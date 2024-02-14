Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Best cheap homeowners insurance in Corpus Christi
Best cheap home insurance companies in Corpus Christi
Nationwide, State Farm and Amica offer the lowest average home insurance rates in Corpus Christi, according to data provided by Quadrant Services. Bankrate’s insurance editorial team also reviewed these insurance companies based on various other factors beyond price. Each company earned a Bankrate Score out of five points, determined based on ratings for financial strength and customer experience along with coverage options, premium data, insurer availability, and online and mobile resources to find the companies offering the best insurance at the lowest rate.
Although Corpus Christi has a lesser risk of hurricane-type weather than other Gulf cities, it still pays to ensure that your insurance covers damage caused by violent storms. You may also want to consider flood insurance because flood damage is excluded from HO-3 (the most common type) homeowner policies. As a coastal city, some areas may experience flooding.
The chart below shows average rates for Corpus Christi insurers, as well as each insurer’s Bankrate Score and J.D. Power score, which rates customer satisfaction with property claims. Any of these companies may provide solid, comprehensive policies for a reasonable rate, and it may be worth your time to gather quotes from several of them to see who gives you the best price.
|Home insurance company
|Bankrate Score
|Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
|J.D. Power score
|Nationwide
|4.3
|$804
|812/1,000
|State Farm
|4.2
|$1,105
|829/1,000
|Amica
|4.6
|$1,575
|844/1,000
|ASI Progressive
|4.7
|$3,855
|N/A
|Allstate
|4.2
|$3,703
|809/1,000
Nationwide
Nationwide is one of the best cheapest homeowners insurance options in Corpus Christi, with an average annual premium of $804. Nationwide offers a few additional benefits, such as Better Roof Replacement, which upgrades the materials used when it’s time to replace the roof — which may prove to be helpful in this windy city. Nationwide’s Bankrate Score is one of the lower ones on our list, but its low premium rates may make it the best choice for you.
Learn more: Nationwide Insurance review
State Farm
State Farm is a well-known insurance provider with affordable, accessible coverage and many potential discounts. Because State Farm offers multiple insurance products, it often is not too difficult to save money by bundling multiple policies with the same carrier. State Farm features a state-of-the-art website that makes it easy to do your insurance business online, but it has a higher-than-average number of policyholder complaints files with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).
Learn more: State Farm Insurance review
Amica
Amica is one of the oldest insurance companies in the U.S., but it rarely advertises, and many of its policyholders come to it through personal recommendations. Those recommendations have given it the top spot on J.D. Power’s customer satisfaction list, so it’s a safe bet that you’ll probably have good interactions with the company as a policyholder. Its rates are reasonable, and a handful of discounts can bring your premiums even lower. One bonus: as a mutual company, Amica may offer an annual dividend back for policyholders. Our only quibble: the company’s website is bare-bones and does not offer much for those who wish to learn more about its insurance policies online.
Learn more: Amica Insurance review
ASI Progressive
ASI Progressive offers good, basic policies to homeowners with a small handful of optional coverages such as water back-up and personal injury insurance. There are potential discounts, too, that could lower your cost, and you might save money by bundling your homeowners with auto insurance, installing an alarm system and even getting a quote in advance. ASI Progressive only offers policies in 40 states, which negatively impacts its Bankrate Score, and its rates are slightly above Corpus Christi’s average—but your rate may vary, so it may be worth asking for a quote from the company.
Learn more: Progressive Insurance review
Allstate
Allstate is at the bottom of our top five insurers for Corpus Christi residents, but that doesn’t mean you should write them off. For one thing, the company offers a broad range of optional coverage, from identity theft restoration to reimbursement for green improvements, so you can customize your policy as you wish. For another, Allstate’s discount list is also extensive, so you should be able to pick up a few discounts to save on your premium costs. Allstate also has a user-friendly website that allows you to take care of your insurance business easily online. It also ties for the highest Bankrate Score on our list.
Learn more: Allstate Insurance review
Home insurance coverage options in Corpus Christi
Home insurance is not required by law in Texas or any other state. However, your lender usually requires it if you have a mortgage. Even if your home is paid off, obtaining home insurance provides financial protection for your property and belongings from natural disasters, theft and liability risks. Some people opt for add-ons like the following to add more protection:
- Flood insurance: Because it is a coastal city, Corpus Christi is at a greater risk of flooding, with nearly 30,000 households likely to be severely affected by floods over the next 30 years. Floods can happen anywhere, so it’s important to consider a flood policy, because floods are not covered by homeowners insurance policies.
- Guaranteed replacement cost: Guaranteed replacement cost is not cheap, but it does offer robust dwelling coverage protection, as it guarantees that your insurer will cover the cost to rebuild your home if it’s heavily damaged or destroyed by a covered peril—even if the cost is higher than your coverage limits.
- Windstorm: Corpus Christi is one of the windiest cities in the country. If windstorm damage is excluded from your policy, you may want separate windstorm insurance. The Texas Windstorm Insurance Association (TWIA) offers windstorm insurance in Corpus Christi, but applicants must have been rejected by at least one private insurer.
- Scheduled personal property: If you own valuables such as antiques or jewelry, consider adding scheduled personal property to increase your personal property coverage for your high-end stuff.
Home insurance discounts in Corpus Christi
Although the average cost of home insurance in Corpus Christi is higher than the national average, the good news is that most insurance companies offer discounts that can save you a lot of money. Some discounts you may qualify for include:
- New home discount: Purchasing a new-build home? You may be eligible for a home insurance discount.
- Home safety discount: Smoke alarms and home security systems may count as safety equipment that could get you a discount.
- Bundling: Bundling your insurance policies is a great and easy way to obtain a discount on your insurance premiums.
Although every company assigns savings to their discounts differently, some of the best discounts include those for new home construction, home and auto bundling and roof upgrades. In general, the newer your home is, the lower your premium may be, with discounts sometimes available for homes less than five or ten years old.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits:
- Coverage A, Dwelling: $250,000
- Coverage B, Other Structures: $25,000
- Coverage C, Personal Property: $125,000
- Coverage D, Loss of Use: $50,000
- Coverage E, Liability: $300,000
- Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000
The homeowners also have a $1,000 deductible and a separate wind and hail deductible (if required).
These are sample rates and should be used for comparative purposes only. Your quotes will differ.
Bankrate Scores
-
Cost & ratings 50%
-
Coverage & savings 30%
-
Support 20%