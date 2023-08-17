Trust and transparency are important to me so that you can make informed decisions.

Amy Sims is a managing editor for Bankrate. Amy leads a team responsible for creating educational insurance content that helps people find the right information for their insurance needs. She has held multiple roles in the insurance field, starting as a licensed agent and, later, leading compliance strategies in the insurance space. Now, she supports readers on their insurance journey by helping them make informed decisions.

Amy has over a decade of insurance experience, primarily in the personal lines field, focusing on auto, homeowners, renters, umbrella and flood insurance. She has worked with many insurance companies to write policies in nearly every state and, therefore, has a vast understanding of insurance coverage options and state requirements. Today, she maintains her industry knowledge through continuing education, working with industry experts, and researching how the insurance industry is changing.

Amy’s macro view of insurance has also shaped her interest in expanding her knowledge to a broader personal finance focus within the past year. As a result, she also leads a team responsible for producing educational personal finance content with a macro view of the economy and its effect on readers’ finances. She works closely with industry experts and analysts to learn just how much the economy impacts all corners of Americans’ finances.

When she is not working, Amy enjoys spending time with her family, playing with her dog, reading and traveling.

Amy earned her bachelor’s degree in communication with a concentration in social interaction from the University of Texas at San Antonio, and is nearly finished with her master’s degree in organizational leadership.

Amy wants you to know

There are a ton of ways to approach your finances, maximize your earnings, and reduce debt. The hardest part can be knowing where to get started. Researching, asking questions, and talking with industry experts can make a difference in your financial situation and may help you feel more prepared to handle your next journey.

Amy's recommended readings