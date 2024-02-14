Best cheap homeowners insurance in Tulsa

For the cheapest home insurance, Tulsa has a range of options. Below are our picks for the top Tulsa home insurance providers. We included the average annual premiums for a policy with $250k in dwelling coverage, but keep in mind these numbers are based on general profiles and will vary by individual. We also took note of J.D. Power customer satisfaction scores so you can make an informed decision that balances price and quality service. These factors were considered to create the Bankrate Score, which is based on a 5 point scale, to give you a better indication of the best cheap home insurance companies in Tulsa. Average rate data from Quadrant Data Services highlights Allstate, American Farmers and Ranchers Mutual and Farmers as the top three cheapest of the group.

*USAA is not eligible for official ranking by J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions.

Allstate

Allstate is a big name in the industry, and their home insurance policies include a comprehensive set of coverages that could work for many Tulsa homeowners. The provider has a few interesting features available, such as Claim Rateguard®, which will keep your premium the same even if you file a claim. Other features include money back for staying claims-free and a deductible that decreases every year you don’t file a claim. However, they score below the average on J.D. Power’s overall customer satisfaction and on their 2023 U.S. property claims satisfaction scale.

Learn more: Allstate insurance review

Farmers

Farmers is a solid insurer with three different tiers of policies that fit the needs of most homeowners. You can choose between standard, enhanced or premier policies. Standard offers minimal coverage at a reduced price, while premier includes high coverage limits and many features. Reduced rates are also available if you take advantage of discounts, like purchasing a home less than 14 years old, installing protective devices or even completing green certifications from Energy Star, LEED or the EPA. But, if and when a tornado hits and you find yourself needing to file a claim, it’s possible that it could be a frustrating experience—especially if you elect to use their online claims system. J.D. Power’s 2022 Digital Experience Study ranked Farmers’ online claims system third to last for overall customer satisfaction.

Learn more: Farmers insurance review

USAA

USAA offers homeowners insurance in Tulsa to current and former members of the military and their qualifying immediate family members. For those who meet the eligibility requirements, homeowners policies through USAA offer specialized coverage options. Policyholders may be able to add special coverages such as home sharing and earthquake protection for more robust coverage. You can also earn discounts for protective devices, being claims-free and bundling policies. Their limited customer service hours may be inconvenient to some homeowners, as their claims center only takes calls from Monday to Friday.

Learn more: USAA Insurance Review

AAA

You may already be familiar with AAA for their car insurance and roadside assistance offerings, but they can also offer financial protection for your home. AAA home insurance could be a great option for Tulsa homeowners who are already enrolled in their auto program, as AAA may offer policyholders additional benefits if you bundle your policies. On the other hand, without a AAA membership, you may find their home insurance policy to be a little too standard. AAA also sits lower on Bankrate’s list of the best cheap home insurance in Tulsa last because of their low customer satisfaction ratings from J.D. Power.

Learn more: AAA insurance review

Travelers

At about $245 per month, Travelers is the most expensive on our list of the best cheap home insurance providers in Tulsa. But, for homeowners looking for a more bespoke policy, Travelers could be the right choice. With Travelers, it is possible to add several different endorsements such as water backup, valuables and even identity fraud.

Aside from being the priciest provider on our list, Travelers has the lowest J.D. Power score for overall customer satisfaction.

Learn more: Travelers insurance review