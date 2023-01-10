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The 2023 Bankrate Awards

The best in life insurance

Collage of paper family in a hand
Winners By Category
Published January 10, 2023
Written by
Cate Deventer
Edited by
Amy Sims

You deserve the best in life insurance

Life insurance can provide peace of mind and financial protection for your loved ones, but choosing a life insurance company can feel daunting. Because life insurance may be a crucial part of the long-term financial plan for you and your family, finding a company that meets your needs is imperative.

Bankrate conducted extensive research into the life insurance industry to find the best term, whole and universal life insurance companies. We analyzed factors like accessibility, number of riders, coverage capacity, if the company offered a no-exam option, financial strength ratings and customer service scores to identify the best life insurance companies for each main policy type.

How we picked these life insurance companies

  • We began by researching companies and gathering information on several key metrics that affect customer experience.
  • Next, we chose factors that we felt mattered most to consumers looking for term, whole or universal life coverage.
  • We then weighed those most-important factors more heavily for each insurer to determine the best company in each category.
Awards

Best term life insurer

State Farm

State Farm

Learn more in our Bankrate review
Highlights High J.D. Power customer satisfaction score Superior AM Best financial strength Local agents available
Awards

Best whole life insurer

MassMutual

MassMutual

Learn more in our Bankrate review
Highlights Numerous riders available Superior AM Best financial strength High coverage capacity
Awards

Compare life insurance providers with confidence

Check out our picks for top life insurance companies and find the one for you.

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Awards

Best universal life insurer

Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual

Learn more in our Bankrate review
Highlights Superior AM Best financial strength Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction Helpful tools and questionnaires

Winners for your wallet

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