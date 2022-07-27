Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Best homeowners insurance in Wyoming for 2023

Based on Bankrate's analysis, USAA, Allstate and State Farm offer some of the best home insurance in Wyoming.

Written by
Shannon Martin
Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Updated Jan 03, 2024
DISCOVER YOUR PERFECT PROVIDER
We’ll just need your ZIP code to show you offers from home insurance carriers in your area.
Location-Icon
Lock Secure Your information is secure
Explore offers from trusted carriers
+ MORE
User
Find providers near you
We’ll just need your location to provide you with home insurance options available in your area.
Insurance Home
Explore your coverage options
Choose from multiple providers near you. The more quotes you compare, the more you can save!
Congrats
Pick your best policy
Once you’ve found your favorite quote, finish up the process online with the provider of your choice. And that’s it!

What to know about insuring your Wyoming home

From summer tornadoes to the increase in wildfires, mitigating your risk as a Wyoming homeowner will help safeguard you from the financial losses your home may incur. Bankrate’s insurance editorial team created this guide on finding the best Wyoming homeowners insurance for your individual situation.
Insurance Home Alt

Best Wyoming homeowners insurance companies

Bankrate ranks the best home insurance companies in Wyoming across various categories.

Jump to
Arrow Down
Dollar Coin

Cheapest Wyoming home insurance companies

Review the cheapest home insurance companies available to you in Wyoming.

Jump to
Arrow Down
Loan Home Improvement

Understand Wyoming homeowners insurance cost

Compare your home insurance cost to rates in Wyoming's most and least expensive cities.

Jump to
Arrow Down
Insurance Home

What to know about insuring your Wyoming home

Knowing what potential hazards threaten your home can help you select the right coverage.

Jump to
Arrow Down
On This Page
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Mortgage

Compare home insurance rates

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.
Location-Icon
Your information is kept secure
Caret DownCaret Up
Caret DownCaret Up
Field is required
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Quick Facts
Moneybag
$382/year
average savings through Bankrate
Two Thirds
2 out of 3 homes
are underinsured
Insurance Home
1 out of every 20
insured homes makes a claim each year
Circle Check
100% of homes
need insurance before getting a mortgage
Mortgage

Leaving so soon? Your custom quotes are just minutes away.

Compare the best homeowners insurance companies in Wyoming

Per data sourced from Quadrant Information Services, Wyoming homeowners pay an average of $954 annually, or about $80 a month, for $250K in dwelling coverage. This is 33 percent lower than the national average of $1,428 per year. It's also considerably less than neighboring states. Montana's average rate, for example, is $1,736, while residents of Colorado pay an average of $2,152.

While cost is important, it's not the only factor to consider when looking for the best homeowners insurance in Wyoming. Bankrate explored the major carriers operating in the state, assessing their coverage and discount options, as well as their customer satisfaction ratings from J.D. Power and financial strength ratings from AM Best. Finally, we reviewed the companies’ websites and mobile apps to see which ones make it easy to do business online. USAA, Allstate and State Farm consistently ranked highest.

Insurance company AM Best J.D. Power Average monthly premium Average annual premium
USAA
A++
881
/1,000
$40
$482
 Get a quote
Allstate
A+
809
/1,000
$93
$1,114
 Get a quote
State Farm
A++
829
/1,000
$128
$1,532
 Read review
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

*USAA not officially ranked by J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions

**Premiums are for $250K in dwelling coverage

Bankrate logo

Bankrate's trusted insurance industry expertise

 Read our full methodology

The home insurance market can be complicated, but Bankrate's insurance editorial team used our unique perspective to bring readers information they need to make educated decisions when shopping for home insurance.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

The top 3 home insurance companies in Wyoming

USAA

Best for military-focused coverage

4.7 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 881/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 482 for $250k dwelling coverage
USAA Review Get a personalized quote

Why USAA made our list: USAA has top rankings for customer service and financial strength while offering the lowest average rates for Wyoming residents. The catch? It only sells policies to active-duty military, veterans and eligible military family members. USAA offers unique benefits to service members, like uniform coverage, plus a range of standard and optional coverage types.

Who USAA may be good for: USAA may be a good choice for current and former military personnel and qualifying family members due to its low average rates and benefits tailored to military families.

