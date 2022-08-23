Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
21st Century Insurance review 2024
Bankrate’s take
California drivers looking for plenty of discount opportunities and free roadside assistance might find 21st Century to be an attractive auto insurer. However, the company doesn’t sell its own home insurance policies; instead, it partners with Farmers.
Who 21st Century may be good for: 21st Century may be an ideal fit for drivers in California who want to work with a smaller insurance provider that offers good rates.
Who 21st Century may not be good for: People who want to work with a national insurance company that offers several insurance products may not find the options they need from 21st Century.
21st Century car insurance
21st Century is a smaller insurer, only servicing California. However, it may be a good choice for Golden State drivers looking for personalized coverage from a local provider. Although 21st Century is unrated by J.D. Power and AM Best — and therefore, wasn’t awarded a Bankrate Score — the company that owns 21st Century, Farmers, has a relatively high financial strength rating, indicating its historical ability to pay out claims. However, it is worth noting that 21st Century’s mobile app is rated poorly per the App Store and Google Play.
21st Century offers the following standard auto insurance coverage types: liability, uninsured and underinsured motorist, collision and comprehensive. Additionally, 21st Century’s roadside assistance coverage is complimentary for eligible policyholders.
It also offers antique auto insurance, motorcycle and ATV insurance, boaters insurance and personal watercraft insurance (although some of these additional products are sold through partner companies). The company redirects customers to Farmers (its parent company) for home insurance, as well.
Pros and cons of 21st Century car insurance
When shopping for car insurance, it’s essential to look at a company holistically by considering specific benefits and drawbacks.
-
Regional carrier in tune with local market
-
Free roadside assistance
-
Premiums are below the California average
-
Only available in California
-
Mobile app lacks functionality
-
Customer service and sales department only open during normal business hours
21st Century car insurance cost
According to rate data obtained from Quadrant Information Services, the average full coverage premium for 21st Century car insurance is $2,164 per year. For minimum coverage, the average is $723. These rates are higher than the national averages of $2,014 and $622, respectively. This may be because 21st Century only writes auto insurance in California, which sees higher price tags on most products. However, compared to California’s average cost of car insurance — $2,291 for full coverage and $636 for minimum coverage — 21st Century’s average full coverage policies are cheaper.
21st Century car insurance rates by driving history
Car insurance companies use several rating factors to determine your premium, and your driving record is among the most significant. Below, you’ll find average 21st Century car insurance rates based on various driving incidents. Though not all insurers will offer policies to those with a DUI, 21st Century does. If you have a DUI on your driving record, you may want to contact a local agent for a quote.
The rates below are based on a 40-year-old driver with good credit.
|21st Century full coverage premium
|National full coverage premium
|Clean driving history
|$2,164
|$2,014
|Speeding ticket conviction
|$2,938
|$2,427
|At-fault accident
|$3,939
|$2,854
|DUI conviction
|$5,185
|$3,091
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
21st Century car insurance quotes by age
Your age can have a considerable impact on how much you pay for car insurance. Typically, insurance is more expensive for younger drivers, especially those listed on their own policies rather than their parents’.
Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their parents’ policy
|21st Century full coverage premium
|National full coverage premium
|Age 16
|$8,436
|$4,392
|Age 17
|$8,436
|$4,102
|Age 18
|$7,078
|$3,837
|Age 19
|$4,644
|$3,345
|Age 20
|$4,140
|$3,149
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their own policy
21st Century car insurance discounts
21st Century Insurance offers several discounts for auto insurance savings, especially for a regional provider. Customers are typically allowed to stack as many discounts as they are eligible to receive. The company’s available car insurance discounts include a few that may be particularly easy to qualify for:
21st Century home insurance
21st Century does not offer home insurance. However, those who hold an auto policy with 21st Century may qualify for a 10 percent discount by purchasing homeowners insurance from Farmers. This is because 21st Century is owned by the Farmers Insurance Group.
Despite being a major insurer, Farmers has a Bankrate Score of 2.9 for home insurance. This score largely comes from low ratings for support and cost. Average premiums are well above the national average and the insurer earned a lower-than-average rating in the annual J.D. Power Insurance Digital Experience Study for Service.
