How many accidents can you have before your insurance drops you?

At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

All providers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide. And we constantly review our criteria to ensure we’re putting accuracy first.

Our insurance team is composed of agents, data analysts, and customers like you. They focus on the points consumers care about most — price, customer service, policy features and savings opportunities — so you can feel confident about which provider is right for you.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed . Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

If you have ever wondered how many claims are allowed in car insurance, Bankrate can help. There’s no single answer—every insurance company follows its own regulations. Some carriers may have limits, such as two at-fault accidents in one year, while others may drop your policy after only one. Some insurers categorize those with multiple at-fault accidents as high-risk drivers, and if you fit this category, you may need to search for a company that is willing to carry your policy. Bankrate explores how many accidents before insurance drops you to help you understand your situation after you’re in a collision.

Car insurance with multiple claims

Whether you are looking to purchase a new insurance policy or renewing your existing car insurance, insurers often use your claims history to help determine if you qualify for insurance and what your premium will be. Insurance companies also use your age (except in Hawaii and Massachusetts), location and driving record as qualifying factors for coverage.

How claims history is used can vary by insurance company. Some may only look back three years, while other companies may go back as far as five years or more. Many carriers consider the frequency of claims over the severity, and some may only use claims that meet a minimum dollar threshold to determine eligibility and rates.

While the number of claims you have filed in the last few years matters, so does the type of claim filed. For instance, a claim on an accident you didn’t cause may not be treated as severely as one for an at-fault accident that you did cause.

Read more: How is fault determined in a car accident?

Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark ZIP Code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Advertising disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Insurance disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

RATE INCREASE ALERT Rates increased up to 12% this year. Costs will continue to rise through 2022. Shop for a better rate before you renew your current policy. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark ZIP Code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Advertising disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Insurance disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Can insurance drop you for too many claims?

Yes, your car insurance company can drop you if you file too many claims. Most often, an insurer will send a nonrenewal letter prior to your next renewal period, advising that your insurance will be terminated at the end of the policy period. In order to maintain continuous coverage, you should look for insurance with another carrier. You may need to consider nonstandard companies offering multiple accidents car insurance, often called high-risk car insurance. Insurers generally can’t cancel your coverage mid-term, so if you are found to be too high-risk for a particular carrier, you may have some time to search for a new company.

How many accidents can you have before your insurance drops you?

The threshold for canceling car insurance after multiple accidents differs by insurance carrier, the type of claim, the payout amount and the number of claims you have filed in a three-year period. But having more than one at-fault accident generally gives you a higher chance of being dropped by your insurance company.

Read more: What to do if your car Insurance is canceled

At-fault versus not-at-fault claims

Although the penalties are often more severe for at-fault accidents, both at-fault and not-at-fault insurance claims can increase your premiums. Hitting another vehicle while changing lanes on the highway or rear-ending one at a red light are examples of at-fault accidents. In these cases, your bodily injury liability and property damage liability will likely help cover the other driver’s costs. And if you have collision coverage, that could help cover repairs for your own vehicle.

In contrast, if someone changes lanes into your vehicle or rear-ends it when you’re stopped at a red light, it would usually be considered a not-at-fault accident. Whether a claim is determined to be at fault or not at fault typically changes how your car insurance rates are impacted and could affect your coverage qualification.

Average annual premiums for drivers with an at-fault accident by carrier

The rate you pay for car insurance tends to vary by insurance carrier — and so does the amount you will pay after an at-fault accident. The table below shows the average car insurance increase after an at-fault accident by the insurance companies with the largest market share in the nation.

Company Average annual full coverage premium before at-fault claim Average annual full coverage premium after at-fault claim % increase in average annual full coverage premium Allstate $2,971 $3,867 30% Amica $2,664 $3,165 19% Erie $1,694 $1,940 15% Geico $1,741 $2,535 46% Nationwide $1,853 $2,538 37% Progressive $1,988 $3,051 53% State Farm $2,364 $2,995 27% The Hartford $2,645 $4,802 82% USAA $1,695 $2,472 46%

What if I have accident forgiveness coverage?

Your situation may be somewhat different if you have purchased an optional type of coverage called accident forgiveness. As the name suggests, this insurance “forgives” you for one at-fault accident, in other words, your policy premium will not increase after a single accident in which you are found to be at fault.

There are some caveats: not all insurance companies offer this type of coverage, for one thing, and even for those that do, it may not apply to every type of accident. It’s also important to note that having accident forgiveness does not remove the accident from your driving record, and your state’s DMV will still retain a record of it. If your accident results in civic penalties or points on your license, accident forgiveness insurance does not remove them.

Do collision claims increase your premium?

Understanding how collision claims affect car insurance can encourage safer driving. In general, collision claims cost insurers more than other types of claims. Therefore, involvement in a collision could result in being categorized as a higher-risk driver in the eyes of insurance companies. For that reason, it’s not uncommon for your insurance premium to increase after an accident.

If you’re filing a collision claim, it may mean you collided with either a vehicle or a stationary object while driving. Hit-and-run incidents also typically fall under collision coverage, as the victim’s insurance may help pay for the damage if the at-fault driver cannot be found. In contrast, incidents that are covered by comprehensive insurance primarily involve instances when you aren’t in the vehicle (e.g., vandalism, theft, etc.).

Do comprehensive claims increase your premium?

Generally, filing a comprehensive claim does not increase your premium by as much as a collision claim would. If you qualify to file a claim under collision, you were likely determined to be at fault.

However, filing a claim with any damages paid can be used to assess your risk when the insurance company renews your policy. So you may still see a small rate increase after filing a comprehensive claim.

Frequently asked questions

How many claims can I file in a year? Caret Down Generally, there is no set limit for the number of insurance claims you can file in one year. However, even the best car insurance companies may choose not to renew insurance policies or restrict coverage options if a certain number of claims were filed within a short period of time (usually three years). Can I get insurance with multiple claims in my history? Caret Down Yes, you can get insurance with multiple claims in your history, even if you experienced two accidents in one year. The coverages paid out, the amount paid, the frequency of the claims filed and the determination of fault are all factors considered by an insurance company as to whether or not they will insure you. Insurers may also want any previous claims to be completely resolved before your new policy takes effect. What are other reasons my insurance company might drop me? Caret Down In general, there are a few reasons why a car insurance company might cancel or choose not to renew your policy. For starters, if you are found guilty of a serious driving infraction, like a DUI, then your insurance company might consider you to be too high-risk and may decline to renew your policy. Or, there are occasions in which an insurance company will stop serving your state. If that happens, then your insurance company will drop you. And, if you choose to lie on your application and the truth is later revealed, your insurance company may choose not to renew your policy.



Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze April 2024 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a single, 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

$100,000 bodily injury liability per person

$300,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$50,000 property damage liability per accident

$100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person

$300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident

$500 collision deductible

$500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket, single DUI conviction and lapse in coverage.