Allstate

Best for digital tools

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 809/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 1,114 for $250k dwelling coverage
Allstate Review Get a personalized quote

Why Allstate made our list: Allstate has a highly-rated mobile app that can help users easily file claims, pay bills and access documents. Plus, the company offers standard policies with a greater-than-usual number of options, such as coverage for yards, gardens, sports equipment, musical instruments and electronics. Its list of available discounts is also robust and includes a 10 percent discount just for switching to Allstate. 

Who Allstate may be good for: If you live in rural Wyoming, Allstate might be a good option. You would likely be able to handle all your insurance tasks digitally, rather than visiting an agent's office.

State Farm

Best for local agents

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 829/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,532 for $250k dwelling coverage
State Farm Review Get a personalized quote

Why State Farm made our list: If you value the ability to develop a relationship with a local agent who has knowledge of your region, you may want to consider State Farm. The company has offices in more than 25 Wyoming cities. Plus, State Farm earned an above-average ranking from J.D. Power and the highest possible rating from AM Best.

Who State Farm may be good for: If you like doing business in person, State Farm could be a good option.

Additional Wyoming home insurance companies to consider

Nationwide

Nationwide

Who this may be best for

Homeowners who prefer various coverage options

Nationwide review

Nationwide may be a good option for homeowners who want all their insurance with one provider and benefit from a bundling discount, from auto and home to pet and life insurance, Nationwide has a policy for everyone. Along with water backup and service line coverage, Nationwide also has optional endorsements to cover identity theft and high-valued personal property. Read Bankrate’s comprehensive Nationwide insurance review to learn more about its coverage options and discounts. 

Plymouth Rock

Plymouth Rock

Who this may be best for

Homeowners who prefer straightforward coverage at reasonable pricing

Plymouth Rock review

Plymouth Rock offers standard home insurance in Wyoming, but has several endorsements for homeowners who need additional coverage. Pet insurance, cyber insurance and home system breakdown are just a few of the available options. To learn more, read Bankrate's Plymouth Rock insurance review

The Hartford

The Hartford

Who this may be best for

AARP members and homeowners who find value in customer service

The Hartford review

Our rate data from Quadrant Information Services show that, on average, home insurance policies from Cumberland Mutual cost $385 per year for $250,000 in dwelling coverage. On top of its competitive rates, Cumberland Mutual also boasts an A- (Excellent) rating from AM Best and a low complaint index from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. However, Cumberland Mutual does not offer much room for customization, and it may be better suited for homeowners looking for cheap, no-frills policies.

House Icon

Finding cheap home insurance in Wyoming

Wyoming home insurance is among the most affordable in the nation, largely due to the fact that residents of the state don’t face the same insurance availability and risk challenges many other Western states do. However, Wyoming is projected to experience record-breaking wildfires over the next 50 years, so securing affordable rates could be more difficult down the road. Back to top Caret Up

Cheapest home insurance companies in Wyoming

Inflation has caused Americans to look for ways to save money in every possible avenue of their lives. Learning about the cheapest home insurance companies in Wyoming can help you find money to put towards other of life’s monthly expenses. Below are the insurance companies with the cheapest average home insurance costs in Wyoming.

Insurance company Avg. monthly premium Avg. annual premium Saving vs. state average
USAA
$40
$482
- $472
Allstate
$93
$1,114
+ $160
State Farm
$128
$1,532
+ $578
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

*Based on $250K in dwelling coverage

How to get cheap Wyoming home insurance

 

  • Keep your roof in good repair: Insurers are likely to ask about the age of your roof when providing quotes. Since older roofs can be the cause of high-cost claims, insurers may reward policyholders who have newer roofs with a significant premium discount. You may also earn a discount from your insurer if your roof is made of storm-resistant materials.
  • Shop around: Don't settle for the first price you receive; compare quotes from several insurers to see which company gives you the best rate. Just be sure to ask for the same coverage options from each company so it's an apples-to-apples comparison.
  • Work on your credit score: A high credit score tells your insurer that you have a documented history of paying your bills in full and on time, which is likely to earn you a favorable rate. If you have a low credit score, your insurer may question your financial responsibility. To protect themselves, they may charge you more.
  •  Bundling: Most insurers offer the opportunity to save money by purchasing more than one policy from them. Most commonly, this will mean homeowners and car insurance, but check with your insurer if you are interested in other insurance products, too.