Farmers writes home policies in 41 states. However, home coverage with Farmers is not available in:
- Alaska
- Delaware
- Hawaii
- Maine
- New Hampshire
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- Vermont
- West Virginia
The company offers standard home coverage options along with standout coverage types, such as content replacement coverage, additional living expense coverage for expenses incurred if you are displaced during the course of repairs and eco-rebuild coverage, which allows you to receive up to $25,000 toward the extra cost of green appliances and building materials.
Compare 21st Century with other insurers
21st Century Insurance isn’t for everyone. If your needs don’t align with what it has to offer, this list of car insurance providers may help you find the right carrier for you:
21st Century vs. State Farm
State Farm is one of our 2023 Bankrate Awards winners for best car insurance for high-risk drivers. The company boasts national availability, high customer satisfaction scores and excellent financial strength ratings. If you’re looking for multiple product lines, State Farm could also be a good choice as one of the 2023 Bankrate Awards winners for best term life insurance.
Learn more: State Farm Insurance review
21st Century vs. Geico
If you’re a tech-savvy shopper, you may want to request a quote from Geico. It has a highly rated mobile app and a full-service website, allowing hands-on policy management. Additionally, Geico was one of the 2023 Bankrate Awards winners for best auto insurance. It offers coverage to high-risk drivers, provides dozens of discount opportunities and scores well for customer satisfaction with J.D. Power. However, like 21st Century, Geico does not write its own homeowners insurance policies.
Learn more: Geico Insurance review
21st Century vs. Wawanesa
If you live in California and are looking for a highly rated provider, you may want to consider Wawanesa. This insurer received the highest rating in California per J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, marking its fourth consecutive year at the top. Unlike 21st Century, it also offers home insurance. However, customers don’t have access to perks like 21st Century’s complimentary roadside assistance, which may be important for some.
Learn more: Wawanesa Insurance review
Is 21st Century a good insurance company?
Bankrate’s insurance editorial team, which includes licensed agents, is committed to helping drivers choose the coverage that fits their needs and budgets best. With that said, California drivers may want to add 21st Century to their list when requesting online car insurance quotes. The company’s rates are lower than the California average, and it offers a respectable list of discounts that could help you save even more.
According to customer reviews, the 21st Century app has some functionality issues, but having an app at all is somewhat rare for a small, regional company. To find out more about the company’s quality of service, it may be worth asking friends or family with 21st Century Insurance about their experience — especially since you can’t turn to J.D. Power ratings.
21st Century customer satisfaction
Like many insurance carriers, 21st Century auto policies are underwritten by several different companies, making it difficult to assess customer satisfaction. Those interested in reviewing how the company fares in terms of customer complaints could turn to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners Complaint Index. However, you’ll need to browse complaints recorded with the individual underwriting companies. For this reason, it may be easier to search customer reviews online or talk to friends and family insured with 21st Century to get an idea of what it’s like to be a policyholder.
Other 21st Century tools and benefits
21st Century Insurance offers the following perks that may be of interest to drivers looking for insurance in California:
- Mobile app: Although its reviews are not especially favorable, 21st Century Insurance does have a mobile app, which may be attractive to policyholders who prefer to handle their policy digitally.
- Free roadside assistance: Another feature not always offered by other insurers, 21st Century automatically signs up policyholders for roadside assistance, free of charge.
- Digital articles: The company’s website features how-to and informational articles to help readers navigate auto insurance and make informed decisions about coverage and policy limits.
- Renters insurance: You can also buy renters insurance through Toggle, a sister company of 21st Century, with rates starting at $5 per month.
Frequently asked questions about 21st Century Insurance
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Auto insurance rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region.
Auto
Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-60 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts.
The rates for drivers ages 16-20 added to their parents' policy reflect the good student and driver's training discounts applied. The rates for drivers aged 16-20 on their own policy do not include the good student and driver's training discounts. Additionally, 25-year-old rates are based on the driver as a renter and 30+ on the driver as a homeowner.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), single speeding ticket and single at-fault accident.