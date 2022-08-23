21st Century Insurance review 2024

Updated Dec 21, 2023

At a glance

Not rated Rating: 0 stars out of 5 Bankrate Score Caret Down Auto Rating: 0 stars out of 5 0.0 Home Rating: 0 stars out of 5 0.0 About Bankrate Score Bankrate’s take California drivers looking for plenty of discount opportunities and free roadside assistance might find 21st Century to be an attractive auto insurer. However, the company doesn’t sell its own home insurance policies; instead, it partners with Farmers. Company overview

Average rates from 21st Century

Company details Who 21st Century may be good for: 21st Century may be an ideal fit for drivers in California who want to work with a smaller insurance provider that offers good rates. Who 21st Century may not be good for: People who want to work with a national insurance company that offers several insurance products may not find the options they need from 21st Century. Avg. annual auto insurance premium for full coverage: $2,164

Avg. annual auto insurance premium for min coverage: $723

Avg. annual home insurance premium for $250k dwelling coverage: $ Customer service: 1-877-401-8181

1-877-401-8181 Quotes: 1-800-807-9458

1-800-807-9458 Claims: 1-888-244-6163 or myclaim@21st.com

1-888-244-6163 or myclaim@21st.com Website: 21st.com

21st.com Mailing address: 21st Century Insurance, 3 Beaver Valley Road, 4th Floor, Wilmington, DE 19803

21st Century Insurance, 3 Beaver Valley Road, 4th Floor, Wilmington, DE 19803 State availability: 21st Century offers policies exclusively in California. The company can refer residents of other states to alternative insurers, though. Compare rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers

21st Century car insurance

21st Century is a smaller insurer, only servicing California. However, it may be a good choice for Golden State drivers looking for personalized coverage from a local provider. Although 21st Century is unrated by J.D. Power and AM Best — and therefore, wasn’t awarded a Bankrate Score — the company that owns 21st Century, Farmers, has a relatively high financial strength rating, indicating its historical ability to pay out claims. However, it is worth noting that 21st Century’s mobile app is rated poorly per the App Store and Google Play. 21st Century offers the following standard auto insurance coverage types: liability, uninsured and underinsured motorist, collision and comprehensive. Additionally, 21st Century’s roadside assistance coverage is complimentary for eligible policyholders. It also offers antique auto insurance, motorcycle and ATV insurance, boaters insurance and personal watercraft insurance (although some of these additional products are sold through partner companies). The company redirects customers to Farmers (its parent company) for home insurance, as well.

21st Century home insurance

21st Century does not offer home insurance. However, those who hold an auto policy with 21st Century may qualify for a 10 percent discount by purchasing homeowners insurance from Farmers. This is because 21st Century is owned by the Farmers Insurance Group. Despite being a major insurer, Farmers has a Bankrate Score of 2.9 for home insurance. This score largely comes from low ratings for support and cost. Average premiums are well above the national average and the insurer earned a lower-than-average rating in the annual J.D. Power Insurance Digital Experience Study for Service. Farmers writes home policies in 41 states. However, home coverage with Farmers is not available in: Alaska

Delaware

Hawaii

Maine

New Hampshire

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Vermont

West Virginia The company offers standard home coverage options along with standout coverage types, such as content replacement coverage, additional living expense coverage for expenses incurred if you are displaced during the course of repairs and eco-rebuild coverage, which allows you to receive up to $25,000 toward the extra cost of green appliances and building materials.

