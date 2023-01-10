You deserve the best tax service
Whether you're doing yearly taxes on your full-time job or compiling your different income streams for several side hustles, tax services can be a lifesaver. Online tax services allow you to speak to a tax expert in person or submit forms to the Internal Revenue Service, and a good service can save you time and money.
Bankrate examined major tax services using an objective methodology but found that one company stood above the rest for all categories: low-cost services, in-person assistance and general overall quality.
Here are the winners (well, winner) of the 2023 Bankrate Awards for Best Tax Services.
How we picked these tax services:
- Bankrate identified prominent tax services that are available nationwide.
- Companies were ranked based on value, educational tools, ease of use and more.
- For each superlative, we gave more weight to factors that were particularly relevant.
Best software overall
Many companies provide tax software, but H&R Block provides the best value for its wide variety of services. Its ability to import forms, its refund calculation tracker, and general affordability and ease of use make it the best overall option for taxpayers.
- H&R Block offers highly rated tax apps and online filing
- The company provides easy-to-use assistance on the filing process as well as tax education
- It’s one of the only major tax software companies to also offer in-branch assistance
Best low-cost tax software
Many people, including those with one income source that will be listed on a W-2, can file their taxes for free. Not only does H&R Block offer free filing for federal and state tax returns, but also, those with a more complicated financial picture can choose from a variety of plans to make sure they submit a complete tax return.
H&R Block's plans include Deluxe, starting at $55, Premium, starting at $75 and Self-employed, starting at $110. All paid plans are $37 extra for state filing.
- H&R Block offers free online filing for both state and federal taxes
- There are options for students, unemployed taxpayers and W-2 employees to file
- H&R Block's website walks through steps to help you receive the Child Tax Credit, which can be up to $3,600 per child under 6 years old
Find the tax know-how you need
Learn from the latest news and guidance on taxes—all in one place.See the latest
Best in-person tax assitance
H&R Block is unique among many tax services for its in-person offices that offer help from tax experts. Local tax services are available throughout the U.S. and in countries like Canada, Germany, South Korea and more.
- H&R Block has thousands of locations, making it easily accessible for most
- The company’s extensive tax help includes bookkeeping, auditing and notary services
- Many offices are certified by the U.S. Small Business Administration