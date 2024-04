To find the cheapest car insurance companies in Los Angeles, Bankrate looked for insurers with good AM Best financial strength scores and high marks in J.D. Power’s 2022 U.S. Auto Insurance Study . To produce our Bankrate Scores, we use a 5-point scale which evaluates each carrier’s affordability, availability, customer service record and financial strength. We also look for companies that offer online resources and mobile apps that may make it easier for policyholders to file claims and manage their auto insurance policies.

Wawanesa

Among the five Los Angeles car insurance companies on our list, Wawanesa offers the cheapest average full coverage rates. The provider also earned the number one spot in J.D. Power’s study, with an overall customer satisfaction score of 879 out of 1,000 in California. Besides standard coverages, Wawanesa also offers optional rental expense coverage and special vehicle equipment coverage. Policyholders may benefit from many common discounts as well, like good driver, loyalty and multi-policy. Additionally, Wawanesa offers a potential discount to drivers aged 55 or older who complete a California-approved defensive driving course. Wawanesa only offers auto insurance coverage in California and Oregon, so it may not be the best option for drivers planning to move in the near future.

Learn more: Wawanesa Insurance review

Mercury

Mercury ranked fourth in the J.D. Power study, with a customer satisfaction score of 827, seven points above the regional average. The insurer offers all basic auto insurance coverages, but unfortunately only offers three optional protections: rental car reimbursement, ridesharing and roadside assistance coverages. Mercury extends multi-car and multi-policy discounts, and offers additional savings for automobiles equipped with anti-theft devices. Policyholders may also earn a discount by paying their premium in full or opting for automatic payments. Following a loss, Mercury policyholders can file claims online or by calling a 24/7 toll free number. Mercury sells auto insurance policies through more than a dozen Los Angeles independent agencies.

Learn more: Mercury Insurance review

Geico

Geico earned an above-average customer satisfaction score from J.D. Power and offers the cheapest car insurance on our list for minimum coverage. The company could be a great option for drivers looking for basic, but dependable coverage from a top national insurer. The insurer offers many potential ways to save with discounts for military members, participating organizations and policyholders who enroll in its DriveEasy telematics program. However, keep in mind that the provider does not offer gap insurance, and unlike some of our other top picks, Geico does not operate local offices.

Learn more: Geico Insurance review

Progressive

Although Progressive has one of the lowest J.D. Power scores on our list and the second-highest average rates for full coverage, this company has a lot to offer drivers. Progressive offers strong digital policy management tools and robust policy customization options. The company sells policies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. When it comes to policy customization, Progressive has several optional coverage types and add-ons to consider. Helping to balance out Progressive’s relatively high average rates, the insurer has numerous discounts available to eligible drivers. Customers who prioritize digital management convenience and policy customization may find these benefits outweigh the higher premiums.

Learn more: Progressive Insurance review

Travelers

Among our best cheap car insurance companies in Los Angeles, Travelers charges the highest average rates for full coverage and the third highest for minimum coverage, but it may be a good choice for drivers looking to customize their policy. In addition to all basic coverages, the carrier offers optional accident forgiveness, gap insurance, new car replacement coverage, rental car reimbursement coverage, rideshare insurance and roadside assistance. Travelers also give policyholders numerous ways to reduce their rates. Multi-policy discounts offer savings up to 13 percent, and you may save even more if you own an electric car or purchase a newer vehicle. Travelers’ affinity group discount programs provide additional savings for employees or members of participating associations, companies and credit unions.

Learn more: Travelers Insurance review