Compare 21st Century with other insurers

21st Century Insurance isn’t for everyone. If your needs don’t align with what it has to offer, this list of car insurance providers may help you find the right carrier for you: 21st Century vs. State Farm State Farm is one of our 2023 Bankrate Awards winners for best car insurance for high-risk drivers. The company boasts national availability, high customer satisfaction scores and excellent financial strength ratings. If you’re looking for multiple product lines, State Farm could also be a good choice as one of the 2023 Bankrate Awards winners for best term life insurance. Learn more: State Farm Insurance review 21st Century vs. Geico If you’re a tech-savvy shopper, you may want to request a quote from Geico. It has a highly rated mobile app and a full-service website, allowing hands-on policy management. Additionally, Geico was one of the 2023 Bankrate Awards winners for best auto insurance. It offers coverage to high-risk drivers, provides dozens of discount opportunities and scores well for customer satisfaction with J.D. Power. However, like 21st Century, Geico does not write its own homeowners insurance policies. Learn more: Geico Insurance review 21st Century vs. Wawanesa If you live in California and are looking for a highly rated provider, you may want to consider Wawanesa. This insurer received the highest rating in California per J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, marking its fourth consecutive year at the top. Unlike 21st Century, it also offers home insurance. However, customers don’t have access to perks like 21st Century’s complimentary roadside assistance, which may be important for some. Learn more: Wawanesa Insurance review

Is 21st Century a good insurance company?

Bankrate’s insurance editorial team, which includes licensed agents, is committed to helping drivers choose the coverage that fits their needs and budgets best. With that said, California drivers may want to add 21st Century to their list when requesting online car insurance quotes. The company’s rates are lower than the California average, and it offers a respectable list of discounts that could help you save even more. According to customer reviews, the 21st Century app has some functionality issues, but having an app at all is somewhat rare for a small, regional company. To find out more about the company’s quality of service, it may be worth asking friends or family with 21st Century Insurance about their experience — especially since you can’t turn to J.D. Power ratings. 21st Century customer satisfaction Like many insurance carriers, 21st Century auto policies are underwritten by several different companies, making it difficult to assess customer satisfaction. Those interested in reviewing how the company fares in terms of customer complaints could turn to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners Complaint Index. However, you’ll need to browse complaints recorded with the individual underwriting companies. For this reason, it may be easier to search customer reviews online or talk to friends and family insured with 21st Century to get an idea of what it’s like to be a policyholder. Other 21st Century tools and benefits 21st Century Insurance offers the following perks that may be of interest to drivers looking for insurance in California: Mobile app: Although its reviews are not especially favorable, 21st Century Insurance does have a mobile app, which may be attractive to policyholders who prefer to handle their policy digitally.

Although its reviews are not especially favorable, 21st Century Insurance does have a mobile app, which may be attractive to policyholders who prefer to handle their policy digitally. Free roadside assistance: Another feature not always offered by other insurers, 21st Century automatically signs up policyholders for roadside assistance, free of charge.

Another feature not always offered by other insurers, 21st Century automatically signs up policyholders for roadside assistance, free of charge. Digital articles: The company’s website features how-to and informational articles to help readers navigate auto insurance and make informed decisions about coverage and policy limits.

The company’s website features how-to and informational articles to help readers navigate auto insurance and make informed decisions about coverage and policy limits. Renters insurance: You can also buy renters insurance through Toggle, a sister company of 21st Century, with rates starting at $5 per month.

Frequently asked questions about 21st Century Insurance

How do I file a claim with 21st Century Insurance? Caret Down You can submit a claim with 21st Century Insurance online using the company’s claims portal or by calling 1-888-244-6163. The claims department is open 24/7 and an adjuster will contact you within 72 hours to start working through the process.

Who owns 21st Century Insurance? Caret Down 21st Century Insurance is owned by Farmers Insurance Group.

How do I cancel 21st Century Insurance? Caret Down To cancel a new policy, you can call 21st Century at 1-800-241-1188 before it goes into effect. Otherwise, you must send the request in writing by regular mail or fax. You’ll need to provide the name of the policyholder, the address of the policyholder, the policy number and the date of cancellation. The company’s mailing address is 21st Century Insurance, P.O. Box 15510, Wilmington, DE 19886-9252. In California, the fax number is 1-800-842-3057; outside California, it’s 1-866-447-2611.

Is 21st Century a sustainable company? Caret Down Though it does not advertise many community programs, 21st Century’s parent company, Farmers, has strong corporate citizenship initiatives and supports nonprofits that focus on disaster recovery, youth fostering and financial support for low-income military families.

Methodology

