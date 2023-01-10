Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

When it comes to the best bank for branch access, Bankrate looked for institutions with thousands of branches across the U.S., and those with a vast physical presence across numerous states and the District of Columbia. We also took into account which banks generally offered more consumer-friendly hours, and which banks had the highest branch density in the most populated states.

In selecting the best bank for sign-up bonuses, Bankrate evaluated a group of large banks and financial institutions whose products are widely available online and consistently offer bonuses to customers opening new accounts or making referrals. These institutions’ bonus promotions were scored across checking, savings, and other accounts, as well as for referring new customers to determine a winner.

In determining what makes the best checking account, Bankrate weighed numerous factors, including the amount required to open an account, monthly minimum balance requirements, early direct deposit being offered, fees for overdrafts and non-sufficient funds, size of ATM networks and any associated fees, among others. Institutions that paid interest on their checking accounts were awarded a bonus.

To score the best bank for CDs, Bankrate reviewed CD offerings from more than 100 banks and credit unions. Factors included the annual percentage yield (APY) based on the bank's best CD rate for 7- to 17-month terms, a minimum deposit was $25,000 or less; low minimum deposit requirements; range of term lengths and early withdrawal penalty amounts. Banks that offered specialty CDs, such as a bump-up or no-penalty CD, were given a bonus. Offering IRA CDs also resulted in a bonus being awarded.

In judging the best regional bank, Bankrate evaluated dozens of banks that generally had fewer than 500 branches in one state or region. Factors included the range of products offered, the minimum amount required to open an account and to avoid monthly service fees, overdraft fees, size of ATM network and associated fees, digital features and more.

In selecting the best online bank, Bankrate evaluated dozens of banks without branches or operating as digital financial institutions whose products are widely available online. Factors included the range of products offered, the minimum amount required to open an account and to avoid monthly service fees, overdraft fees, size of ATM network and associated fees, digital features and more.

In determining the best big bank, Bankrate looked at banks with hundreds of branches across multiple states and regions. Factors included the range of products offered, the minimum amount required to open an account and to avoid monthly service fees, overdraft fees, size of ATM network and associated fees, digital features and more.

Insurance

To choose the best overall auto insurance company, we started by gathering information from over 150 insurance companies. We researched average quoted annual premiums obtained from Quadrant Information Services for all 50 states and Washington, D.C., because we know that price is a top concern for many shoppers. We also know that service and financial strength are important, so we also evaluated third-party scores and ratings from J.D. Power, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), AM Best, Standard & Poor’s (S&P) and Moody’s. To ensure that we chose companies that offer the coverage that drivers need, we next reviewed available coverage options and discounts. Finally, we considered each company’s local agency presence, digital tool functionality, corporate sustainability and national availability (which we define as being available in at least 48 states, since Alaska and Hawaii often present unique challenges to insurers). While our Bankrate Awards can serve as a helpful guide, keep in mind that each insurance company has its own underwriting and pricing regulations, which means eligibility and rates will vary. We chose to feature two companies, Amica and Geico, as the best overall to help a wider range of drivers.

To choose the best overall auto insurance company, we started by gathering information from over 150 insurance companies. We researched average quoted annual premiums obtained from Quadrant Information Services for all 50 states and Washington, D.C., because we know that price is a top concern for many shoppers. We also know that service and financial strength are important, so we also evaluated third-party scores and ratings from J.D. Power, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), AM Best, Standard & Poor’s (S&P) and Moody’s. To ensure that we chose companies that offer the coverage that drivers need, we next reviewed available coverage options and discounts. Finally, we considered each company’s local agency presence, digital tool functionality, corporate sustainability and national availability (which we define as being available in at least 48 states, since Alaska and Hawaii often present unique challenges to insurers). While our Bankrate Awards can serve as a helpful guide, keep in mind that each insurance company has its own underwriting and pricing regulations, which means eligibility and rates will vary. We chose to feature two companies, Amica and Geico, as the best overall to help a wider range of drivers.

Choosing the best digital auto insurance company involved comparing each company’s online and mobile tools. First, we checked to see if an insurer offered an online customer portal and a mobile app. Of the companies that offer mobile apps, we analyzed mobile app ratings from the App Store and Google Play and noted what features were and were not offered. Finally, we looked at each company’s overall approach to technology in terms of its rating, quoting and policy management system. We also used each company’s average rates, third-party scores, available coverage options and discounts into account, although we weighed these metrics less heavily than the digital tools. Root’s innovative approach to rating policies ultimately stood out among competitors.

Price was the most important factor as we looked for the best budget auto insurance company. We obtained average quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services for all 50 states and Washington, D.C., then analyzed the rates by a number of driver profiles. We weighed the national average rate most heavily in our analysis, but also considered coverage options, discounts, third-party scores and digital tools. Geico consistently offers low average rates and has a long list of discounts that could lower premiums even more.

