Best for military-focused coverage4.7 Bankrate Score
Average annual premium$ 482 for $250k dwelling coverage
Why USAA made our list: USAA has top rankings for customer service and financial strength while offering the lowest average rates for Wyoming residents. The catch? It only sells policies to active-duty military, veterans and eligible military family members. USAA offers unique benefits to service members, like uniform coverage, plus a range of standard and optional coverage types.
Who USAA may be good for: USAA may be a good choice for current and former military personnel and qualifying family members due to its low average rates and benefits tailored to military families.