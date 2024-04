Best cheap homeowners insurance in Corpus Christi

The chart below shows average rates for Corpus Christi insurers, as well as each insurer’s Bankrate Score and J.D. Power score , which rates customer satisfaction with property claims. Any of these companies may provide solid, comprehensive policies for a reasonable rate, and it may be worth your time to gather quotes from several of them to see who gives you the best price.

Although Corpus Christi has a lesser risk of hurricane-type weather than other Gulf cities, it still pays to ensure that your insurance covers damage caused by violent storms. You may also want to consider flood insurance because flood damage is excluded from HO-3 (the most common type) homeowner policies. As a coastal city, some areas may experience flooding.

Nationwide, State Farm and Amica offer the lowest average home insurance rates in Corpus Christi, according to data provided by Quadrant Services. Bankrate’s insurance editorial team also reviewed these insurance companies based on various other factors beyond price. Each company earned a Bankrate Score out of five points, determined based on ratings for financial strength and customer experience along with coverage options, premium data, insurer availability, and online and mobile resources to find the companies offering the best insurance at the lowest rate.

Nationwide

Nationwide is one of the best cheapest homeowners insurance options in Corpus Christi, with an average annual premium of $804. Nationwide offers a few additional benefits, such as Better Roof Replacement, which upgrades the materials used when it’s time to replace the roof — which may prove to be helpful in this windy city. Nationwide’s Bankrate Score is one of the lower ones on our list, but its low premium rates may make it the best choice for you.

Learn more: Nationwide Insurance review

State Farm

State Farm is a well-known insurance provider with affordable, accessible coverage and many potential discounts. Because State Farm offers multiple insurance products, it often is not too difficult to save money by bundling multiple policies with the same carrier. State Farm features a state-of-the-art website that makes it easy to do your insurance business online, but it has a higher-than-average number of policyholder complaints files with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).

Learn more: State Farm Insurance review

Amica

Amica is one of the oldest insurance companies in the U.S., but it rarely advertises, and many of its policyholders come to it through personal recommendations. Those recommendations have given it the top spot on J.D. Power’s customer satisfaction list, so it’s a safe bet that you’ll probably have good interactions with the company as a policyholder. Its rates are reasonable, and a handful of discounts can bring your premiums even lower. One bonus: as a mutual company, Amica may offer an annual dividend back for policyholders. Our only quibble: the company’s website is bare-bones and does not offer much for those who wish to learn more about its insurance policies online.

Learn more: Amica Insurance review

ASI Progressive

ASI Progressive offers good, basic policies to homeowners with a small handful of optional coverages such as water back-up and personal injury insurance. There are potential discounts, too, that could lower your cost, and you might save money by bundling your homeowners with auto insurance, installing an alarm system and even getting a quote in advance. ASI Progressive only offers policies in 40 states, which negatively impacts its Bankrate Score, and its rates are slightly above Corpus Christi’s average—but your rate may vary, so it may be worth asking for a quote from the company.

Learn more: Progressive Insurance review

Allstate

Allstate is at the bottom of our top five insurers for Corpus Christi residents, but that doesn’t mean you should write them off. For one thing, the company offers a broad range of optional coverage, from identity theft restoration to reimbursement for green improvements, so you can customize your policy as you wish. For another, Allstate’s discount list is also extensive, so you should be able to pick up a few discounts to save on your premium costs. Allstate also has a user-friendly website that allows you to take care of your insurance business easily online. It also ties for the highest Bankrate Score on our list.

Learn more: Allstate Insurance review