Best home insurance discounts in Wyoming

While bundling discounts are the most common way to save money on home insurance in Wyoming, many companies offer several other discount opportunities. Here are a few that are worth asking your insurance agent about:

How to save on home insurance policy renewals in Wyoming

Wyoming homeowners tend to pay much less than the national average in homeowners insurance. However, there are some savvy ways to save money on your Wyoming home insurance costs without sacrificing coverage. If you are concerned about your renewal premium, here are a few strategies to consider:  

    1. Maintain your home: A well-maintained home can lower your risk of small claims and reduce the likelihood of a small claim turning into a bigger one. For example, annual roof and chimney inspections can alert you to repair trouble spots before the severe hail and winter storms common to Wyoming’s climate can turn it into a costly claim.   
    2. Mitigate your risks: Simple acts like clearing out gutters and building a defensible space around your home, which includes removing dry debris, can mitigate your risk of wildfires impacting your property.
    3. Minimize your claims: Home insurance is a backup plan for when repairs from covered perils are cost-prohibitive. Filing too many claims will increase your insurance premium and potentially cause your policy to nonrenew.
    4. Ask about discounts: New discounts can become available without your knowledge. Conduct an annual check-up with your insurance agent to review your policy coverages and learn about new discount opportunities.
    5. Shop your policy early: You don’t need to wait until your policy renewal to shop for a better rate. By securing a new insurance policy before the old one expires, you may be eligible for early bird or online shopping discounts. 
House Icon

Understanding home insurance costs in Wyoming

The average cost of home insurance is rising across the country and Wyoming is no exception. Climate change may increase heat and severe wind storms over the next 30 years, which, along with the rising cost of building materials and the escalating cost of reinsurance which property insurers buy and pass along to consumers, is likely to increase the rates of home insurance in most states. Back to top Caret Up

How much is home insurance in Wyoming?

Homeowners in the Equality State can expect to pay a little less than the national average for home insurance. The average cost of homeowners insurance in Wyoming is $954. Compared to the national average of $1,428, Wyoming is nearly $500 cheaper. However, your rate may vary depending on your home’s location within the state, size and age, the coverage you select and more.

Wyoming home insurance may be cheaper than other states because it has lower property crime and catastrophic losses. However, the state is not immune to natural disasters. Historically, parts of Wyoming have experienced flooding, wildfires, earthquakes, tornadoes and more, so experts recommend consulting an insurance professional to help select the best home insurance policy for your individual circumstances. 

Wyoming homeowners insurance rates by city

Homeowners insurance rates are based on risk. If you’re looking for the cheapest home insurance, you’ll want to take steps to limit your risk of filing a claim. However, some things are out of your control. Where you live, based on your ZIP code, can play a big role in determining your insurance rates. For example, areas with higher rates of crime or an increased prevalence of natural disasters will see higher rates on average than locations with very limited crime and mild weather.

Here are a few Wyoming cities where average home insurance premiums are well below or above the state average based on location.

Your ZIP code can play a role in determining your premium. If you live in an area with few instances of natural disasters and low crime rates, you may pay well under the state average for homeowners insurance. 

Here are a few Wyoming cities where average home insurance premiums are well below the state average:

  • Dayton: $847 — 11 percent below the state average
  • Leiter: $847 — 11 percent below the state average
  • Ranchester: $847 — 11 percent below above the state average
  • Sheridan: $854 — 10 percent below above the state average
  • Crowheart: $857 — 10 percent below above the state average

You may see higher average rates if you live in a region where claims are more common. If you live near an area where wildfires occur frequently, for example, you may pay more for homeowners insurance. 

Here are some of the areas in Wyoming that see higher average premiums:

  • Torrington: $1,056 — 11 percent above the state average
  • Gillette: $1,055 — 11 percent above the state average
  • Wright: $1,055 — 11 percent above the state average
  • Alva: $1,051 — 10 percent above the state average
  • Devils Tower: $1,051 — 10 percent above the state average
House Icon

Insuring your Wyoming home

Evaluate what each home company offers and verify that they cover the most common type of loss in your area. Certain areas in Wyoming are prone to flood, windstorm or wildfire damage, so you may need to secure additional coverage through endorsements. Working with an agent familiar with Wyoming’s natural hazards can help you avoid coverage gaps. Back to top Caret Up

What does home insurance cover in Wyoming?

