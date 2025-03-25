 Skip to Main Content

Rita-Soledad Fernández Paulino

Personal Finance
Expert Contributor
  • Retirement planning
  • Personal finance
  • Financial planning
  • Budgeting
  • Bachelor of Arts &amp; Masters of Arts, New York University
About Rita-Soledad

Rita-Soledad Fernández Paulino is a money and self-care coach, educator, and podcast host dedicated to helping ambitious first-gen wealth builders achieve financial security without sacrificing their well-being. As the founder of Wealth Para Todos, Soledad specializes in guiding BIPoC, women, and LGBTQ+ individuals toward financial independence using a holistic approach that blends personal finance education with self-care.

With a background in teaching and a deep commitment to financial literacy, Soledad understands the unique challenges faced by first-gen individuals—including supporting family members, navigating financial anxiety, and overcoming systemic barriers to wealth. Their approach is rooted in their D.I.V.E.R.S.E. self-care framework, which empowers clients to build sustainable financial habits while prioritizing their emotional, physical, and mental well-being. Their insights have been featured in major media outlets such as NPR, CNET, and MIC, solidifying their reputation as a trusted voice in personal finance.

When they’re not coaching or creating content, Soledad enjoys coloring, hiking, and spending time with their spouse and two children in Los Angeles. They are passionate about helping others shift from money avoidance to confident wealth-building, always emphasizing that financial security is possible con tiempo—with patience, strategy, and self-compassion.

“The overwhelmed, exhausted, and overstimulated brain can not engage in financial planning, this is why engaging in D.I.V.E.R.S.E. self-care daily is essential to increasing your financial security.”

— Rita-Soledad Fernández Paulino

