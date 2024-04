Best cheap homeowners insurance in Huntsville

Based on data from Quadrant Information Services, USAA, State Farm and Nationwide are among the best cheap homeowners insurance companies in Huntsville. In choosing providers, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team, which includes licensed agents, considered each insurer’s customer satisfaction score from J.D. Power’s 2022 Home Insurance Study and financial strength ratings from AM Best , as well as regional availability, digital tools, claims handling and policy management. Then, we assigned each provider a Bankrate score from 0.0 to 5.0.

*Not officially ranked by J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions.

USAA

USAA’s average annual homeowners insurance premium in Huntsville is 27 percent lower than the next cheapest provider on our list. However, the company only sells policies to eligible active-duty military members, veterans and their immediate families. USAA also offers discounts tailored to the military community, as well as savings of up to 10 percent for bundling home and auto policies with them.

Learn more: USAA insurance review

State Farm

State Farm is the largest writer of homeowners insurance policies in the U.S. and may be a good option for homeowners looking for great customer service at a below-average price. The company sells policies through a network of local agencies — including nearly 30 around Huntsville — and has a robust website and mobile app, which allow policyholders to report and track claims online. Although the company offers competitive average home insurance rates, it does not offer many homeowners insurance discounts compared to other carriers on this list.

Learn more: State Farm insurance review

Nationwide

Nationwide may be a good choice for homeowners looking to customize their policies. Optional endorsements include ordinance or law insurance, credit card coverage, earthquake insurance, flood insurance and water backup coverage. Nationwide also boasts several discount opportunities. Homeowners may earn savings for bundling policies, purchasing a new home or staying claims-free. However, the company received a below-average score for customer satisfaction per J.D. Power.

Learn more: Nationwide insurance review

Encompass

Although Encompass’s average rate is higher than others on our list, the company offers numerous discounts, including savings for bundling, going claims-free and installing protective devices (e.g., smoke detectors and deadlock bolts). Encompass also advertises some less-common homeowners insurance endorsements like coverage for home sharing, farming, golf carts and powered children’s toys. However, the company does not allow online claims filing, nor can you receive an online quote.

Learn more: Encompass insurance review

Travelers

Travelers’ average rate for home insurance in Huntsville is the highest on our list, but the insurer offers some less-common coverage options, such as additional coverage to rebuild your home with green materials. A handful of potential discounts could help reduce your premium, too. You might save money if you bundle your home and auto policies or if you bought your home within the last 12 months. Travelers may be an appealing option to environmentally conscious homeowners, as well — having a LEED-certified house could save you up to 5 percent.

Learn more: Travelers insurance review