For high-risk drivers, we determined that average rates after an at-fault accident and a speeding ticket, as well as claims satisfaction, were the most impactful factors. State Farm offers rates lower than the national average for those two driver profiles and has a higher-than-average claims satisfaction score, which helped it earn the Bankrate Award. Like our other awards, we also took coverage options, discounts, national availability, corporate sustainability, digital tool strength, and third-party scores and ratings into account, but they weren’t weighted as heavily in this category.

To find the best overall home insurance companies, we started by analyzing metrics that we felt most impact customer experience. These included average rates from Quadrant Information Services as well as third-party scores and ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), Standard & Poor’s (S&P) and Moody’s. We know that every homeowner has different needs, so we next reviewed coverage options and discounts. Lastly, we reviewed each insurer’s local agency availability, digital tools, corporate sustainability and giveback programs, and national availability (which we define as being available in at least 48 states, since many insurers do not operate in Alaska or Hawaii). We strive to help homeowners understand how to choose the best company, and to that end, we chose to feature two insurers as the best — USAA and Allstate — based on their ratings in our scoring model. While our Bankrate Awards can be a good guide, every insurance company has its own operating guidelines, so the best way to find out if a carrier is right for you is to get a quote.

To find the best overall home insurance companies, we started by analyzing metrics that we felt most impact customer experience. These included average rates from Quadrant Information Services as well as third-party scores and ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), Standard & Poor’s (S&P) and Moody’s. We know that every homeowner has different needs, so we next reviewed coverage options and discounts. Lastly, we reviewed each insurer’s local agency availability, digital tools, corporate sustainability and giveback programs, and national availability (which we define as being available in at least 48 states, since many insurers do not operate in Alaska or Hawaii). We strive to help homeowners understand how to choose the best company, and to that end, we chose to feature two insurers as the best — USAA and Allstate — based on their ratings in our scoring model. While our Bankrate Awards can be a good guide, every insurance company has its own operating guidelines, so the best way to find out if a carrier is right for you is to get a quote.

For our best digital home insurance company category, we weighed each insurer’s mobile app and online tool functionality the most heavily. We also researched and analyzed the rating structure of digital insurance companies, as this can indicate a carrier’s ability to adapt to a quickly-changing insurance landscape. Finally, we incorporated coverage options, discounts and third-party ratings into our analysis to help ensure that the companies that rose to the top of our list still provided robust coverage.

Rates were the most important consideration in our analysis of budget home insurance companies. Customers shopping for cheap home insurance are, by the nature of their search, seeking a company that offers low average rates. To that end, we also heavily weighed available discounts, since discounts provide a way for homeowners to further lower their premiums. However, the ability to build a policy to fit the needs of different homeowners is also important; choosing a cheap company that skimps on coverage could leave policyholders without the necessary protections in a claim. With that in mind, we reviewed each carrier’s available coverage options as a third metric.

Policyholders with high-value homes may have different insurance considerations and might be searching for more tailored, unique or specific coverage options. Additionally, a company that insures high-value homes may need a higher level of financial stability, since claims for luxury properties likely cost more to settle. We weighted financial stability and coverage options as the most important factors in our high-value home insurer category.

To find the best life insurance companies, Bankrate compiled information in six key areas that affect customer experience. First, we analyzed each company’s third-party ratings for customer satisfaction and financial strength via J.D. Power and AM Best. Next, we analyzed the number of riders from each company and the coverage capacity for each policy type. Finally, we researched the availability of no-exam options and each company’s accessibility (via an online customer portal, digital app, 24/7 customer service and local agents). Term life is a common type of life insurance, meaning that customer service and accessibility were considered the most important factors. While our Bankrate Awards can be a helpful guide, remember that each company has its own underwriting and pricing regulations, which means eligibility and rates vary. The best way to find out if a company is right for you is to get a quote.

To find the best life insurance companies, Bankrate compiled information in six key areas that affect customer experience. First, we analyzed each company’s third-party ratings for customer satisfaction and financial strength via J.D. Power and AM Best. Next, we analyzed the number of riders from each company and the coverage capacity for each policy type. Finally, we researched the availability of no-exam options and each company’s accessibility (via an online customer portal, digital app, 24/7 customer service and local agents). Because whole life insurance is a form of permanent coverage that stays in place until you pass away (assuming premiums are paid), we determined that the most important features were an insurer’s financial strength and the ability to use endorsements to personalize a policy. While our Bankrate Awards can be a helpful guide, remember that each company has its own underwriting and pricing regulations, which means eligibility and rates vary. The best way to find out if a company is right for you is to get a quote.