The type of home insurance you select and endorsements you include determine what perils your home is insured against in Wyoming. A typical HO-3 home insurance policy in Wyoming has common exclusions that include:

  • Earthquake
  • Flooding
  • Government action
  • Neglect
  • Nuclear hazard
  • Ordinance or law
  • Power surges originating off the homeowners property
  • War

However, every insurance company can make changes to these standardized forms with their own endorsements and exclusions to enhance coverage. HO-3 policies are open perils coverage for your dwelling and other structures, meaning any type of loss is covered except for what your insurer excluded. It is common for personal property to have a different type of coverage called named perils. The 16 named perils also happen to be some of the most common types of covered insurance losses. In Wyoming, a standard home policy will typically cover damage from:

  • Fire or lightning (which covers wildfires unless excluded)
  • Vandalism or malicious mischief
  • Theft
  • Falling objects
  • Power surges
  • Damaged caused by vehicles
  • Weight of snow, ice or sleet
  • Hail or windstorms (which covers tornadoes unless excluded)
  • Freezing of a heating, plumbing, fire sprinkle, or air conditioning system or household appliance
  • Accidental water overflow or discharge from a heating, plumbing, fire sprinkler or air conditioning system or household appliance

Make sure to review your policy paperwork to learn the specifics regarding your policy. If you are unsure of what types of risk are inherent to your area, ask your licensed insurance agent for guidance. 

Additional home insurance coverage types in Wyoming

In addition to the standard coverage types that come with a homeowners policy, insurers generally offer optional coverage types, called endorsements, that you can add for more thorough coverage. But in some cases, you may need to purchase a separate policy altogether to make sure you’re financially protected in the event of certain incidents (floods are one example). Here are a few options to consider when you are choosing your insurance:

  • Personal property replacement cost: Depending on your insurer, your policy may offer either actual cash value (ACV) for your personal property or replacement cost value (RCV). With ACV coverage, your items are covered with depreciation factored in while RCV offers coverage at the current market value of the item as new. 
  • Flood insurance: Flood insurance is offered through the federally-backed National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) determines coverage and rating criteria for NFIP policies, but flood coverage is also available through many private insurers.
  • Earthquake insurance: In some high-risk areas, earthquake insurance may have to be purchased as a separate policy; however, many home insurance companies also offer it as an endorsement that can be added to your home policy. Considering there are several fault lines in Wyoming, you may want to consider this coverage.
  • Sinkhole insurance: Sinkholes occur randomly throughout much of Wyoming. Similar to earthquake insurance, sinkhole insurance may be purchased as a standalone policy or as an endorsement that you can add to an existing policy. Coverage can vary widely depending on where you live and the insurance company you choose, so if this coverage is important to you, you should examine your policy closely.
  • Increased other structures: Other structures coverage is automatically included in a standard homeowners policy, usually at a 10 percent limit of the dwelling amount. However, if you have a shed, garage, greenhouse, barn or even some nice fencing valued greater than your policy limit, you may consider increasing your coverage. It could come in handy if, say, a wildfire damages other buildings or structures you have on your property.

Related content:

truck and car stuck in flood

How to buy flood insurance coverage

forest fire

Wildfire Insurance

Does homeowners insurance cover snow damage

Common Wyoming home insurance problems

Wyoming is a state largely free from the home insurance troubles that plague other states like Florida and California. However, due to changes in weather patterns, Wyoming homeowners should prepare for big changes. 

First Street, a nonprofit research and technology group focused on predicting climate risk, shows that up to 95 percent of all properties in Wyoming will be at some level of risk for a wildfire loss within the next 30 years. This increased risk could impact future insurance premiums. 

Frequently asked questions

Savings

Compare rates and save on home insurance today!

ZIP code
Close X
Written by
Shannon Martin
Writer, Insurance

Shannon Martin is a licensed insurance agent and content writer for Bankrate. With a Bachelor of Science from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and 15 years in the insurance industry, she enjoys helping others navigate the insurance world by cutting through complex jargon and empowering readers to make strong financial decisions independently.

Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Editor, Insurance
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Director of corporate communications, Insurance Information Institute