. However, it lacks the rewards and benefits that would make it useful beyond paying off debt.
Perks: Nothing to write home about
The only benefits this card offers are cellphone protection and rental auto collision protection which are easy to find in a different balance transfer card that also offers rewards.
If this card had a longer intro APR offer on balance transfers or even extended the offer to purchases, it might be a better competitor in the balance transfer market. However, even its cellphone protection falls a bit short. Where other cards offer up to $300 per claim twice in a 12-month period, the Skyla Visa Platinum only offers $250.
Rewards: Surprisingly absent
It’s unusual for a credit card with a shorter balance transfer period to have no rewards. That gives the Skyla Visa Platinum card limited usefulness just one year after you get the card. Typically when a card has such a short balance transfer period, there are purchase rewards that help it earn its place in your wallet.
Unfortunately, you won’t be able to switch credit cards after you’re done with the Skyla Platinum to save yourself the hard inquiry. If you want a different Skyla Credit Union card with more rewards, you’d have to submit a new credit card application.
How the Skyla Visa Platinum compares to other balance transfer cards
In the realm of balance transfer cards it’s unusual to find a card offering no balance transfer fees which makes the Skyla Platinum stand out. Compared to other balance transfer cards, this one may fall short on long-term value since it lacks the typical rewards and benefits you might expect from a balance transfer card. Here’s how it compares to other balance transfer cards:
Skyla Visa Platinum credit card
Annual fee
Intro offer
Rewards rate
Recommended Credit Score
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.
Annual fee
Intro offer
Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months
Rewards rate
Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
Recommended Credit Score
Annual fee
Intro offer
Rewards rate
4% cash back on prepaid air, hotel and car reservations booked directly in the Rewards Center when you use your card.
Recommended Credit Score
Is the Skyla Visa Platinum right for me?
The Skyla Visa Platinum is laser-focused on helping you pay off debt. It’s designed to save you money on fees and interest which might make it the right choice if you:
- Have a low-to-moderate balance to transfer.
- Already have other cards that earn rewards.
- Have a plan to pay off your balance as quickly as possible.
Alternative picks
If the Skyla Visa Platinum isn’t the right card for you, there are other options that could serve you well with longer introductory periods, more rewards and better perks.
Frequently asked questions
How we rated this card
Our proprietary card rating system takes into account a mix of factors when scoring balance transfer and low-interest cards, including each card’s introductory APR, intro APR period length, ongoing APR, balance transfer fee, perks and more.
While balance transfer and low-interest cards share a similar ratings rubric, we weigh features differently based on how a card is categorized. We categorize cards that carry an especially long intro APR offer on balance transfers as dedicated balance transfer cards, while cards that offer an especially low ongoing APR are considered general low-interest cards.
Based on its features, we assigned this card a primary category of balance transfer and tailored our ratings accordingly.
We analyzed over 100 of the most popular balance transfer and low-interest cards and scored each based on how its key features stacked up against those of other cards in its category.
Here’s a breakdown of what gave this card its score:
